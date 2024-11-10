NFL Week 10 DFS Breakdown: A game-by-game look at the weekend DFS slate

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

Welcome to the MagicSportsBreakdown!

For those who have followed my work at previous outlets, thank you for your continued support. For PFF readers who may not know me — which is likely most of you — it’s great to be here. As a PFF subscriber myself, writing here is an honor and a privilege.

This breakdown can be used for cash games, single-entry, three-max and high-dollar GPPs. For max-entering GPPs, use the recommended players to build your player pool (players are listed in order based on exposure). Unless otherwise noted, all pace and pass rates refer to “neutral situations” (+/-8 points).

How do I best use the Sunday A.M. Update?

The “Sunday A.M. Update” offers a game-by-game analysis of the DraftKings main slate, focusing on key injuries, advanced stats, trends and expected pace and playcalling.

I also provide my “optimal lineups” for DraftKings (“DK”). These lineups (“LUs”) consist of 7-of-9 players to comply with DraftKings regulations of not giving out complete teams. One is designed for GPPs, and one is for Cash Games.

In addition to the optimal lineups, I also share my personal “core” player pool (usually 16-20 players) that I’m rolling out in three-max (contests that allow three lineups per user) and other multi-entry GPPs (contests that allow as many as 150 lineups per user).

GAME BREAKDOWNS

Click here to jump to a game:

MIN@JAX | PIT@WAS | SF@TB | ATL@NO | NE@CHI | DEN@KC | BUF@IND | TEN@LAC | PHI@DAL | NYJ@ARI



MIN -5, O/U 45.5



Implied team totals: MIN (25.25), JAX (20.25)

Pace, Playcalling, Stats & Trends

Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable, but he is expected to be out; Mac Jones will start.

Justin Jefferson has a favorable matchup against Jacksonville, which has struggled against WR1s all season and plays man coverage at the third-highest rate. Jefferson has a 31% target rate and averages 4.66 yards per route run versus man coverage, ranking second.

Minnesota leads the league in explosive pass rate, while Jacksonville is 31st in explosive pass rate allowed.