Career-best performance: South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart earned a 95.8 PFF overall grade and forced two fumbles against Florida in Week 6.

Impact against the pass and run: Stewart posted a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade, an 86.1 run-defense grade and a 23.5% pass-rush win rate across 29 defensive snaps.

Draft outlook: Despite an injury-disrupted season and a suspension, Stewart owns an 83.7 PFF pass-rush grade and a 22.5% pass-rush win rate through three appearances in 2026.

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We're six weeks deep into the 2026 college football season, and several of the nation's top prospects have spent the opening weeks strengthening their cases ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith entered the season as a consensus top prospect and has done little to shake that status. Texas quarterback Arch Manning appears to have made meaningful strides in the areas that previously raised questions about his game. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore continues to deliver impressive performances but has been targeted just 13 times through five games, which speaks volumes about the respect opposing quarterbacks have for his coverage ability.

For other top prospects, though, the path has been considerably less straightforward.

South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart entered the season as a potential top-10 selection, but a preseason back injury and an indefinite suspension following an incident against Alabama in Week 4 have interrupted his campaign.

His return against Florida in Week 6, however, offered a reminder of why he was considered one of the best players in the class.

Dylan Stewart: highest PFF grades Season Week Total Snaps DEF Grade Pass-rush Grade Pressures 2026 6 29 95.8 92.7 2 2024 1 37 92.8 94.6 6 2024 11 50 85.2 83.7 6 2024 8 39 84.0 86.2 5 2024 13 38 84.0 90.9 4 2024 10 51 82.4 80.1 9 2025 5 40 81.3 75.3 5 2025 7 54 76.5 71.2 4 2024 Bowl Game 47 74.3 66.8 3 2025 12 48 72.2 73.2 7

Stewart earned a 95.8 PFF overall grade, the highest single-game mark of his college career, while forcing two fumbles in a performance that showcased his ability to affect the game both against the run and as a pass-rusher.

One of those forced fumbles came with Florida driving inside the red zone. On a quarterback keeper, Stewart engaged with a pulling left guard before shedding the block to the inside and punching the ball free from the quarterback's grasp.

PURE INSANITY 🤯@Dylan1Stewart_ showed off his INSANE athleticism to get the Gamecocks the ball back off a fumble 🐔🤙 pic.twitter.com/DTBXOLKjtN — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) October 11, 2026

The other came on a strip sack. Aligned on the left side of South Carolina's defensive front, Stewart exploded past the outside shoulder of Florida's right tackle, quickly reaching the quarterback and knocking the ball loose.

It was a reminder of the rare athleticism that makes Stewart such an intriguing NFL prospect. Few edge defenders possess his combination of explosiveness and movement ability, and even while playing on a limited snap count, those traits were on full display.

Oh my wow. What a rush by Dylan Stewart. pic.twitter.com/R7ZIIAWLZO — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 10, 2026

Those two plays were instrumental in Stewart's career-best overall grade, but his performance extended beyond the forced fumbles.

He finished with a 92.7 PFF pass-rush grade, the third-highest mark among qualifying Power Four edge defenders in Week 6. He generated two pressures, including the strip sack, across 18 pass-rush snaps while posting a 23.5% pass-rush win rate.

Stewart also earned an 86.1 run-defense grade, further illustrating the impact he made across his 29 defensive snaps.

Power Four Edge Defenders in Week 6

40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Pass Rush Grade 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 Run Defense Grade AVG AVG Stewart Traore Stewart Gobaira Hardy Kilbane Pierre Thompson Santiago Uiagalelei Crawford Moultrie-Goddard Dyson III Humphrey-Grace Adeleye Moore Johnson Thompkins Greene Dunham Nixon Lewis Cowan Wilson Jr. Afogho Ta'ase Solecki Fobbs-White Keeley Carpenter Searcy Johnson Kitchen Satchell Latham Camac Rhodes Jr. Maldonado Norman Tuioti Sacca Kirschke Menz Addison Purchase Okoye Jonah-Ajonye Gregory Osunsanmi Okaka Janikowski Grady Smith Lee Brown Charles Edwards Taumoepeau Journey Shelby Perkins Young Simmons McCoy Jones Spence Jackson Russaw Franklin Holmes Madden West Saka Day Lubin Lafaele Thomas Brown Ross Fuller Jr. Epenesa Anyanwu Weathersby Davis Brown Soles Jr. O'Rourke Thompson Muragin Fisher Bush Jr. O'Connor Harris III Pitre Terrell Carter Joy George Jackson Jr. Farrell Kennedy Bradford Nwaneri Soares Jr. Talley Reed Jr. Neal Green Merrieweather Umanmielen Bray Pietrzak Williams Stevens Smith Herring Bacon Kaminski Williams Oyebadejo Burnham Wyatt Blomstrom Capers Holloman Desir Spaulding Kennedy Lolesio Taylor Clegg McCutchin Thompson Woods McKinley McPherson Johnson Williams Anderson Winston Walton III Porter Williams Wafle Staples Bond Wein Dye Kolenge Taylor Kirks Scott Tafiti Smith Akana Ezeogu Umeozulu Burgos Daley Hopkins Hoilette Jr. Omopariola Abou Jaoude Campbell McCulloch Whitaker Jr. Kemajou Johnson Adedire Harris Jr. Harris Dillon Fruean Jones Jr. Diggs Brinkley Smith II Allen Smith Fitzgerald Huddleston Ishmail Manley Thomas Adebawore Ward Holtzclaw Lane Mack II Anderson Koumba Smith Durham-Campbell The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Dylan Stewart ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 92.7 2nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 86.1 2nd / 193 Boubacar Traore ED · NOTRE DAME Pass Rush Grade 72.0 23rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.0 82nd / 193 Sidney Stewart ED · MARYLAND Pass Rush Grade 92.8 1st / 193 Run Defense Grade 77.1 15th / 193 Aiden Gobaira ED · UCLA Pass Rush Grade 79.9 7th / 193 Run Defense Grade 77.8 10th / 193 Langston Hardy ED · WAKE Pass Rush Grade 81.0 6th / 193 Run Defense Grade 81.9 7th / 193 Michael Kilbane ED · NWESTERN Pass Rush Grade 77.1 9th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.3 23rd / 193 Yhonzae Pierre ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Grade 69.6 31st / 193 Run Defense Grade 89.5 1st / 193 Jalen Thompson ED · ARIZONA ST Pass Rush Grade 73.2 20th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.4 21st / 193 David Santiago ED · KANSAS Pass Rush Grade 90.8 3rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 56.6 163rd / 193 Matayo Uiagalelei ED · OREGON Pass Rush Grade 70.3 30th / 193 Run Defense Grade 77.3 13th / 193 Kameryn Crawford ED · USC Pass Rush Grade 64.3 56th / 193 Run Defense Grade 83.9 3rd / 193 Zyian Moultrie-Goddard ED · SYRACUSE Pass Rush Grade 59.4 101st / 193 Run Defense Grade 73.8 27th / 193 Harvey Dyson III ED · NC STATE Pass Rush Grade 76.5 10th / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.8 51st / 193 Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Grade 62.0 73rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 81.5 8th / 193 Tunmise Adeleye ED · SYRACUSE Pass Rush Grade 58.5 110th / 193 Run Defense Grade 80.5 9th / 193 Jaeden Moore ED · PITTSBURGH Pass Rush Grade 75.5 12th / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.6 126th / 193 Jaleel Johnson ED · OKLA STATE Pass Rush Grade 69.5 32nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.9 70th / 193 Devan Thompkins ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Grade 53.4 168th / 193 Run Defense Grade 83.4 4th / 193 Sam Greene ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Grade 74.4 14th / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.5 55th / 193 Rodney Dunham ED · NOTRE DAME Pass Rush Grade 62.8 67th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.7 19th / 193 Isaiah Nixon ED · UCF Pass Rush Grade 63.7 60th / 193 Run Defense Grade 75.5 16th / 193 Jeremy Lewis ED · PURDUE Pass Rush Grade 63.8 59th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.1 49th / 193 Lorenzo Cowan ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Grade 62.3 70th / 193 Run Defense Grade 75.2 18th / 193 George Wilson Jr. ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 83.2 5th / 193 Run Defense Grade 57.6 157th / 193 David Afogho ED · W VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 54.1 161st / 193 Run Defense Grade 73.7 28th / 193 Malaki Ta'ase ED · IOWA STATE Pass Rush Grade 54.1 161st / 193 Run Defense Grade 82.3 6th / 193 Aiden Solecki ED · PURDUE Pass Rush Grade 58.4 112th / 193 Run Defense Grade 77.4 12th / 193 Matthew Fobbs-White ED · VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 73.8 16th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.2 92nd / 193 Keon Keeley ED · NOTRE DAME Pass Rush Grade 63.2 63rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.6 34th / 193 Dylan Carpenter ED · LSU Pass Rush Grade 72.7 21st / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.8 125th / 193 T.J. Searcy ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Grade 61.3 80th / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.0 67th / 193 Keyshawn Johnson ED · SYRACUSE Pass Rush Grade 75.8 11th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.6 105th / 193 Langden Kitchen ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Grade 60.9 89th / 193 Run Defense Grade 77.8 10th / 193 Elijah Satchell ED · NC STATE Pass Rush Grade 64.0 58th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.6 42nd / 193 Jah-Marien Latham ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Grade 73.9 15th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.1 110th / 193 Fisher Camac ED · VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 57.1 132nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 82.5 5th / 193 Quincy Rhodes Jr. ED · ARKANSAS Pass Rush Grade 57.8 123rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.9 38th / 193 Jonathan Maldonado ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Grade 73.8 16th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.0 123rd / 193 Jordan Norman ED · TENNESSEE Pass Rush Grade 63.7 60th / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.6 53rd / 193 Teitum Tuioti ED · OREGON Pass Rush Grade 71.0 26th / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.1 36th / 193 Anthony Sacca ED · UCLA Pass Rush Grade 67.4 38th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.3 79th / 193 Gabe Kirschke ED · WAKE Pass Rush Grade 64.5 52nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.2 35th / 193 Karter Menz ED · MINNESOTA Pass Rush Grade 54.8 151st / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.4 21st / 193 Anthony Addison ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 65.5 49th / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.3 64th / 193 Blake Purchase ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Grade 67.7 36th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.5 91st / 193 Danny Okoye ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Grade 70.8 28th / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.4 151st / 193 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Grade 67.7 36th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.2 24th / 193 Wendell Gregory ED · KANSAS ST Pass Rush Grade 69.2 33rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.2 46th / 193 Tobi Osunsanmi ED · INDIANA Pass Rush Grade 66.3 43rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.9 113th / 193 Odera Okaka ED · CAL Pass Rush Grade 53.7 165th / 193 Run Defense Grade 68.1 60th / 193 Jack Janikowski ED · IOWA STATE Pass Rush Grade 60.5 91st / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.5 55th / 193 Zion Grady ED · OHIO STATE Pass Rush Grade 56.7 135th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.8 39th / 193 Anthony Smith ED · MINNESOTA Pass Rush Grade 72.6 22nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.4 76th / 193 Quindario Lee ED · HOUSTON Pass Rush Grade 65.9 46th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.9 113th / 193 Daniel Brown ED · ILLINOIS Pass Rush Grade 59.8 96th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.3 122nd / 193 Malik Charles ED · OKLA STATE Pass Rush Grade 64.5 52nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.6 87th / 193 Sincere Edwards ED · UCF Pass Rush Grade 65.8 48th / 193 Run Defense Grade 64.8 94th / 193 Nusi Taumoepeau ED · BYU Pass Rush Grade 64.2 57th / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.2 66th / 193 Legend Journey ED · CAL Pass Rush Grade 58.2 116th / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.8 33rd / 193 Braylan Shelby ED · USC Pass Rush Grade 60.8 90th / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.6 53rd / 193 Suntarine Perkins ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Grade 53.9 163rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.6 73rd / 193 Bryce Young ED · NOTRE DAME Pass Rush Grade 58.1 117th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.8 39th / 193 Colin Simmons ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Grade 74.6 13th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.9 85th / 193 Taje McCoy ED · GA TECH Pass Rush Grade 72.0 23rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.1 110th / 193 Marco Jones ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Grade 59.0 104th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.4 44th / 193 Brad Spence ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Grade 53.8 164th / 193 Run Defense Grade 55.2 166th / 193 Lance Jackson ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Grade 71.0 26th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.2 46th / 193 Qua Russaw ED · OHIO STATE Pass Rush Grade 52.9 174th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.4 44th / 193 Kam Franklin ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Grade 66.4 41st / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.9 70th / 193 Will Holmes ED · ILLINOIS Pass Rush Grade 61.9 74th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.9 70th / 193 CJ Madden ED · PURDUE Pass Rush Grade 54.2 159th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.2 24th / 193 Sahir West ED · UCLA Pass Rush Grade 51.2 188th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.7 19th / 193 Anto Saka ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Grade 57.9 122nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.9 124th / 193 Ethan Day ED · UTAH Pass Rush Grade 64.4 55th / 193 Run Defense Grade 64.2 98th / 193 Clev Lubin ED · LOUISVILLE Pass Rush Grade 73.7 18th / 193 Run Defense Grade 57.3 159th / 193 Anelu Lafaele ED · MICH STATE Pass Rush Grade 65.0 50th / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.2 131st / 193 Loghan Thomas ED · NOTRE DAME Pass Rush Grade 55.0 149th / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.8 39th / 193 DeSean Brown ED · OKLA STATE Pass Rush Grade 60.3 93rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.6 87th / 193 Jordan Ross ED · LSU Pass Rush Grade 57.7 126th / 193 Run Defense Grade 72.4 30th / 193 Andre Fuller Jr. ED · GA TECH Pass Rush Grade 54.4 158th / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.1 36th / 193 Iose Epenesa ED · IOWA Pass Rush Grade 54.9 150th / 193 Run Defense Grade 75.5 16th / 193 Nnanna Anyanwu ED · VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 50.9 190th / 193 Run Defense Grade 77.3 13th / 193 Tyree Weathersby ED · TENNESSEE Pass Rush Grade 56.6 136th / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.9 31st / 193 Bryce Davis ED · DUKE Pass Rush Grade 63.1 64th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.9 100th / 193 Kahmari Brown ED · IOWA Pass Rush Grade 61.1 85th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.0 82nd / 193 Steven Soles Jr. ED · ARKANSAS Pass Rush Grade 61.3 80th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.0 93rd / 193 Caden O'Rourke ED · NWESTERN Pass Rush Grade 58.1 117th / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.3 64th / 193 Keahnist Thompson ED · MICH STATE Pass Rush Grade 61.3 80th / 193 Run Defense Grade 64.3 97th / 193 Mason Muragin ED · ILLINOIS Pass Rush Grade 54.2 159th / 193 Run Defense Grade 68.4 58th / 193 Zuriah Fisher ED · USC Pass Rush Grade 58.6 108th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.5 74th / 193 TJ Bush Jr. ED · MINNESOTA Pass Rush Grade 59.0 104th / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.1 140th / 193 Kevin O'Connor ED · DUKE Pass Rush Grade 73.4 19th / 193 Run Defense Grade 50.0 177th / 193 Leroy Harris III ED · KANSAS Pass Rush Grade 67.2 39th / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.5 150th / 193 Roman Pitre ED · ARIZONA ST Pass Rush Grade 65.0 50th / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.3 152nd / 193 Isaac Terrell ED · IOWA STATE Pass Rush Grade 71.9 25th / 193 Run Defense Grade 54.0 171st / 193 Mason Carter ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Grade 56.4 137th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.6 87th / 193 Emerson Joy ED · W VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 57.3 131st / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.0 67th / 193 Logan George ED · WASHINGTON Pass Rush Grade 67.0 40th / 193 Run Defense Grade 54.7 168th / 193 Kenyatta Jackson Jr. ED · OHIO STATE Pass Rush Grade 66.1 44th / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.0 154th / 193 Pat Farrell ED · ILLINOIS Pass Rush Grade 52.2 182nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.0 82nd / 193 Rylan Kennedy ED · FLORIDA ST Pass Rush Grade 59.8 96th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.0 112th / 193 Amontrae Bradford ED · GA TECH Pass Rush Grade 61.0 86th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.5 120th / 193 Williams Nwaneri ED · NEBRASKA Pass Rush Grade 58.5 110th / 193 Run Defense Grade 64.5 96th / 193 Kenny Soares Jr. ED · MICH STATE Pass Rush Grade 64.5 52nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 68.6 57th / 193 Ken Talley ED · UCF Pass Rush Grade 66.0 45th / 193 Run Defense Grade 57.2 160th / 193 Tyshon Reed Jr. ED · DUKE Pass Rush Grade 70.8 28th / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.0 145th / 193 Isaiah Neal ED · PITTSBURGH Pass Rush Grade 62.3 70th / 193 Run Defense Grade 55.3 165th / 193 AJ Green ED · LOUISVILLE Pass Rush Grade 56.1 139th / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.0 67th / 193 Kenneth Merrieweather ED · IOWA Pass Rush Grade 52.3 180th / 193 Run Defense Grade 71.9 31st / 193 Princewill Umanmielen ED · LSU Pass Rush Grade 61.5 77th / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.8 142nd / 193 Alex Bray ED · KANSAS Pass Rush Grade 56.8 134th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.9 113th / 193 Kade Pietrzak ED · NEBRASKA Pass Rush Grade 61.2 84th / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.4 139th / 193 James Williams ED · OKLA STATE Pass Rush Grade 58.6 108th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.4 121st / 193 Aycen Stevens ED · VA TECH Pass Rush Grade 58.3 113th / 193 Run Defense Grade 72.9 29th / 193 Tre Smith ED · ARIZONA Pass Rush Grade 54.8 151st / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.6 105th / 193 Caleb Herring ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 58.8 107th / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.7 52nd / 193 Caleb Bacon ED · PENN STATE Pass Rush Grade 63.5 62nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 68.1 60th / 193 Gabe Kaminski ED · STANFORD Pass Rush Grade 59.1 102nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.6 126th / 193 Mylachi Williams ED · VA TECH Pass Rush Grade 58.1 117th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.4 107th / 193 Emmanuel Oyebadejo ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Grade 69.2 33rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.8 149th / 193 Josh Burnham ED · INDIANA Pass Rush Grade 59.9 94th / 193 Run Defense Grade 64.6 95th / 193 Kellan Wyatt ED · INDIANA Pass Rush Grade 51.0 189th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.7 119th / 193 Cooper Blomstrom ED · ARIZONA Pass Rush Grade 63.1 64th / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.1 153rd / 193 Miles Capers ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Grade 59.9 94th / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.8 134th / 193 Harper Holloman ED · W VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 51.9 185th / 193 Run Defense Grade 67.9 63rd / 193 Darryll Desir ED · FLORIDA ST Pass Rush Grade 57.5 129th / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.6 126th / 193 Cayman Spaulding ED · GA TECH Pass Rush Grade 65.9 46th / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.0 145th / 193 Chase Kennedy ED · ARIZONA Pass Rush Grade 52.4 178th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.8 117th / 193 Dominic Lolesio ED · ARIZONA Pass Rush Grade 53.0 170th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.7 102nd / 193 Scott Taylor ED · UCLA Pass Rush Grade 51.5 186th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.4 76th / 193 Hunter Clegg ED · BYU Pass Rush Grade 79.5 8th / 193 Run Defense Grade 54.9 167th / 193 Latreveon McCutchin ED · HOUSTON Pass Rush Grade 52.6 175th / 193 Run Defense Grade 64.1 99th / 193 Tyler Thompson ED · LOUISVILLE Pass Rush Grade 86.6 4th / 193 Run Defense Grade 28.8 193rd / 193 Jayden Woods ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Grade 62.6 68th / 193 Run Defense Grade 53.4 172nd / 193 JD McKinley ED · CAL Pass Rush Grade 61.5 77th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.5 74th / 193 Alexander McPherson ED · PENN STATE Pass Rush Grade 55.1 148th / 193 Run Defense Grade 74.2 24th / 193 Jamaal Johnson ED · NWESTERN Pass Rush Grade 57.6 127th / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.7 136th / 193 Ramar Williams ED · ARIZONA ST Pass Rush Grade 59.1 102nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.8 117th / 193 Joseph Anderson ED · IOWA Pass Rush Grade 55.4 145th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.8 101st / 193 Emar'rion Winston ED · ARIZONA ST Pass Rush Grade 52.5 176th / 193 Run Defense Grade 68.1 60th / 193 Billy Walton III ED · OKLA STATE Pass Rush Grade 53.4 168th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.4 76th / 193 Ashton Porter ED · HOUSTON Pass Rush Grade 53.0 170th / 193 Run Defense Grade 68.2 59th / 193 Solomon Williams ED · CAL Pass Rush Grade 66.4 41st / 193 Run Defense Grade 48.5 180th / 193 Luke Wafle ED · USC Pass Rush Grade 61.0 86th / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.9 148th / 193 Omar Staples ED · STANFORD Pass Rush Grade 54.5 156th / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.0 133rd / 193 Chase Bond ED · NC STATE Pass Rush Grade 58.9 106th / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.2 80th / 193 Taylor Wein ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Grade 54.8 151st / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.6 126th / 193 Mariyon Dye ED · TENNESSEE Pass Rush Grade 59.8 96th / 193 Run Defense Grade 57.1 161st / 193 Edwin Kolenge ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Grade 53.0 170th / 193 Run Defense Grade 69.9 50th / 193 Nahsir Taylor ED · MARYLAND Pass Rush Grade 61.3 80th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.6 87th / 193 Dominic Kirks ED · NWESTERN Pass Rush Grade 59.8 96th / 193 Run Defense Grade 45.4 185th / 193 Jimmy Scott ED · PITTSBURGH Pass Rush Grade 57.5 129th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.3 108th / 193 Tevarua Tafiti ED · STANFORD Pass Rush Grade 60.4 92nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.7 136th / 193 Kobe Smith ED · DUKE Pass Rush Grade 56.0 141st / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.1 144th / 193 Tausili Akana ED · BYU Pass Rush Grade 58.0 121st / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.0 145th / 193 Ikenna Ezeogu ED · PENN STATE Pass Rush Grade 62.3 70th / 193 Run Defense Grade 48.3 181st / 193 Zina Umeozulu ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Grade 57.6 127th / 193 Run Defense Grade 57.6 157th / 193 Keyshawn Burgos ED · PURDUE Pass Rush Grade 54.5 156th / 193 Run Defense Grade 62.9 113th / 193 Stephen Daley ED · INDIANA Pass Rush Grade 61.6 75th / 193 Run Defense Grade 50.1 175th / 193 Daeden Hopkins ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Grade 54.8 151st / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.2 46th / 193 Donovan Hoilette Jr. ED · N CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 59.5 100th / 193 Run Defense Grade 57.8 156th / 193 David Omopariola ED · SYRACUSE Pass Rush Grade 58.1 117th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.7 102nd / 193 Melkart Abou Jaoude ED · N CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 52.0 184th / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.8 142nd / 193 Drew Campbell ED · IOWA Pass Rush Grade 50.4 191st / 193 Run Defense Grade 66.2 80th / 193 Ryan McCulloch ED · UCLA Pass Rush Grade 52.5 176th / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.6 138th / 193 Darien Whitaker Jr. ED · KANSAS ST Pass Rush Grade 57.8 123rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 59.9 141st / 193 Yvan Kemajou ED · PENN STATE Pass Rush Grade 67.8 35th / 193 Run Defense Grade 40.7 190th / 193 Quintavius Johnson ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Grade 56.1 139th / 193 Run Defense Grade 51.7 174th / 193 Joseph Adedire ED · NC STATE Pass Rush Grade 52.4 178th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.7 102nd / 193 Gabe Harris Jr. ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Grade 51.4 187th / 193 Run Defense Grade 56.7 162nd / 193 Cortez Harris ED · VA TECH Pass Rush Grade 52.2 182nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 70.6 42nd / 193 Kash Dillon ED · UTAH Pass Rush Grade 55.4 145th / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.1 132nd / 193 Ramzak Fruean ED · WASHINGTON Pass Rush Grade 58.3 113th / 193 Run Defense Grade 52.1 173rd / 193 Anthony Jones Jr. ED · NEBRASKA Pass Rush Grade 57.8 123rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 46.8 183rd / 193 Deamontae Diggs ED · FLORIDA ST Pass Rush Grade 61.0 86th / 193 Run Defense Grade 50.1 175th / 193 Dakyus Brinkley ED · KANSAS Pass Rush Grade 49.7 192nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 58.0 154th / 193 Jerod Smith II ED · LOUISVILLE Pass Rush Grade 56.3 138th / 193 Run Defense Grade 61.4 130th / 193 Jordan Allen ED · KANSAS ST Pass Rush Grade 57.1 132nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 49.3 178th / 193 Trey Smith ED · PURDUE Pass Rush Grade 61.5 77th / 193 Run Defense Grade 60.8 134th / 193 Paul Fitzgerald ED · UTAH Pass Rush Grade 54.6 155th / 193 Run Defense Grade 54.3 169th / 193 Keviyan Huddleston ED · OKLA STATE Pass Rush Grade 61.6 75th / 193 Run Defense Grade 55.7 164th / 193 Breeon Ishmail ED · PURDUE Pass Rush Grade 53.7 165th / 193 Run Defense Grade 65.9 85th / 193 Brayden Manley ED · GA TECH Pass Rush Grade 53.0 170th / 193 Run Defense Grade 49.3 178th / 193 Calvin Thomas ED · N CAROLINA Pass Rush Grade 55.5 143rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 44.0 186th / 193 Adepoju Adebawore ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Grade 55.5 143rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 43.3 187th / 193 Isaiah Ward ED · WASHINGTON Pass Rush Grade 62.5 69th / 193 Run Defense Grade 42.6 189th / 193 Lance Holtzclaw ED · UTAH Pass Rush Grade 53.5 167th / 193 Run Defense Grade 63.2 109th / 193 Jacob Lane ED · WASHINGTON Pass Rush Grade 63.1 64th / 193 Run Defense Grade 43.0 188th / 193 Brandon Mack II ED · HOUSTON Pass Rush Grade 52.3 180th / 193 Run Defense Grade 54.2 170th / 193 Jalen Anderson ED · FLORIDA ST Pass Rush Grade 46.7 193rd / 193 Run Defense Grade 47.5 182nd / 193 Aymeric Koumba ED · UCF Pass Rush Grade 55.7 142nd / 193 Run Defense Grade 46.4 184th / 193 Isaac Smith ED · MICH STATE Pass Rush Grade 55.3 147th / 193 Run Defense Grade 37.6 191st / 193 Zeke Durham-Campbell ED · W VIRGINIA Pass Rush Grade 58.3 113th / 193 Run Defense Grade 33.4 192nd / 193

The performance marked a significant turnaround from his previous two appearances. Stewart earned a 66.1 overall grade against Mississippi State in Week 3 before recording a 46.3 mark against Alabama in Week 4.

The Alabama game also resulted in disciplinary action. Stewart was penalized after throwing a punch at tight end Josh Ford's helmet and was involved in arguments with coaches during the loss. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer later announced an indefinite suspension, calling the incident “unacceptable.”

The setback added to an already disrupted season for Stewart, a former freshman All-American and All-SEC selection who missed much of the offseason and multiple games while recovering from a back injury.

SEC Edge defenders: Pass-rush win rate and pressure rate (2026) Min. 50 snaps 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) AVG AVG Norman Stewart Thompkins Pierre Kitchen Simmons M'Pemba Hopkins Umeozulu Woods Humphrey-Grace Ross Wilson Jr. Oyebadejo Weathersby Johnson Greene Wein Addison Saka Whitson Umanmielen Perkins James Carpenter Kreul Williams Dye Perry-Wright Johnson Maldonado Purchase McCray Jones Adebawore Okoye Jackson Franklin Jones Asare Searcy Hill Wesley Harris Jr. Umeozulu Brooks Smith Murray Henry Renaud Spence Riddick Cowan Latham Henderson Rhodes Jr. Herring Kolenge Capers Soles Jr. Smith Alston Johnson Smith Carter Walker James Jonah-Ajonye Collins Brown Jenkins Allen Jr. Works Womack The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jordan Norman ED · TENNESSEE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 18.6% 8th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.8% 35th / 74 Dylan Stewart ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 22.5% 4th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 18.2% 7th / 74 Devan Thompkins ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.9% 22nd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.5% 37th / 74 Yhonzae Pierre ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.5% 28th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 18.4% 6th / 74 Langden Kitchen ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.7% 11th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.5% 37th / 74 Colin Simmons ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.6% 23rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 17.8% 8th / 74 Sam M'Pemba ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.7% 48th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.3% 69th / 74 Daeden Hopkins ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.1% 6th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 13.7% 24th / 74 Desmond Umeozulu ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.8% 16th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 16.7% 11th / 74 Jayden Woods ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.6% 13th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.6% 33rd / 74 Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.7% 48th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.1% 47th / 74 Jordan Ross ED · LSU Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.4% 39th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 14.2% 22nd / 74 George Wilson Jr. ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 20.0% 5th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 19.5% 4th / 74 Emmanuel Oyebadejo ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.0% 15th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 13.6% 25th / 74 Tyree Weathersby ED · TENNESSEE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.4% 39th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 13.9% 23rd / 74 Demarcus Johnson ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.0% 7th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.5% 67th / 74 Sam Greene ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.1% 32nd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.8% 31st / 74 Taylor Wein ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.9% 60th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.6% 50th / 74 Anthony Addison ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.7% 26th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.5% 29th / 74 Anto Saka ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.5% 19th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.6% 54th / 74 Will Whitson ED · MISS STATE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.7% 26th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.0% 34th / 74 Princewill Umanmielen ED · LSU Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.7% 17th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 15.2% 15th / 74 Suntarine Perkins ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 1.5% 72nd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.3% 39th / 74 Kamran James ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.4% 29th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.8% 60th / 74 Dylan Carpenter ED · LSU Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.0% 21st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 16.7% 11th / 74 Jake Kreul ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 29.4% 1st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 33.3% 1st / 74 Amaree Williams ED · MISS STATE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.1% 68th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.8% 64th / 74 Mariyon Dye ED · TENNESSEE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.7% 34th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 13.4% 26th / 74 Bryce Perry-Wright ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.5% 36th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 0.0% 73rd / 74 Nate Johnson ED · AUBURN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.6% 50th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.1% 51st / 74 Jonathan Maldonado ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 18.2% 9th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.4% 63rd / 74 Blake Purchase ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.6% 50th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 13.1% 28th / 74 LJ McCray ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.6% 35th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.2% 59th / 74 Marco Jones ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.3% 24th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 15.1% 16th / 74 Adepoju Adebawore ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.6% 18th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 15.0% 18th / 74 Danny Okoye ED · OKLAHOMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.4% 29th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 17.0% 9th / 74 Lance Jackson ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.3% 41st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 13.3% 27th / 74 Kam Franklin ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.2% 62nd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.9% 48th / 74 Jaden Jones ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.8% 33rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.5% 67th / 74 Kofi Asare ED · FLORIDA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 17.5% 10th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.3% 44th / 74 T.J. Searcy ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.7% 64th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.5% 65th / 74 Justin Hill ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 0.0% 73rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.5% 42nd / 74 Richard Wesley ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.0% 54th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 22.2% 2nd / 74 Gabe Harris Jr. ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.1% 44th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.0% 40th / 74 Zina Umeozulu ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.3% 61st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.7% 49th / 74 Khamari Brooks ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.3% 67th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.4% 72nd / 74 Darris Smith ED · MISSOURI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 23.5% 3rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 22.2% 2nd / 74 Chris Murray ED · AUBURN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.3% 14th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 11.7% 32nd / 74 Fatutoa Henry ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.4% 66th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.7% 53rd / 74 Jordan Renaud ED · OLE MISS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 0.0% 73rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.4% 56th / 74 Brad Spence ED · TEXAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.1% 44th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 14.3% 21st / 74 De'Marcus Riddick ED · AUBURN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.7% 11th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 16.7% 11th / 74 Lorenzo Cowan ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.1% 20th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 16.9% 10th / 74 Jah-Marien Latham ED · ALABAMA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.0% 25th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 18.5% 5th / 74 Ryan Henderson ED · TEXAS A&M Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 26.1% 2nd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 16.0% 14th / 74 Quincy Rhodes Jr. ED · ARKANSAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.2% 43rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.3% 44th / 74 Caleb Herring ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.8% 55th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 10.8% 35th / 74 Edwin Kolenge ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.2% 31st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 12.0% 30th / 74 Miles Capers ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.1% 56th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.7% 41st / 74 Steven Soles Jr. ED · ARKANSAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.0% 58th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.5% 42nd / 74 Jared Smith ED · AUBURN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.5% 36th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 8.0% 52nd / 74 Brian Alston ED · ARKANSAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.5% 36th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 0.0% 73rd / 74 Quintavius Johnson ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.0% 58th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.7% 61st / 74 Darrion Smith ED · AUBURN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.6% 50th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 9.3% 44th / 74 Mason Carter ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.3% 41st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 5.2% 66th / 74 Julian Walker ED · S CAROLINA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.6% 65th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.4% 56th / 74 LaKendrick James ED · MISS STATE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 2.7% 70th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.5% 55th / 74 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye ED · GEORGIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 3.0% 69th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 4.2% 70th / 74 Charlie Collins ED · ARKANSAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.1% 44th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 14.7% 20th / 74 Lamar Brown ED · LSU Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.1% 56th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 6.7% 61st / 74 Jayson Jenkins ED · MISS STATE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 2.6% 71st / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 7.3% 58th / 74 Brian Allen Jr. ED · VANDERBILT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.8% 47th / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 2.9% 71st / 74 Cedric Works ED · KENTUCKY Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.1% 63rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 15.1% 16th / 74 Da'Shawn Womack ED · AUBURN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.3% 53rd / 74 Pressure % (per pass-rush snap) 14.8% 19th / 74

Despite those interruptions, Stewart's season-long pass-rush production remains among the better marks in the Power Four.

Through three appearances, he has earned an 83.7 PFF pass-rush grade, ranking 18th among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. His eight pressures across 44 pass-rush snaps have produced an 18.2% pressure rate, while his pass-rush win rate stands at 22.5%.

Those numbers represent a return toward the level Stewart displayed during his standout freshman campaign in 2024, when he earned a 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked fifth among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. He generated 51 pressures that season, posting a 16.5% pressure rate and a 16.6% pass-rush win rate.

His production dipped in 2025, when his 70.3 pass-rush grade ranked 83rd among qualifying Power Four edge defenders. Stewart finished that season with 37 pressures, a 14.6% pressure rate and a 13.1% pass-rush win rate.

Although his 2026 campaign has been limited to three appearances, his 22.5% pass-rush win rate is comfortably ahead of his marks from either of the previous two seasons.

His return against Florida doesn't erase the difficulties that preceded it, but a career-high grade and two forced fumbles gave him his strongest performance of the season — and a timely reminder of the talent behind his draft projection.