Fantasy Football 2026: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues

- Double up on running backs early: Any team that has two of the top 15 running backs will be at an advantage, particularly if you can add an early back like Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson.
- Prioritize a top-eight tight end: Tucker Kraft is currently falling in drafts further than he could, and ideally, you can build your draft strategy around that value.
- Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.
This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.
Last updated: Monday, July 13