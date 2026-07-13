Fantasy Football 2026: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues

Double up on running backs early: Any team that has two of the top 15 running backs will be at an advantage, particularly if you can add an early back like Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson.

Prioritize a top-eight tight end: Tucker Kraft is currently falling in drafts further than he could, and ideally, you can build your draft strategy around that value.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Monday, July 13