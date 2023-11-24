NFL Week 12 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Black Friday's game

Wilson was off to a slow start but scored once early and broke a 34-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

With Boyle at quarterback, the Jets only ran 22 plays in the first three quarters. No drive gained more than 15 yards until they were down by 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Both wide receivers were healthy and gained over 100 yards receiving in the Dolphins' easy road victory.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2023.

Jeff Wilson Jr. steps up: Wilson Jr. went from a healthy inactive last week to the Dolphins' most efficient runner this week.

De’Von Achane returned from injured reserve in Week 11, which prompted Wilson to be a healthy inactive. Achane injured his knee after three plays in that game and was originally questionable this week but ultimately was made inactive.

Salvon Ahmed was also ahead of Wilson on the depth chart, but he suffered a foot injury last week and is now on injured reserve, which pushed Wilson to second on the depth chart for this game.

Raheem Mostert was limited in practice all week due to an ankle and foot injury. That didn't have much impact on his playing time but may have impacted his explosiveness and how often Miami got him the football.

The Dolphins largely rotated their back by drive throughout the game. Occasionally, if the drive exceeded five plays, the other running back would rotate in for a play or two.

Darrynton Evans , who started the season on the Dolphins' practice squad before spending the middle part of the season on the Chicago Bears ‘ active roster, served as the third running back for Miami Friday and began playing snaps in the middle of the fourth quarter.