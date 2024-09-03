All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 1

2XRPM0R Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is all smiles after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during NFL pre-season action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday August 10, 2024. Duncan Williams/CSM

By Nathan Jahnke

Jayden Daniels is a Week 1 starter: The Washington Commanders new quarterback should be in fantasy starting lineups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most Accurate Rankings: Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy rankings have averaged a top-10 finish over the past five seasons per FantasyPros‘ rankings accuracy competition. He is one of three analysts who have achieved this.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These are my fantasy football rankings for the week for PPR leagues.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings finished 11th in accuracy last season, were fifth-most accurate in 2021, second-most in 2020 and third-most in 2019. I am one of two analysts with three top-five finishes over the past five seasons.

Injury statuses like Q for questionable are included once they are official leading up to a game. Prior to that, practice statuses for the most recent practice are provided. This includes DNP for did not participate and LP for limited participation. 

Last Updated: 7:15 a.m Tuesday, September 3rd
Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Injury Report
1 Josh Allen Bills Cardinals
2 Jalen Hurts Eagles Packers
3 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Ravens
4 C.J. Stroud Texans @Colts
5 Anthony Richardson Colts Texans
6 Lamar Jackson Ravens @Chiefs
7 Joe Burrow Bengals Patriots
8 Jordan Love Packers @Eagles
9 Kyler Murray Cardinals @Bills
10 Jayden Daniels Commanders @Buccaneers
11 Caleb Williams Bears Titans
12 Jared Goff Lions Rams
13 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars @Dolphins
14 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Jaguars
15 Geno Smith Seahawks Broncos
16 Justin Herbert Chargers Raiders
17 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers Commanders
18 Brock Purdy 49ers Jets
19 Deshaun Watson Browns Cowboys
20 Dak Prescott Cowboys @Browns
21 Matthew Stafford Rams @Lions
22 Daniel Jones Giants Vikings
23 Kirk Cousins Falcons Steelers
24 Sam Darnold Vikings @Giants
25 Aaron Rodgers Jets @49ers
26 Will Levis Titans @Bears
27 Derek Carr Saints Panthers
28 Russell Wilson Steelers @Falcons
29 Bryce Young Panthers @Saints
30 Gardner Minshew II Raiders @Chargers
31 Bo Nix Broncos @Seahawks
32 Jacoby Brissett Patriots @Bengals

