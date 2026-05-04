Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the top spot: The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver gained at least 90 receiving yards in all but three games this season.

Two tight ends crack the top 10: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the top two tight ends in the league for the next five seasons.

Puka Nacua maintains elite efficiency: With a 96.3 PFF receiving grade over the last two seasons, Nacua is the most productive receiver in the league, notably torching three top-eight fantasy defenses for over 100 yards each in 2025.

With the 2026 NFL Draft behind us, dynasty rookie draft season is officially here. The incoming class will dominate conversations over the coming weeks, but it's just as important to understand how these rookies stack up against the rest of the player pool, especially when weighing trades. A first-round rookie pick might headline an offer, but the veteran going the other way ultimately determines whether you're winning the deal.

Below are my top 200 dynasty rankings for single quarterback, PPR leagues. You can find more details on the top 10 players below the table.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Friday May 1st