Chase Brown thrives alongside a healthy Joe Burrow: Facing light defensive fronts in Cincinnati’s loaded passing attack, Brown averaged an elite 22.3 PPR points per game down the stretch with Burrow fully healthy.

Quinshon Judkins should benefit from a rebuilt offensive line: Judkins ran behind the NFL’s worst run-blocking situation in two decades as a rookie. With Cleveland overhauling its offensive line and Judkins poised for a larger workload, he has the volume and supporting cast to deliver a top-20 fantasy season.

This is a collection of my favorite running back league winners, breakouts and sleepers for the 2026 fantasy football season, updated to reflect my latest rankings and ADP.

The league winners are early-round targets with a better chance than similarly priced players to deliver first-round value. The breakouts are mid-round picks poised to become household names while outperforming their ADPs, while the sleepers are late-round options with the upside to emerge as weekly fantasy starters.

ADP is based on a consensus of ESPN, Yahoo! and Sleeper.

League Winners

Brown ranked 10th among running backs in fantasy points per game in 2024 and seventh in 2025, and there is little reason to expect a significant change in 2026.

He benefits from playing in a high-scoring offense where defenses are primarily focused on containing Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Brown ranked seventh among running backs in carries against light boxes while seeing far fewer opportunities against stacked fronts, making his job consistently easier on the ground.

He is also heavily involved in the passing game, ranking third among running backs in first-read targets over the past two seasons and second in checkdown targets. When Burrow extends plays, Brown is among the most frequently targeted options, tied with Samaje Perine.

Cincinnati made no significant changes to its backfield in free agency, retaining Perine, Tahj Brooks, Gary Brightwell and Kendall Milton. The most notable offensive change was the departure of rotational tight end Noah Fant, though Erick All Jr. is expected to return from injury and fill that role again.

The key variable for Brown is Burrow's health. When Burrow returned from injury in Weeks 13 through 18 last season, Brown averaged 22.3 PPR points per game, second-best among running backs in that stretch, and did so without breaking a run longer than 25 yards. If both stay healthy, Brown has a realistic path to finishing as a top-five fantasy running back.

Walker has been one of the NFL's most efficient running backs on a per-play basis over the past three seasons. He is tied for first among running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.7) over that span, matching De'Von Achane, while his 77.3 PFF receiving grade ranks 11th among running backs with at least 1,000 snaps. Overall, he ranks second in PFF overall grade (93.2), trailing only Derrick Henry.

That efficiency has not fully translated to fantasy success, particularly this past season. Walker split backfield work with Zach Charbonnet, who ranks 12th among running backs in PFF overall grade over the same three-year span. Charbonnet handled a significant share of goal-line work, limiting Walker's touchdown production, while Seattle's offense reduced running back involvement in the passing game, cutting into both players' reception totals.

Walker now joins a Chiefs backfield that moved on from Isiah Pacheco and has not re-signed Kareem Hunt. Kansas City added third-down specialist Emari Demercado in free agency and selected Emmett Johnson in the fifth round, giving the rookie a chance to compete with Brashard Smith for rotational snaps.

The Chiefs were the NFL's second-most pass-heavy offense last season, throwing on roughly two-thirds of their offensive plays, and have ranked among the league's most pass-oriented teams in five of the past six seasons, consistently favoring the pass near the goal line as well.

At minimum, Walker projects as a weekly fantasy starter. He has shown promise as a receiver in limited opportunities, and Kansas City has historically targeted running backs at a higher rate than most offenses. While Demercado or Johnson could siphon some third-down snaps, Walker's experience in two-minute situations may help him carve out a larger overall role. If his usage expands in the passing game or Andy Reid leans more heavily on the run than in recent seasons, Walker has the upside to finish as a top-five fantasy running back.