Elite cornerback prospect: Notre Dame's Leonard Moore ranks fifth overall on PFF's 2027 NFL Draft Big Board and is expected to be a top-10 selection.

Outstanding coverage production: Moore earned a 91.8 PFF overall grade in 2025, the highest among college cornerbacks, and allowed a 45.1 passer rating when targeted.

Man-coverage specialist: Six of Moore's seven career interceptions have come in man coverage, making him a strong fit for NFL defenses that frequently use that approach.

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Over the past decade, nine cornerbacks have been selected within the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft. Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore has a strong chance to become the next.

The consensus top cornerback prospect in the 2027 draft class, Moore ranks fifth overall on PFF’s 2027 Big Board. He opened his college career with back-to-back elite PFF grades in 2024 and 2025.

When Notre Dame lost top cornerback Benjamin Morrison to a season-ending injury in 2024, Moore stepped into the starting lineup as a true freshman and proved to be an upgrade.

After an excellent sophomore season, Moore would have been an easy top-10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft had he been eligible. He enters the 2027 cycle as a more well-rounded prospect than Mansoor Delane, who was selected sixth overall in April.

Leonard Moore: Draft info

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 197 pounds

197 pounds Expected draft position: Top 10

Top 10 Best film: 2025 vs. Texas A&M

Moore recorded five interceptions on his way to becoming an established star in the Notre Dame defense last year. His 91.8 overall PFF grade in 2025 was the highest among all college cornerbacks, while quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 45.1 when targeting him.

As a result, Moore entered the 2026 season as the most feared and widely recognized cornerback in college football. Opponents have made it a priority to avoid his side of the field whenever possible. Like many blue-chip cornerback prospects, he could have a quieter final season as offenses scheme their passing attacks toward the opposite side of the field.

Moore lines up exclusively on the perimeter and has the raw speed and length to keep pace with virtually any wide receiver.

Power Four cornerbacks (2025) 6.0 8.0 10.0 Snaps / Target · Coverage 40.0 60.0 80.0 Coverage Grade AVG AVG Moore Delane Ponds Marshall Scott Austin Abney II Peal Prunty Sharpe Terrell Lutmer Pollock Johnson Igbinosun Nestor Curry Neal Masses Redmond Hood Bell Rivers Turner Finney Jr. Hall McCutchin Sr. Hill Mascoe Nicholson Prysock Jones Bellamy Samuel Jr. Harmon Lee Brown-Murray Brown Guillory Joyner Mack Holloway Pleasant Jones Karnley Hallman Glover Jr. Wilson Todd Hampton Robinson Marshall Everette Kilgore Garnes McDoom Rich Fontenette Bell Wright Lee III Walker Davis II Cotton Allen Williams Hardaway Chambers Mathews Jr. Francois Ricks Henderson Cox Jr. Hodge Miller Hines Grimes Gray Harris The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Leonard Moore CB · NOTRE DAME Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.8 20th / 79 Coverage Grade 92.5 1st / 79 Mansoor Delane CB · LSU Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.7 3rd / 79 Coverage Grade 90.7 2nd / 79 D'Angelo Ponds CB · INDIANA Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.4 24th / 79 Coverage Grade 89.5 3rd / 79 Devon Marshall CB · NC STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.6 50th / 79 Coverage Grade 88.3 4th / 79 Keionte Scott CB · MIAMI FL Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.8 47th / 79 Coverage Grade 87.1 6th / 79 Brent Austin CB · CAL Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.1 8th / 79 Coverage Grade 88.0 5th / 79 Keith Abney II CB · ARIZONA ST Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.0 61st / 79 Coverage Grade 85.3 9th / 79 Chris Peal CB · SYRACUSE Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.0 61st / 79 Coverage Grade 87.0 7th / 79 Karon Prunty CB · WAKE Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.3 13th / 79 Coverage Grade 84.8 10th / 79 Jamari Sharpe CB · INDIANA Snaps / Target · Coverage 10.0 1st / 79 Coverage Grade 85.4 8th / 79 Avieon Terrell CB · CLEMSON Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 76.9 28th / 79 Zach Lutmer CB · IOWA Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.7 67th / 79 Coverage Grade 84.8 10th / 79 Brice Pollock CB · TEXAS TECH Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.8 47th / 79 Coverage Grade 82.5 17th / 79 Evan Johnson CB · BYU Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.1 58th / 79 Coverage Grade 82.6 16th / 79 Davison Igbinosun CB · OHIO STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.6 21st / 79 Coverage Grade 81.0 21st / 79 John Nestor CB · MINNESOTA Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.9 64th / 79 Coverage Grade 81.4 19th / 79 John Curry CB · TEXAS TECH Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 83.2 14th / 79 Julian Neal CB · ARKANSAS Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.4 24th / 79 Coverage Grade 76.5 30th / 79 Hezekiah Masses CB · CAL Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.4 24th / 79 Coverage Grade 81.2 20th / 79 Ty Redmond CB · TENNESSEE Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.5 70th / 79 Coverage Grade 81.6 18th / 79 Colton Hood CB · TENNESSEE Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.1 15th / 79 Coverage Grade 80.3 23rd / 79 Malcolm Bell CB · MICH STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.7 3rd / 79 Coverage Grade 83.7 13th / 79 Chandler Rivers CB · DUKE Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 80.7 22nd / 79 Braden Turner CB · NWESTERN Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.0 36th / 79 Coverage Grade 83.9 12th / 79 Brandon Finney Jr. CB · OREGON Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.2 35th / 79 Coverage Grade 79.2 24th / 79 TJ Hall CB · IOWA Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.1 78th / 79 Coverage Grade 74.4 36th / 79 Latrell McCutchin Sr. CB · HOUSTON Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.0 16th / 79 Coverage Grade 77.7 26th / 79 Jyaire Hill CB · MICHIGAN Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.6 21st / 79 Coverage Grade 76.0 31st / 79 Bo Mascoe CB · RUTGERS Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.9 41st / 79 Coverage Grade 83.1 15th / 79 DeCarlos Nicholson CB · USC Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.5 70th / 79 Coverage Grade 77.2 27th / 79 Ephesians Prysock CB · WASHINGTON Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.1 58th / 79 Coverage Grade 75.3 33rd / 79 Kelley Jones CB · MISS STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.2 6th / 79 Coverage Grade 76.8 29th / 79 Jayden Bellamy CB · UCF Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.0 79th / 79 Coverage Grade 77.8 25th / 79 Demetres Samuel Jr. CB · SYRACUSE Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.9 64th / 79 Coverage Grade 75.2 34th / 79 Deuce Harmon CB · SMU Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.7 3rd / 79 Coverage Grade 75.7 32nd / 79 Deshaun Lee CB · IOWA Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.5 51st / 79 Coverage Grade 74.8 35th / 79 Isaiah Brown-Murray CB · VA TECH Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.4 24th / 79 Coverage Grade 72.6 42nd / 79 Zabien Brown CB · ALABAMA Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.9 18th / 79 Coverage Grade 69.9 50th / 79 Courtland Guillory CB · OKLAHOMA Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.6 21st / 79 Coverage Grade 74.0 38th / 79 Dontay Joyner CB · MARYLAND Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 74.1 37th / 79 Jabari Mack CB · LOUISVILLE Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.1 8th / 79 Coverage Grade 72.4 43rd / 79 Tayon Holloway CB · LOUISVILLE Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.2 6th / 79 Coverage Grade 70.2 48th / 79 Rodrick Pleasant CB · UCLA Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.7 67th / 79 Coverage Grade 73.7 40th / 79 Donovan Jones CB · NEBRASKA Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.9 18th / 79 Coverage Grade 74.0 38th / 79 Emmanuel Karnley CB · VIRGINIA Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.9 41st / 79 Coverage Grade 71.5 45th / 79 Ricardo Hallman CB · WISCONSIN Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.6 11th / 79 Coverage Grade 72.4 43rd / 79 Vernon Glover Jr. CB · TCU Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.4 53rd / 79 Coverage Grade 66.2 60th / 79 Jerry Wilson CB · FLORIDA ST Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.0 36th / 79 Coverage Grade 72.8 41st / 79 Jalen Todd CB · KANSAS Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.9 2nd / 79 Coverage Grade 71.3 47th / 79 Ashton Hampton CB · CLEMSON Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.9 41st / 79 Coverage Grade 68.6 52nd / 79 Javan Robinson CB · ARIZONA ST Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.2 56th / 79 Coverage Grade 67.9 54th / 79 Andrew Marshall CB · NEBRASKA Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.4 53rd / 79 Coverage Grade 66.9 59th / 79 Daylen Everette CB · GEORGIA Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.3 55th / 79 Coverage Grade 65.8 61st / 79 Jalon Kilgore CB · S CAROLINA Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.5 70th / 79 Coverage Grade 65.3 64th / 79 Ayden Garnes CB · ARIZONA Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.9 41st / 79 Coverage Grade 71.5 45th / 79 Matthew McDoom CB · CINCINNATI Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.0 36th / 79 Coverage Grade 67.3 57th / 79 Zashon Rich CB · KANSAS ST Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.1 58th / 79 Coverage Grade 67.3 57th / 79 Randon Fontenette CB · VANDERBILT Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.2 14th / 79 Coverage Grade 69.5 51st / 79 Tre Bell CB · IOWA STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.0 36th / 79 Coverage Grade 67.8 55th / 79 Ceyair Wright CB · NEBRASKA Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 65.6 62nd / 79 Will Lee III CB · TEXAS A&M Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.9 41st / 79 Coverage Grade 68.5 53rd / 79 Kani Walker CB · ARKANSAS Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.8 47th / 79 Coverage Grade 67.4 56th / 79 Fred Davis II CB · NWESTERN Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 65.4 63rd / 79 Blake Cotton CB · UTAH Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.5 70th / 79 Coverage Grade 70.2 48th / 79 Marcus Allen CB · N CAROLINA Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.0 61st / 79 Coverage Grade 62.1 68th / 79 Marcelles Williams CB · USC Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.9 41st / 79 Coverage Grade 64.4 65th / 79 Jonquis Hardaway CB · KENTUCKY Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.0 36th / 79 Coverage Grade 57.7 74th / 79 Jason Chambers CB · W VIRGINIA Snaps / Target · Coverage 9.0 10th / 79 Coverage Grade 61.9 69th / 79 Jermaine Mathews Jr. CB · OHIO STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.4 12th / 79 Coverage Grade 61.5 70th / 79 Jaiden Francois CB · DUKE Snaps / Target · Coverage 8.0 16th / 79 Coverage Grade 57.8 73rd / 79 Dezz Ricks CB · TEXAS A&M Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.6 69th / 79 Coverage Grade 63.5 66th / 79 Jacobie Henderson CB · RUTGERS Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.9 64th / 79 Coverage Grade 58.9 72nd / 79 Torrie Cox Jr. CB · ILLINOIS Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.2 56th / 79 Coverage Grade 59.7 71st / 79 Preston Hodge CB · COLORADO Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.3 76th / 79 Coverage Grade 57.5 75th / 79 Cam Miller CB · RUTGERS Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.5 70th / 79 Coverage Grade 62.3 67th / 79 Hudauri Hines CB · PURDUE Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.5 70th / 79 Coverage Grade 55.7 77th / 79 Tony Grimes CB · PURDUE Snaps / Target · Coverage 7.3 28th / 79 Coverage Grade 55.9 76th / 79 Christian Gray CB · NOTRE DAME Snaps / Target · Coverage 6.5 51st / 79 Coverage Grade 51.0 78th / 79 Kenneth Harris CB · OKLA STATE Snaps / Target · Coverage 5.2 77th / 79 Coverage Grade 46.3 79th / 79

Where Leonard Moore excels

Moore has been superb in man coverage throughout his career. Six of his seven career interceptions have come in man coverage, along with 17 of his 23 forced incompletions. He is also more reliable in the open field when playing man coverage, with his missed-tackle rate dropping from 33% in zone coverage to just 7% in man-to-man situations.

Moore sticks to wide receivers like a blanket in man coverage. And while recovery speed is an important trait for cornerbacks, Moore rarely needs to rely on it. He is almost never caught out of position and trailing an open receiver.

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame defense plays man coverage more often than almost any other FBS defense. Across this season and last, Freeman has called Cover 1 on 42% of defensive snaps, the second-highest rate in the FBS.

Power Four defenses (2026) 20.0% 40.0% 60.0% Man coverage % -0.40 -0.20 0.00 0.20 0.40 EPA / pass play allowed AVG AVG ARIZON ARKANS ASUSUN AUBURN BAMACT BAYLOR BCEAGL BYUCOU CALIFO CINCIN CLEMSO COLORA DUKEBD FSUSEM GEOTEC HOUSTO ILLINO INDHOO IOWAHA IOWAST KANJAY KENTUC KSTATE LOUCAR LSUTIG MARYLA MIAMIF MICHIG MINNES MISSST MIZZOU MSTATE NCSTAT NEBRAS NORTHW NOTRED OHIOST OKLAHO OKSTAT OLEMIS OUDUCK PENNST PITTPA PURBOI RUTGER SMUMUS SOUTHC STANFO SYRACU TCUHOR TENNES TEXASM TEXAST UCFKNI UCLABR UFGATO UGABUL UNCTAR USCTRO UTAHUT UTLONG UWHUSK VANDYC VATECH VIRGIN WAKEFO WESTVI WISCON The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Man coverage % 67.3% 1st / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 38th / 68 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Man coverage % 20.0% 64th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.05 47th / 68 Arizona State Sun Devils Big 12 Man coverage % 28.9% 53rd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.07 49th / 68 Auburn Tigers SEC Man coverage % 50.8% 9th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 35th / 68 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Man coverage % 30.3% 51st / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.12 23rd / 68 Baylor Bears Big 12 Man coverage % 21.7% 62nd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.16 19th / 68 Boston College Eagles ACC Man coverage % 30.9% 49th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.02 39th / 68 BYU Cougars Big 12 Man coverage % 43.2% 24th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.12 24th / 68 California Golden Bears ACC Man coverage % 45.7% 20th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.18 16th / 68 Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 Man coverage % 13.4% 67th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.10 52nd / 68 Clemson Tigers ACC Man coverage % 57.6% 4th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 42nd / 68 Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Man coverage % 53.9% 7th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.06 48th / 68 Duke Blue Devils ACC Man coverage % 31.5% 46th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.15 20th / 68 Florida State Seminoles ACC Man coverage % 44.0% 22nd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.18 56th / 68 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Man coverage % 49.4% 15th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.23 63rd / 68 Houston Cougars Big 12 Man coverage % 22.6% 59th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.11 54th / 68 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Man coverage % 35.8% 37th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.32 66th / 68 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Man coverage % 11.4% 68th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.08 30th / 68 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Man coverage % 19.3% 65th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.11 26th / 68 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Man coverage % 39.6% 30th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.04 36th / 68 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 Man coverage % 35.5% 39th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 37th / 68 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Man coverage % 21.8% 61st / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.04 45th / 68 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Man coverage % 35.9% 35th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.19 13th / 68 Louisville Cardinals ACC Man coverage % 32.5% 42nd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.20 58th / 68 LSU Tigers SEC Man coverage % 30.5% 50th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.38 2nd / 68 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Man coverage % 51.3% 8th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 43rd / 68 Miami (FL) Hurricanes ACC Man coverage % 42.4% 25th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.20 12th / 68 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Man coverage % 49.0% 17th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.21 11th / 68 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten Man coverage % 50.5% 10th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.10 27th / 68 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Man coverage % 36.3% 32nd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.21 59th / 68 Missouri Tigers SEC Man coverage % 35.3% 40th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 33rd / 68 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Man coverage % 22.5% 60th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.18 57th / 68 North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Man coverage % 50.0% 14th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.11 53rd / 68 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Man coverage % 31.4% 48th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.31 3rd / 68 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Man coverage % 36.2% 34th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 34th / 68 Notre Dame Fighting Irish IND (FBS) Man coverage % 49.0% 16th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.18 17th / 68 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Man coverage % 47.2% 19th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.24 9th / 68 Oklahoma Sooners SEC Man coverage % 33.3% 41st / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.18 15th / 68 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Man coverage % 27.8% 55th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.18 18th / 68 Mississippi Rebels SEC Man coverage % 32.5% 43rd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.22 60th / 68 Oregon Ducks Big Ten Man coverage % 37.7% 31st / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.07 31st / 68 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Man coverage % 50.5% 11th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.39 1st / 68 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Man coverage % 21.2% 63rd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.13 22nd / 68 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Man coverage % 35.7% 38th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.34 67th / 68 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Man coverage % 15.5% 66th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.25 65th / 68 SMU Mustangs ACC Man coverage % 41.2% 28th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.01 40th / 68 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Man coverage % 31.5% 45th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.24 64th / 68 Stanford Cardinal ACC Man coverage % 67.1% 2nd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.38 68th / 68 Syracuse Orange ACC Man coverage % 54.2% 6th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.19 14th / 68 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Man coverage % 29.9% 52nd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.10 28th / 68 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Man coverage % 24.1% 58th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.26 6th / 68 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Man coverage % 47.8% 18th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.09 29th / 68 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Man coverage % 26.1% 56th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.14 21st / 68 UCF Knights Big 12 Man coverage % 50.4% 12th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 32nd / 68 UCLA Bruins Big Ten Man coverage % 55.6% 5th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.26 4th / 68 Florida Gators SEC Man coverage % 40.1% 29th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.10 51st / 68 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Man coverage % 50.4% 13th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.25 7th / 68 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Man coverage % 44.1% 21st / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.01 41st / 68 USC Trojans Big Ten Man coverage % 25.7% 57th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.23 62nd / 68 Utah Utes Big 12 Man coverage % 67.0% 3rd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.22 10th / 68 Texas Longhorns SEC Man coverage % 35.8% 36th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.12 25th / 68 Washington Huskies Big Ten Man coverage % 42.3% 26th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.04 46th / 68 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Man coverage % 36.3% 33rd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.07 50th / 68 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Man coverage % 41.5% 27th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 44th / 68 Virginia Cavaliers ACC Man coverage % 44.0% 23rd / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.26 5th / 68 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Man coverage % 28.0% 54th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.11 55th / 68 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Man coverage % 31.7% 44th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed 0.22 61st / 68 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Man coverage % 31.4% 47th / 68 EPA / pass play allowed -0.24 8th / 68

Notre Dame leans so heavily on this coverage because it suits Moore’s strengths. He is an expert at playing with outside leverage, cutting off out-breaking routes and funneling receivers toward the deep-middle safety, where he knows he has help.

It can be tempting to generalize man-oriented cornerbacks as players who rely more on athleticism than coverage awareness, but Moore’s high football intelligence is evident on every passing play. Despite being only a three-star recruit out of high school, his top-tier awareness in the passing game stood out in his recruiting reports.

Moore can also thrive when Notre Dame uses two-high defensive structures such as Cover 2 or Cover 4, where the middle of the field is open. His best work, though, unquestionably comes when he can play with outside leverage.

Leonard Moore: performance by safety positioning Coverage structure PFF coverage grade Passer rating allowed Completion percentage allowed Middle of the field closed 94.0 35.2 41% Middle of the field open 78.3 87.1 67%

As an athlete, Moore is long and rangy. His height ranks in the 90th percentile among cornerback prospects, and he has the arm length to complement his frame. He has added bulk since arriving on campus in South Bend and uses that increased physicality well at the line of scrimmage in press coverage.

Areas for improvement

Moore cannot simply become faster, but his speed on film looks adequate rather than exceptional for the position. I would expect him to run somewhere in the low 4.40-second range at the NFL Combine. Whether he elects to run at all will also be an interesting talking point during the pre-draft process.

Speed is rarely a problem for Moore because he is seldom caught out of position. It could become a bigger concern in the NFL, though, where keeping pace with receivers such as Ja’Marr Chase for an entire game presents a much tougher challenge.

Moore’s on-field production is undeniable, but NFL decision-makers still place significant value on certain athletic thresholds, particularly at cornerback. Some general managers may believe a cornerback needs a certain level of speed to warrant a top-10 selection, and Moore’s eventual testing numbers could fall short of what those teams expect.

Unlike previous blue-chip cornerback prospects such as Devon Witherspoon, Moore is not a game-changer against the run. His run defense has regressed since his 2024 campaign, when he posted an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade as a true freshman.

Moore’s missed-tackle rate has hovered around 17% throughout his career. That is notably higher than the rates posted by recent top-10 cornerback prospects Mansoor Delane, Devon Witherspoon and Travis Hunter. His tackling form remains rough around the edges, and he has not shown marked improvement in that area over the past couple of seasons.

Snap Counts Grades Coverage SEASON TOT COV DEF RDEF COV TGT REC YDS TD INT PBU NFL 2026 221 130 78.4 79.3 77.1 13 6 65 0 0 3 61.4 2025 632 399 91.8 69.6 92.5 48 26 201 3 5 7 45.9 2024 736 402 88.4 86.5 86.5 56 26 293 2 2 7 59.6

Best team fits

Because Moore is a consensus blue-chip prospect, team needs will not be a major consideration for whichever team is on the clock while he remains available. PFF currently has six cornerbacks ranked among the top 50 on its 2027 Big Board, so teams that miss out on Moore should still have options.

Moore is one of the best true man-coverage cornerbacks to enter the draft in quite some time. He would be an ideal fit for a defensive coordinator who favors man coverage, much like the system Marcus Freeman runs at Notre Dame.

The most man-heavy defenses in the NFL so far in 2026 include Mike Rutenberg’s Cleveland Browns and Dennis Allen’s Chicago Bears. The Browns have started the season strongly, which could push them outside Moore’s draft range. However, they also have an additional first-round pick from the Rams as part of the Myles Garrett trade.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula also runs one of the most man-heavy defenses in football. Los Angeles is unlikely to pick anywhere near Moore’s range, but Shula could be a head-coaching candidate for a struggling team looking for a fresh start after this season. Moore would be an excellent cornerstone for any first-time defensive head coach selecting within the top 10.

NFL outlook

One of Moore’s biggest selling points is that he has practically never played a bad game at Notre Dame. Even the best defensive backs in the sport get beaten from time to time, but since the midpoint of his freshman season, Moore has not allowed more than 50 receiving yards in a game. He has just one career start with a PFF coverage grade below 60.0 and none below 50.0.

Moore has faced high-caliber opposition, including Miami, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio State. Notre Dame is firmly on track to reach the College Football Playoff again this year, giving Moore another chance to face some of the best receivers college football has to offer.

He may need to answer some questions about his athleticism during the pre-draft process. At the very least, though, he will enter the NFL with one of the highest floors of any cornerback prospect in recent memory.