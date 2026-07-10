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Fantasy Football Dynasty Cheat Sheet: Printable 1QB rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Two tight ends crack the top 12: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the league's top two tight ends for the next five seasons.
  • Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
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This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty single-quarterback PPR leagues.

Last updated: Friday, July 10

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