Josh Allen takes the top spot: Allen has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, with no signs of him slowing down.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

The NFL draft has come and gone, and the second wave of free agency is behind us. A few notable wide receivers remain on the market, including Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but the top spots on most rosters are largely settled. That gives us a first look at redraft rankings that should closely resemble where they land in August.

These rankings are built for superflex, PPR redraft leagues. The analysis of the top 10 players follows at the end of the article.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2