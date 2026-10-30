Jahmyr Gibbs leads running back opportunities: Gibbs has 36 red-zone carries and seven red-zone targets, giving him a position-leading 43 combined opportunities across six games.

CeeDee Lamb leads wide receivers in end-zone targets: Lamb has converted six of his 10 end-zone targets into touchdowns, while Matthew Golden leads the position with 27 red-zone targets.

Trey McBride and Darnell Washington lead different tight end categories: McBride has a position-high 19 red-zone targets, while Washington leads tight ends with six end-zone targets.

Touchdowns tend to make ordinary fantasy football performances look inspired. And therefore, finding the players repeatedly entrusted with scoring opportunities has been substantially more useful than hoping 60-yard touchdowns show up just when you need them.

Red-zone work and end-zone targets measure different things. Red-zone carries and targets come on plays beginning at the opponent’s 20-yard line or closer. End-zone targets track passes directed into the end zone, including throws from farther out. They can overlap, so those target totals should not be added together.

Here are the players who have collected the most valuable opportunities at running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Running backs: Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry lead the traffic, Javonte Williams owns the doorstep

Gibbs and Henry are tied for the lead with 36 red-zone carries apiece. Gibbs has added seven red-zone targets, giving him a position-leading 43 combined opportunities across six games. His 175.0 PPR points lead all running backs, while his 91.2 PFF receiving grade also ranks first among qualifying players at the position.

Henry has reached his 36 carries in seven games, with six of those carries producing touchdowns. His 15 attempts inside the 5-yard line rank second among qualifying RBs. He has scored 122.7 fantasy points, ranking RB9, with a workload that has repeatedly put him within falling distance of 6 points.

Javonte Williams has received the most inviting assignment. His 17 carries inside the 5 lead the position, and he has converted seven into touchdowns. His 31 red-zone carries rank third, with eight resulting in scores. That role has helped him reach 130.5 points and RB7 despite a 74.3 rushing grade that ties for 18th among qualifying RBs.

D'Andre Swift ranks fourth with 28 red-zone carries, followed by Kenneth Walker III with 27. Walker has added seven red-zone targets and scored 147.7 points, ranking RB2. His 86.8 rushing grade ranks fifth among qualifying RBs.

Ashton Jeanty has led running backs with 10 red-zone targets and has handled 21 red-zone carries, too. His 122.0 points have included three receiving touchdowns but just one rushing score, despite nine carries inside the 5. The chances have arrived more readily than the rushing touchdowns. Direct end zone receiving looks have been scarce: Jeanty, Gibbs and Walker have each received just one.

Wide receivers: Matthew Golden leads the red zone, CeeDee Lamb leads the end zone

Matthew Golden leads all wide receivers with 27 red-zone targets. Amon-Ra St. Brown follows with 22, Michael Wilson and CeeDee Lamb are tied for third with 19 apiece, and Christian Watson ranks fifth with 18.

Golden has also drawn eight end-zone targets, tied for third at the position, but has scored just three touchdowns. His 108.6 PPR points rank ninth among wide receivers, while his 2.15 yards per route run ranks 21st among qualifying players at the position. The opportunity has been excellent, but seven drops and a 16.3% drop rate have contributed to missed production.

Lamb leads the position with 10 end-zone targets, converting six into touchdowns. Watson follows with nine targets and five scores. Their fantasy production reflects that efficiency: Lamb ranks WR2 with 153.5 PPR points, while Watson sits at WR3 with 129.5. Lamb's 89.3 PFF receiving grade also ranks seventh among qualifying wide receivers.

Wilson offers the clearest example of opportunity outpacing production. His eight end-zone targets tie Golden for third, but none has resulted in a touchdown. He has scored just once overall and accumulated 81.6 PPR points. His 1.32 yards per route run is tied for 54th among qualifying wide receivers, highlighting efficiency concerns alongside those missed scoring opportunities.

St. Brown has converted five of his 22 red-zone targets into touchdowns and accumulated 128.4 PPR points. Meanwhile, Denzel Boston ranks fifth with seven end-zone targets, converting two into touchdowns. His 75.2 PPR points leave him at WR27 despite an appealing role near the goal line.

Tight ends: Trey McBride has the volume, Darnell Washington has the end-zone invitations

Trey McBride leads all tight ends with 19 red-zone targets, five more than George Kittle. He has also drawn five end-zone targets, tied for second at the position, and leads all tight ends with 130.2 PPR points.

His overall workload has been substantial: 74 targets, 59 receptions and 472 receiving yards. His 77.4 PFF receiving grade ranks 10th among qualifying tight ends, but that combination of consistent involvement and scoring opportunities has helped him maintain his TE1 standing.

Kittle's 14 red-zone targets rank second, while his 2.41 yards per route run leads all qualifying tight ends. He has scored 106.5 PPR points, ranking TE3. Tucker Kraft follows with 12 red-zone targets, third at the position, although his 61.5 PFF receiving grade ranks 32nd among qualifying tight ends. He has produced 71.2 PPR points. Colston Loveland, Brock Bowers, Isaiah Likely and Juwan Johnson are tied for fourth with 10 red-zone targets apiece.

Darnell Washington leads all tight ends with six end-zone targets, converting three into touchdowns. However, his 50.0 PPR points leave him at TE25 because he has drawn just 23 targets overall. His end-zone role provides touchdown upside, but his weekly volume remains limited.

McBride, Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta and Mike Gesicki have each received five end-zone targets. Their conversion rates have varied considerably: Gesicki has scored four touchdowns, McBride three, LaPorta two and Loveland one. Their respective PPR totals stand at 59.5, 130.2, 79.4 and 62.4.

The invitations have been similar. What each player has brought home from the party has been rather different.