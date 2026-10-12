For other top prospects, though, the path has been considerably less straightforward.
South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart entered the season as a potential top-10 selection, but a preseason back injury and an indefinite suspension following an incident against Alabama in Week 4 have interrupted his campaign.
His return against Florida in Week 6, however, offered a reminder of why he was considered one of the best players in the class.
Dylan Stewart: highest PFF grades
Season
Week
Total Snaps
DEF Grade
Pass-rush Grade
Pressures
2026
6
29
95.8
92.7
2
2024
1
37
92.8
94.6
6
2024
11
50
85.2
83.7
6
2024
8
39
84.0
86.2
5
2024
13
38
84.0
90.9
4
2024
10
51
82.4
80.1
9
2025
5
40
81.3
75.3
5
2025
7
54
76.5
71.2
4
2024
Bowl Game
47
74.3
66.8
3
2025
12
48
72.2
73.2
7
Stewart earned a 95.8 PFF overall grade, the highest single-game mark of his college career, while forcing two fumbles in a performance that showcased his ability to affect the game both against the run and as a pass-rusher.
One of those forced fumbles came with Florida driving inside the red zone. On a quarterback keeper, Stewart engaged with a pulling left guard before shedding the block to the inside and punching the ball free from the quarterback's grasp.
The other came on a strip sack. Aligned on the left side of South Carolina's defensive front, Stewart exploded past the outside shoulder of Florida's right tackle, quickly reaching the quarterback and knocking the ball loose.
It was a reminder of the rare athleticism that makes Stewart such an intriguing NFL prospect. Few edge defenders possess his combination of explosiveness and movement ability, and even while playing on a limited snap count, those traits were on full display.
Those two plays were instrumental in Stewart's career-best overall grade, but his performance extended beyond the forced fumbles.
He finished with a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade, the third-highest mark among qualifying Power Four edge defenders in Week 6. He generated two pressures, including the strip sack, across 18 pass-rush snaps while posting a 23.5% pass-rush win rate.
Stewart also earned an 86.1 run-defense grade, further illustrating the impact he made across his 29 defensive snaps.
Power Four Edge Defenders in Week 6
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
The performance marked a significant turnaround from his previous two appearances. Stewart earned a 66.1 overall grade against Mississippi State in Week 3 before recording a 46.3 mark against Alabama in Week 4.
The Alabama game also resulted in disciplinary action. Stewart was penalized after throwing a punch at tight end Josh Ford's helmet and was involved in arguments with coaches during the loss. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer later announced an indefinite suspension, calling the incident “unacceptable.”
The setback added to an already disrupted season for Stewart, a former freshman All-American and All-SEC selection who missed much of the offseason and multiple games while recovering from a back injury.
SEC Edge defenders: Pass-rush win rate and pressure rate (2026)
Min. 50 snaps
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Despite those interruptions, Stewart's season-long pass-rush production remains among the better marks in the Power Four.
Through three appearances, he has earned an 83.7 PFF pass-rush grade, ranking 18th among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. His eight pressures across 44 pass-rush snaps have produced an 18.2% pressure rate, while his pass-rush win rate stands at 22.5%.
Those numbers represent a return toward the level Stewart displayed during his standout freshman campaign in 2024, when he earned a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked fifth among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. He generated 51 pressures that season, posting a 16.5% pressure rate and a 16.6% pass-rush win rate.
His production dipped in 2025, when his 70.3 pass-rush grade ranked 83rd among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. Stewart finished that season with 37 pressures, a 14.6% pressure rate and a 13.1% pass-rush win rate.
Although his 2026 campaign has been limited to three appearances, his 22.5% pass-rush win rate is comfortably ahead of his marks from either of the previous two seasons.
His return against Florida doesn't erase the difficulties that preceded it, but a career-high grade and two forced fumbles gave him his strongest performance of the season — and a timely reminder of the talent behind his draft projection.