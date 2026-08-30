Mike Washington Jr. plays 80% of snaps with the starters: The Las Vegas Raiders‘ rookie running back appears set for a large role if Ashton Jeanty misses Week 1.

The Kansas City Chiefs adjust their WR usage: Xavier Worthy played more in the slot than Rashee Rice when the starters were on the field — after Rice saw more time last season.

Kyle Pitts’ usage could become a story again: The Atlanta Falcons ran several plays out of 12 personnel with Charlie Woerner and Austin Hooper as their tight ends.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football reactions focus on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2026. Here, we touch on only players who are relevant in fantasy football leagues.

These are the 10 biggest reactions to the games from the last three days. To get a more in-depth breakdown, check out the complete preseason Week 3 recap.

Mike Washington Jr. starts for Las Vegas: Ashton Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in practice, and Washington could be the starter in Week 1.

Jeanty’s injury sent the fantasy community into a frenzy, as it initially appeared potentially season-ending. Now, there is a chance Jeanty will be able to play in Week 1. The Raiders cleaned out most of their backup running back room this offseason, retaining only Dylan Laube. Their plan at backup appears to center on Washington, their fourth-round pick.

The Raiders played their starters at the beginning of this game, with Jeanty the notable exception, giving us a look at their running back rotation. Washington played 16 of 20 snaps over Las Vegas’ first two drives. While Washington is the bigger back and Laube profiles more as a receiving option, Laube primarily entered when Washington needed a break. Washington played each of the first six snaps on both of the Raiders’ opening drives.

It’s worth noting that Washington wouldn’t necessarily play 80% of the snaps in Week 1 if Jeanty is unavailable. The Raiders needed 4 yards or fewer on each of their third downs, and Laube would likely handle some third-and-long situations. He would also be a candidate for snaps during two-minute drills. Regardless, Washington’s usage was encouraging, and he would be worth starting in fantasy leagues if Jeanty misses time.