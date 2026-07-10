Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes the top spot: The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver gained at least 90 receiving yards in all but three games this season.

Two tight ends crack the top 12: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride have consistently ranked among the top five fantasy tight ends as starters, and they could remain the league's top two tight ends for the next five seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty single-quarterback PPR leagues.

Last updated: Friday, July 10