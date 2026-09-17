High-end physical tools: Arch Manning combines size, mobility and natural throwing talent with the ability to attack defenses as both a passer and runner.

Top-of-the-draft upside: Manning is expected to be a top-five pick and has a path to the first overall selection if his development continues.

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Arch Manning stepped onto the college football landscape carrying a level of expectation that would have overwhelmed most young quarterbacks. His surname ensured that every start would be examined through the lens of what he might eventually become, but his NFL appeal extends well beyond his family connections.

Manning possesses the size, athletic ability and natural throwing talent teams covet at the position, giving him a credible path to the top of the 2027 NFL Draft in what is shaping up to be a relatively deep quarterback class.

Manning remains more projection than finished product, however. While some previous top quarterback prospects entered their final college seasons with little left to prove, evaluators still need to see Manning make strides in several areas before separating him from other quarterbacks in the class, including Oregon’s Dante Moore.

Manning’s development over the remainder of the 2026 season will determine whether he becomes the consensus first overall selection many have anticipated or remains one of several quarterbacks in the early first-round conversation.

ARCH MANNING: NFL DRAFT INFO Height 6-foot-4 Weight 219 pounds Age 21 Expected Draft Position Top-five pick Best Film 2025 Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan

Manning played his best football in the final game of his junior season and has maintained that level as a senior. He showcased his remarkable rushing ability, totaling 155 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while forcing five missed tackles.

He also threw two touchdown passes and recorded two big-time throws while avoiding any turnover-worthy plays. It wasn’t his most efficient performance as a passer, but it came against a strong defense and showcased the flashes of upside that make Manning such an attractive draft prospect.

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Where Manning excels

Arch Manning has the best physical profile of any prospect currently being discussed as a potential first-round pick next April.

He has enough arm strength to attack outside the numbers and threaten defenses vertically without needing a perfectly clean pocket. The ball comes out with impressive velocity, and he has the confidence to attack tight windows when necessary.

Arch Manning: Passing chart from the 2025 season.

Manning’s mobility is equally important to his evaluation. Unlike his uncles, Arch has plenty of juice in his legs, allowing him to escape the pocket when necessary and make plays outside of structure. Steve Sarkisian has even incorporated Manning into Texas’ designed running game in the past.

As a runner, Manning has the frame to withstand contact and becomes particularly difficult to defend near the goal line, an area where modern athletic quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts provide significant value. Manning was the only top 2027 quarterback prospect to rush for more than 500 yards and double-digit touchdowns in 2025.

Manning recorded 80 carries for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. He picked up 22 additional first downs and gained 209 yards after contact while forcing 15 missed tackles and producing 21 explosive runs of 10 or more yards.

ARCH MANNING: career rushing metrics SEASON Att. Yards YPA TD YAC YAC/Att MTF 2026 9 57 6.3 0 30 3.3 0 2025 80 519 6.5 10 209 2.6 15 2024 21 146 7.0 4 149 7.1 3 2023 4 16 4.0 0 20 5 1

There are also encouraging signs in Manning’s development as a conventional dropback passer. From a stable pocket, he sees the field clearly and has shown the ability to work beyond his initial read. This was an area where he struggled when he first took over as the starter, but by the end of the 2025 season, it had developed into a strength.

He now looks comfortable operating within Sarkisian’s offense, especially in 2026 with talented receiving weapons at his disposal, including standout transfer Cam Coleman.

Manning’s football background is certainly relevant, although it shouldn’t substitute for evaluating the player himself. He has been exposed to the demands of professional quarterback play from a young age and should be well prepared for the broader responsibilities that come with playing the position in the NFL. His draft standing, however, will ultimately depend on the habits he develops over the course of this college season.

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Areas for improvement

Manning is by no means the consistent, polished prospect Trevor Lawrence once was. His ball placement can fluctuate, and he has endured stretches of inaccurate play lasting several drives or even entire games. His 60.8% completion rate in 2025 was lower than that of any other top 2027 quarterback prospect.

Manning must develop a more consistent release. There are instances of a rushed throwing motion on film, causing otherwise manageable passes to arrive behind, above or too far in front of the intended receiver. His footwork has also drawn criticism, particularly when he misses shorter throws with a low degree of difficulty.

As with most quarterback prospects, Manning’s inconsistency becomes more pronounced under pressure. His athleticism provides an obvious escape route, but it can also encourage him to abandon the pocket before a play has fully developed. He continues to improve in this area, but there is still more work to do.

ARCH MANNING: career PFF GRades SEASON Snaps Overall Grade Passing Grade Rush Grade 2026 78 85.8 87.6 58.7 2025 537 87.3 81.0 81.1 2024 124 88.0 81.0 81.1 2023 9 64.5 68.2 56.9

The Texas quarterback is playing behind a top offensive line this season, but when opposing defenses have consistently pressured him, his eyes have dropped earlier than necessary and avoiding contact has become his primary concern. He must become more comfortable making subtle movements within the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield rather than treating every pressure as an invitation to use his legs.

His decision-making is generally sound but still requires some refinement. Manning occasionally becomes enamored with the possibility of an explosive completion and holds the ball too long while waiting for a route to open up. NFL evaluators will want to see him take the available underneath option more regularly when the defense successfully takes away his primary concept.

There are also occasions when Manning’s confidence in his arm leads him toward throws with an unfavorable risk-reward balance. That isn’t necessarily the worst trait to have. Most coaches would rather rein in an overaggressive young quarterback than try to coax a cautious one into taking more chances.

Improving Manning’s ability to recognize when a play is effectively over should reduce his turnover-worthy decisions without stripping away the aggression that makes him so dangerous.

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Best Team Fits

It’s difficult to identify a particular scheme that would suit Manning best at this point because whichever team loses enough games to draft him will very likely be overhauling its coaching staff.

That said, the New York Jets have the offensive weapons necessary for Manning to thrive early in his career. Rookies Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. raise the ceiling of an offense that already features Garrett Wilson.

If Manning finishes his senior season as strongly as he has started it, he could quickly emerge as a clear candidate for the first overall pick. Whichever team holds that selection will likely be looking for an offensive playcaller who can tailor the offense to Manning’s skill set. Potential head-coaching candidates who could fit that mold include Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.

Both coordinators have experience working with former first overall picks at quarterback. Pitcher has worked with Joe Burrow since Burrow entered the league. Idzik has a background as a wide receivers coach but has helped unlock a more free-flowing passing attack in Carolina.

NFL Outlook

Manning offers the type of upside that could justify the first overall pick. He has the dimensions of a traditional franchise quarterback combined with the athleticism of a modern dual-threat option. His raw arm strength isn’t elite, but it’s more than sufficient to operate an expansive passing game.

The question is whether he can make the routine elements of the position truly routine. Cleaner footwork and more disciplined pocket management would make his performance considerably more consistent from game to game and drive to drive.

If those areas improve, Manning has a chance to enter the NFL as much more than the latest member of football’s most famous quarterback family.