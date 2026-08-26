Hope Kenneth Walker falls to the second round: Walker has the upside to finish as the overall RB1 with the Kansas City Chiefs, yet his ADP gives fantasy managers a chance to land him in the second round.

Add three running backs early: It generally makes sense to draft two running backs early, but 10-team leagues make it easier to add a third without sacrificing balance at the other positions.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Round 1, Pick 4: Draft a wide receiver

Chances are, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson will be gone by this pick, along with one of the top wide receivers. If that happens, it makes sense to take the best remaining wideout. Every running back outside of Gibbs and Robinson carries notable risk, while the top wide receivers are relatively safe outside of injury. Teams picking this early should have plenty of opportunities to address running back in the second and third rounds.

Top Target: Puka Nacua

Nacua has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons with a 96.3 PFF receiving grade that leads the position comfortably. He has backed that up with elite performances against top defenses, including accruing 19 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Seattle last season. The Rams maintained every significant offensive piece outside of Rob Havenstein's retirement and own the highest PFF team grade in the league, but an upgraded defense could reduce passing volume enough to keep Nacua from reaching his ceiling as the overall WR1. Matthew Stafford turns 38 before the season after an MVP campaign, making at least some regression in his efficiency metrics a reasonable expectation. The long-term dynasty outlook adds another variable with first-round pick Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, though Nacua's elite production makes him a locked-in early first-round pick in redraft regardless.

Possible Targets: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Drake London

Round 2, Pick 17: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds or the early third round. That means roughly 12 or 13 of the first 22 or so picks will be running backs.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.