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2027 NFL Draft: South Carolina's Dylan Stewart delivers dominant performance in return from suspension
By Mark Chichester
  • Career-best performance: South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart earned a 95.8 PFF overall grade and forced two fumbles against Florida in Week 6.
  • Impact against the pass and run: Stewart posted a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade, an 86.1 run-defense grade and a 23.5% pass-rush win rate across 29 defensive snaps.
  • Draft outlook: Despite an injury-disrupted season and a suspension, Stewart owns an 83.7 PFF pass-rush grade and a 22.5% pass-rush win rate through three appearances in 2026.
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We're six weeks deep into the 2026 college football season, and several of the nation's top prospects have spent the opening weeks strengthening their cases ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith entered the season as a consensus top prospect and has done little to shake that status. Texas quarterback Arch Manning appears to have made meaningful strides in the areas that previously raised questions about his game. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore continues to deliver impressive performances but has been targeted just 13 times through five games, which speaks volumes about the respect opposing quarterbacks have for his coverage ability.

For other top prospects, though, the path has been considerably less straightforward.

South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart entered the season as a potential top-10 selection, but a preseason back injury and an indefinite suspension following an incident against Alabama in Week 4 have interrupted his campaign.

His return against Florida in Week 6, however, offered a reminder of why he was considered one of the best players in the class.

Dylan Stewart: highest PFF grades

Season Week Total Snaps DEF Grade Pass-rush Grade Pressures
2026 6 29 95.8 92.7 2
2024 1 37 92.8 94.6 6
2024 11 50 85.2 83.7 6
2024 8 39 84.0 86.2 5
2024 13 38 84.0 90.9 4
2024 10 51 82.4 80.1 9
2025 5 40 81.3 75.3 5
2025 7 54 76.5 71.2 4
2024 Bowl Game 47 74.3 66.8 3
2025 12 48 72.2 73.2 7

Stewart earned a 95.8 PFF overall grade, the highest single-game mark of his college career, while forcing two fumbles in a performance that showcased his ability to affect the game both against the run and as a pass-rusher.

One of those forced fumbles came with Florida driving inside the red zone. On a quarterback keeper, Stewart engaged with a pulling left guard before shedding the block to the inside and punching the ball free from the quarterback's grasp.

The other came on a strip sack. Aligned on the left side of South Carolina's defensive front, Stewart exploded past the outside shoulder of Florida's right tackle, quickly reaching the quarterback and knocking the ball loose.

It was a reminder of the rare athleticism that makes Stewart such an intriguing NFL prospect. Few edge defenders possess his combination of explosiveness and movement ability, and even while playing on a limited snap count, those traits were on full display.

Those two plays were instrumental in Stewart's career-best overall grade, but his performance extended beyond the forced fumbles.

He finished with a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade, the third-highest mark among qualifying Power Four edge defenders in Week 6. He generated two pressures, including the strip sack, across 18 pass-rush snaps while posting a 23.5% pass-rush win rate.

Stewart also earned an 86.1 run-defense grade, further illustrating the impact he made across his 29 defensive snaps.

Power Four Edge Defenders in Week 6

40.050.060.070.080.090.0Pass Rush Grade20.040.060.080.0Run Defense GradeAVGAVG
Stewart
Traore
Stewart
Gobaira
Hardy
Kilbane
Pierre
Thompson
Santiago
Uiagalelei
Crawford
Moultrie-Goddard
Dyson III
Humphrey-Grace
Adeleye
Moore
Johnson
Thompkins
Greene
Dunham
Nixon
Lewis
Cowan
Wilson Jr.
Afogho
Ta'ase
Solecki
Fobbs-White
Keeley
Carpenter
Searcy
Johnson
Kitchen
Satchell
Latham
Camac
Rhodes Jr.
Maldonado
Norman
Tuioti
Sacca
Kirschke
Menz
Addison
Purchase
Okoye
Jonah-Ajonye
Gregory
Osunsanmi
Okaka
Janikowski
Grady
Smith
Lee
Brown
Charles
Edwards
Taumoepeau
Journey
Shelby
Perkins
Young
Simmons
McCoy
Jones
Spence
Jackson
Russaw
Franklin
Holmes
Madden
West
Saka
Day
Lubin
Lafaele
Thomas
Brown
Ross
Fuller Jr.
Epenesa
Anyanwu
Weathersby
Davis
Brown
Soles Jr.
O'Rourke
Thompson
Muragin
Fisher
Bush Jr.
O'Connor
Harris III
Pitre
Terrell
Carter
Joy
George
Jackson Jr.
Farrell
Kennedy
Bradford
Nwaneri
Soares Jr.
Talley
Reed Jr.
Neal
Green
Merrieweather
Umanmielen
Bray
Pietrzak
Williams
Stevens
Smith
Herring
Bacon
Kaminski
Williams
Oyebadejo
Burnham
Wyatt
Blomstrom
Capers
Holloman
Desir
Spaulding
Kennedy
Lolesio
Taylor
Clegg
McCutchin
Thompson
Woods
McKinley
McPherson
Johnson
Williams
Anderson
Winston
Walton III
Porter
Williams
Wafle
Staples
Bond
Wein
Dye
Kolenge
Taylor
Kirks
Scott
Tafiti
Smith
Akana
Ezeogu
Umeozulu
Burgos
Daley
Hopkins
Hoilette Jr.
Omopariola
Abou Jaoude
Campbell
McCulloch
Whitaker Jr.
Kemajou
Johnson
Adedire
Harris Jr.
Harris
Dillon
Fruean
Jones Jr.
Diggs
Brinkley
Smith II
Allen
Smith
Fitzgerald
Huddleston
Ishmail
Manley
Thomas
Adebawore
Ward
Holtzclaw
Lane
Mack II
Anderson
Koumba
Smith
Durham-Campbell
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

The performance marked a significant turnaround from his previous two appearances. Stewart earned a 66.1 overall grade against Mississippi State in Week 3 before recording a 46.3 mark against Alabama in Week 4.

The Alabama game also resulted in disciplinary action. Stewart was penalized after throwing a punch at tight end Josh Ford's helmet and was involved in arguments with coaches during the loss. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer later announced an indefinite suspension, calling the incident “unacceptable.”

The setback added to an already disrupted season for Stewart, a former freshman All-American and All-SEC selection who missed much of the offseason and multiple games while recovering from a back injury.

SEC Edge defenders: Pass-rush win rate and pressure rate (2026)
Min. 50 snaps
0.0%10.0%20.0%30.0%Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush0.0%10.0%20.0%30.0%Pressure % (per pass-rush snap)AVGAVG
Norman
Stewart
Thompkins
Pierre
Kitchen
Simmons
M'Pemba
Hopkins
Umeozulu
Woods
Humphrey-Grace
Ross
Wilson Jr.
Oyebadejo
Weathersby
Johnson
Greene
Wein
Addison
Saka
Whitson
Umanmielen
Perkins
James
Carpenter
Kreul
Williams
Dye
Perry-Wright
Johnson
Maldonado
Purchase
McCray
Jones
Adebawore
Okoye
Jackson
Franklin
Jones
Asare
Searcy
Hill
Wesley
Harris Jr.
Umeozulu
Brooks
Smith
Murray
Henry
Renaud
Spence
Riddick
Cowan
Latham
Henderson
Rhodes Jr.
Herring
Kolenge
Capers
Soles Jr.
Smith
Alston
Johnson
Smith
Carter
Walker
James
Jonah-Ajonye
Collins
Brown
Jenkins
Allen Jr.
Works
Womack
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Despite those interruptions, Stewart's season-long pass-rush production remains among the better marks in the Power Four.

Through three appearances, he has earned an 83.7 PFF pass-rush grade, ranking 18th among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. His eight pressures across 44 pass-rush snaps have produced an 18.2% pressure rate, while his pass-rush win rate stands at 22.5%.

Those numbers represent a return toward the level Stewart displayed during his standout freshman campaign in 2024, when he earned a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked fifth among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. He generated 51 pressures that season, posting a 16.5% pressure rate and a 16.6% pass-rush win rate.

His production dipped in 2025, when his 70.3 pass-rush grade ranked 83rd among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. Stewart finished that season with 37 pressures, a 14.6% pressure rate and a 13.1% pass-rush win rate.

Although his 2026 campaign has been limited to three appearances, his 22.5% pass-rush win rate is comfortably ahead of his marks from either of the previous two seasons.

His return against Florida doesn't erase the difficulties that preceded it, but a career-high grade and two forced fumbles gave him his strongest performance of the season — and a timely reminder of the talent behind his draft projection.

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