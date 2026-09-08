Fantasy Football 2026: Biggest backfield takeaways from cut-down day, waiver claims and free-agent signings

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The NFL’s running back landscape shifted during and immediately after teams were forced to trim active rosters down to 53 players, and the league dolled out punitive measures. While some high-upside backup running backs benefitted, others tumbled out of re-draft-relevance.

The article below outlines updated action items and potential developments in four NFL backfields.

The Green Bay Packers’ running back position group, specifically de facto starting running back MarShawn Lloyd’s outlook, was explored in “Backup running backs to target in drafts” on Aug. 25. On Aug. 27, Packers running back Josh Jacobs was charged with two misdemeanors relating to a domestic violence arrest, and a police report surfaced referencing a video of the event. Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list on Aug. 30, effectively suspending him with pay. His future in the NFL is jeopardized.

Lloyd “could warrant RB1 treatment” with Jacobs sidelined. Lloyd earned an 80.8 PFF offense grade in his 2023, final college season. Jacobs secured an 86.4 PFF offense grade last year, yet experienced multiple stable-metric declines.

Packers running back Chris Brooks’ 70.8 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked fourth among 52 NFL running backs with at least 35 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. He will likely factor in on passing downs.

The Packers’ front office also acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson via trade. Johnson played just 51 offensive snaps as a 2025 rookie, producing a 40.2 PFF offense grade last year. He notched a 70.3 PFF offense grade in the 2026 preseason. He does not need to be rostered in 12-team leagues.

The Steelers’ front office retained only running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, plus running back/wide receiver Eli Heidenreich on the final roster. Heidenreich, a former Navy fullback, is the 2026 rookie class’ top receiving back prospect. Among 17 FBS running backs and fullbacks with at least 25 targets in 2025, Heidenreich’s 94.5 PFF receiving grade ranked first.

Dowdle played for the Carolina Panthers in 2025, earning a 70.7 PFF rushing grade, 55.2 PFF receiving grade and a 24.6 PFF pass-blocking grade. Warren, the incumbent, sat at a 76.2 PFF rushing grade, 83.6 PFF receiving grade and a 72.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

The two veteran backs will both yield standalone fantasy value on a weekly basis. Pittsburgh’s shallow depth chart makes Heidenreich a worthwhile stash in 14-team leagues and deep 12-team leagues.

Warren vs. Dowdle (2025)

The Dallas Cowboys waived second-year running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah on cutdown day. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent the spring and summer hyping up Blue, and to a lesser extent Mafah, before abruptly reversing course on the two youngsters.

Blue plummets from being one of the Backup running backs to target in drafts to uncomfortable-avoid status as a newly signed Philadelphia Eagles practice squad player. Blue earned a 62.4 PFF offense grade while dealing with a shoulder injury in the 2026 preseason, while Mafah registered a 58.1 PFF offense grade in the preseason and played extensively in preseason Week 3.

The Cowboys claimed running back Emari Demercado off waivers on Monday. Incumbent Cowboys backup running back Malik Davis has garnered 12 career targets since joining the team as a 2022 undrafted free agent. His career 72.1 PFF rushing grade makes him a candidate to operate as the lead rusher if he is thrust into fill-in starting duties.

Demercado spent the 2026 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He joins Dallas with 126 career rushing attempts and 50 career targets. He grades out as a volatile performer, going from an 89.9 PFF rushing grade in 2023 to a 57.6 PFF rushing grade in 2025, a 68.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024 to a 54.0 PFF receiving grade in 2025 and a 74.7 PFF pass-blocking grade to a 46.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025. Arizona’s challenging 2025 season likely contributed to Demercado’s PFF grading dips.

Among Demercado’s 655 career offensive snaps, he took 305 on third down and 139 in the two-minute drill. He will likely handle occasional pass-protection duties all year, and could take on a larger receiving share if starter Javonte Williams misses time.

Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson rises to must-stash status, having played well enough to make Demercado expendable. Second-year running back Brashard Smith could contribute in points-per-reception (PPR) leagues if starting running back Kenneth Walker misses time.

As detailed in “3 running backs who excel as runners and receivers,” “Johnson’s 84.8 PFF [offense] grade ranked 10th among the 32 Power Four running backs with at least 700 offensive snaps from 2024 to 2025.” He could warrant RB1 treatment as a fill-in starter.

Smith earned a 76.4 PFF receiving grade last year. Meanwhile, Walker recorded a 91.4 PFF offense grade in his Super Bowl LX MVP season and can be treated as a mid-tier RB1 with elite upside.