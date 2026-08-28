Fantasy Football 2026: Must-draft running backs for home leagues

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown is the featured running back in an offense that is expected to make fantasy-friendly schematic improvements this season.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys: Williams can lead the league in rushing touchdowns this year.

Fantasy football RB1 productivity is historically linked to overall usage and offensive environment. Identifying players possessing the requisite profiles for potential RB1 outside of Round 1 gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below details three 2026 RB1 candidates in both half-point-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats available in Rounds 2-5.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s past play-calling shortcomings are detailed in-depth in “3 contenders for the overall WR1 finish.” In June, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported that the Bengals plan to increase their under-center and their play-action rates this season. In a follow-up report in early August, Dehner suggested that Bengals running back Chase Brown is “being used all over” the formation, “at the center of the unique twists early in camp.”

The Athletic’s Robert Mays reported on Aug. 22 that the team remains committed to increasing both under-center and play-action rates.

Augmenting the under-center rate, even mildly to moderately, will improve the Bengals’ offensive efficiency, and particularly its explosiveness. The unit should enter scoring position more often this year than in past years while also upping Brown’s per-play rushing efficiency. He made notable strides in his under-center rushing productivity last season.

Brown's career and 2025 rushing data Metrics Career Under Center Career Shotgun 2025 Under Center 2025 Shotgun PFF Rushing Grade 74.7 74.8 72.4 76.3 Rush Att. 207 254 96 126 Missed Tackles Forced Per Rush 0.2 0.2 0.22 0.18 Yards After Contact Per Rush 3.4 2.8 3.6 2.8 Yards Per Rush 4.3 4.3 4.9 4.2 1st Down &/Or TD Rate 20.8% 22.4% 21.9% 23.8%

The Bengals’ star running back is a talented three-down player, primed for an RB1-worthy workload.

Brown’s rushing and receiving data among 2025 qualifiers Metric Data PFF Rushing Grade 77.2 (No. 18) Rush Att. 232 (No. 19) Missed Tackles Forced Per Rush 0.2 (T-No. 12) Yards After Contact Per Rush 3.1 (T-No. 17) Yards Per Rush 4.4 (No. 21) 1st Down &/Or TD Rate 22.4% (No. 19) PFF Receiving Grade 71.9 (No. 10) Targets 86 (No. 5) Target Rate 21.5% (No. 9) Slot-Target Rate 2.8% (No. 8) Yards Per Route Run 1.09 (No. 17) Average Depth of Target 0.6 (No. 12) Yards After Catch Per Reception 6.5 (No. 8)

Brown, 26, has missed one game over the past two seasons, demonstrating remarkable durability. He has suffered four recorded injuries as a pro. Draft him confidently at his 2.04, RB10 Yahoo! ADP and his 2.08, RB10 ESPN ADP.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has been a must-draft player, regardless of format, all spring and summer. His statistical projection gets a boost from second-year running back Jaydon Blue’s recent missteps and shoulder injury. Williams can be drafted via a 3.09, RB16 Yahoo! ADP and a 3.07, RB15 ESPN ADP, yet is firmly in play to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns as a weekly RB1 this season.

As explained in “Must-draft best ball players in Rounds 3-5,” Williams “suffered what was variously reported as a shoulder and/or neck injury in Week 15. He played in Weeks 16-17, but was shut down in Week 18. Dallas did not make the playoffs.

Among 28 NFL running backs with at least 175 offensive touches in Weeks 1-17, 2025, Williams ranks fifth in offense snaps (769), ranks and/or tied for 10th in offensive touches (287) and missed tackles forced (61), ranks 14th in scrimmage yards (1,338), ninth in missed tackles forced rate (21.3%) and tied for 13th in receptions (35). His 75.8 PFF offense grade ranks 15th.”

The Cowboys slotted fourth among NFL offenses in 2025 in EPA per play (0.115) in offensive coordinator Klayton Adams’ first season last year. Adams helped head coach and offensive play-caller Brian Schottenheimer maintain his elite offensive plays-per-game pace, ranking first among NFL offenses in 2025 with 69.8 offensive plays per game while increasing Dallas’ play-action rate by 9.9% and its shifts and motion rate by 8.2%.

The Cowboys’ 218 red-zone plays ranked sixth, and their 73 goal-line plays placed second last season. The unit should be expected to maintain or improve its league standing in both categories, directly benefiting Williams in his featured role.

Williams is a high-end RB2 with easy RB1 upside.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers “1A” running back Bucky Irving has gone from a player to avoid in half-PPR best ball drafts to a must-draft buy-low player. Foot and shoulder injuries derailed Irving’s 2025 season. However, the third-year running back successfully recovered from his foot-related rehab program and offseason shoulder surgery in time to fully participate in Tampa Bay’s 2026 training camp. He even logged limited participation in June organized team activities.

Although “1B” running back Kenneth Gainwell has already secured a passing-game role, Irving will do so as well and he appears to be gaining access to short-yardage and goal-line responsibilities.

Irving, 24, dropped from a 90.8 PFF offense grade as a 2024 rookie to a 67.8 PFF offense grade as a banged-up second-year player. Gainwell, 27, earned a 73.1 PFF offense grade last year. Both players’ PFF grades and advanced metrics are detailed extensively in the ADP-related piece linked above.

Pewter Report’s Matt Matera believes the Buccaneers may choose to rely on Irving and Gainwell “as their one-two punch” by releasing “the short-yardage and goal-line specialist” running back Sean Tucker in favor of second-year running back Josh Williams.

Tucker produced a 66.1 PFF offense grade last year, while Williams has earned a 64.6 PFF rushing grade in 2026 preseason play.

Irving runs behind PFF’s third-ranked offensive line, which positively impacts Irving’s efficiency.

Irving is available via a 5.07, RB23 Yahoo! ADP and a 5.01, RB20 ESPN ADP, and possesses low-end RB1 upside.