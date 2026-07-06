Fantasy Football 2026: Best ball ADPs to avoid in Rounds 3-5

Malik Nabers may not return to full force in 2026: Nabers’ (knee) recovery is not going as planned.

Nabers must also adjust to a new offense: The third-year receiver will now play in Matt Nagy’s RPO-oriented system.

Bucky Irving’s role is unknown: Tampa Bay could employ a three-player backfield this season.

Maximizing value via the average draft position (ADP) at one’s draft pick spot is critical for achieving apex outcomes in best ball formats. Best ball Rounds 3-5 must be used to draft high-impact starters. Balancing reliable weekly performances with elite ceiling outcomes is critical. In some instances, high-profile players must be avoided at their current ADP cost.

The article below breaks down two ADPs from two commonly used best ball platforms that fantasy managers should avoid at this time. Underdog Fantasy implements half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) scoring, while DraftKings uses PPR scoring. ADPs are listed for one or both of the corresponding websites.

Rounds 3-4