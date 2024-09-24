All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 4

2Y5XY1M New York Giants' Malik Nabers plays during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Nathan Jahnke

Rookie wide receivers climb near the top: Both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers have been among the top fantasy wide receivers the last two weeks, making them obvious must starts.

Most accurate rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons, per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts to have achieved this.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished 11th in accuracy last season, were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of two analysts with three top-five finishes over the past five seasons.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation. 

Last Updated: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24
Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Injury Report
1 Kyler Murray Cardinals Commanders
2 Lamar Jackson Ravens Bills
3 Josh Allen Bills @Ravens
4 Jalen Hurts Eagles @Buccaneers
5 Jayden Daniels Commanders @Cardinals
6 C.J. Stroud Texans Jaguars
7 Joe Burrow Bengals @Panthers
8 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs @Chargers
9 Dak Prescott Cowboys @Giants
10 Justin Fields Steelers @Colts
11 Anthony Richardson Colts Steelers
12 Brock Purdy 49ers Patriots
13 Jared Goff Lions Seahawks
14 Sam Darnold Vikings @Packers
15 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers Eagles
16 Jordan Love Packers Vikings
17 Geno Smith Seahawks @Lions
18 Caleb Williams Bears Rams
19 Daniel Jones Giants Cowboys
20 Aaron Rodgers Jets Broncos
21 Derek Carr Saints @Falcons
22 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars @Texans
23 Andy Dalton Panthers Bengals
24 Kirk Cousins Falcons Saints
25 Deshaun Watson Browns @Raiders
26 Will Levis Titans @Dolphins
27 Bo Nix Broncos @Jets
28 Matthew Stafford Rams @Bears
29 Gardner Minshew II Raiders Browns
30 Jacoby Brissett Patriots @49ers
31 Justin Herbert Chargers Chiefs
32 Skylar Thompson Dolphins Titans

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.