KC Concepcion could play the “Zay Flowers role”: Concepcion has a chance to be the Cleveland Browns‘ top target in his rookie season.

Jalen Nailor is the value in Las Vegas: Despite a lower ADP than Tre Tucker, Nailor’s superior PFF receiving grades and efficiency on intermediate targets make him the projected top target for rookie QB Fernando Mendoza.

While fantasy leagues can be won or lost in the first 10 rounds, there are some players who are selected in the late rounds and end up excelling for fantasy managers. Just look to last year's prominent example: Michael Wilson finished among the top-10 wide receivers after having the 81st-best ADP pre-draft.

This article looks to identify three players who could make a similar jump from a late-round ADP to a weekly fantasy starter.