Three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders load up after Maxx Crosby trade, Jeremiyah Love falls to Saints

The Maxx Crosby trade shakes things up: The Raiders draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and a weapon for him to throw to, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, after acquiring the Ravens' No. 14 overall pick.

Makai Lemon could catch passes from Patrick Mahomes: The USC wideout goes ninth overall to the Chiefs in this mock draft, boosting a lackluster Kansas City pass-catching corps.

NFL free agency gets underway Monday with the legal tampering period, during which teams will attempt to fill their biggest needs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, here’s how I see the first 100 picks shaking out before the chaos begins.

Round 1

You can just about write this one in pen. Mendoza enjoyed a dream season at Indiana, posting a perfect 16-0 record, helping the program claim its first national championship and becoming the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. His 91.6 PFF overall grade ranked third among all quarterbacks.

It seems like the Jets are locked into an edge defender at No. 2 overall after trading Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans. None of New York’s remaining edge rushers placed even in the top 80 of PFF overall grade this past season.

Reese is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he very well may make the move to edge defender in the NFL. His ​eight sacks were tied for the fourth most among all college linebackers, and he logged an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade to boot.

Paris Johnson Jr. is entrenched as Arizona’s long-term answer at left tackle, but the Cardinals need to find a new right tackle. Mauigoa fits the bill after starting in that spot for all three of his seasons with Miami. His 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season ranked sixth among FBS tackles.

Even after trading for Jermaine Johnson II, the Titans still need to add more to their edge defender room. Bailey led college football in PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past two seasons while at Texas Tech and Stanford, and he was the highest-graded defender in the country this past season (93.3).

The Giants fielded one of the worst linebacker units in the league this past season and just released starter Bobby Okereke. Styles just put together a historic combine performance, and he earned an 88.6 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking third in the Power Four.

The Browns need to build a better supporting cast for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being, as they produced the worst PFF pass-blocking grade and the second-worst PFF receiving grade of any team last season. Tate would help fix the latter, as his 151.8 passer rating when targeted in 2025 led all college wideouts.

No Commanders edge rusher earned even a top-55 PFF overall grade this past season. Washington generally needs to inject serious talent into its defense after finishing in the bottom six in PFF grade in each of the past three seasons. Bain has short arms (30 7/8 inches), but he led the nation with 83 pressures this year and his 92.8 PFF overall grade ranked third.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Saints generated the second-worst team PFF rushing grade in 2025, and Alvin Kamara is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career on the wrong side of 30 years old. New Orleans finds its next star runner here in Love, who posted back-to-back 90.0-plus PFF overall grades over his final two years at Notre Dame.

The Chiefs’ receiving corps is in limbo right now. Tight end Travis Kelce is contemplating retirement, Rashee Rice is facing more off-field issues and Kansas City has multiple free agents at wide receiver. Lemon would help reset the room after winning the Biletnikoff Award — given to college football's most outstanding receiver — and leading the FBS with a 90.8 PFF overall grade in 2025.

The Bengals haven’t had a true star at safety since they let Jessie Bates III walk in the 2023 offseason. In fact, Cincinnati’s safeties have combined for the lowest PFF overall grade over the past three years (53.7). Downs would change the team's trajectory at the position after garnering an elite 93.6 PFF overall grade for his college career.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The only Dolphins cornerback who earned even a top-60 PFF overall grade this past season was Rasul Douglas, and he’s an unrestricted free agent at 30 years old. Delane would inject some much-needed youth and talent to Miami's secondary. He surrendered just a 31.3 passer rating in coverage in 2025 (first among Power Four cornerbacks).

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Cowboys’ 30.9 team PFF coverage grade in 2025 wasn’t just the worst in the league; it was the worst of any team over the past five seasons. McCoy still hasn’t taken the field since suffering a torn ACL last January, but he posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade as a sophomore in 2024 (ninth in the FBS).

The Rams addressed their biggest need in the secondary by trading for star cornerback Trent McDuffie and re-signing safety Kamren Curl. Los Angeles can now add some depth to its offensive line with Fano. His 92.0 PFF overall grade since 2024 led college football, and he can immediately compete with Warren McClendon Jr. for the starting right tackle spot, though his lack of length may push him inside long term.

The Raiders now own two top-15 picks after trading star edge defender Maxx Crosby to the Ravens. In this mock, Las Vegas finds its next franchise quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, with the top pick and then adds a weapon for him to throw to here in Tyson. His extensive injury history is a concern, but he did produce an 89.5 PFF receiving grade over the past two years.

The Buccaneers ranked seventh in team PFF pass-rush grade this season — but only 23rd in PFF run-defense grade. While Faulk has room to improve as a pass rusher, he produced an outstanding 89.2 PFF run-defense grade over the past two years. He can play at edge defender or at 5-technique in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense.

It’s unknown who will play quarterback for the Jets in 2026, but it is known that New York needs to upgrade its receiving corps regardless. Boston’s size (6-foot-4) would complement Garrett Wilson nicely, and his 87.2 PFF receiving grade this past season ranked ninth among all college football receivers.

17. Detroit Lions: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Taylor Decker requested to be released following a decade as the Lions' left tackle. Detroit finds Penei Sewell’s next running-mate here in Freeling. He’s one of the best athletes in the entire draft and earned an 85.7 PFF pass-blocking grade during his first season as a starter for Georgia, ranking seventh best in the country.

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

The Vikings have finished outside the top 15 of team PFF coverage grade in each of the past six seasons and need plenty of help in their secondary. Terrell's 90.6 PFF overall grade over the past two seasons ranked fifth among Power Four cornerbacks.

19. Carolina Panthers: DI Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods would shore up a Panthers defense that placed in the bottom 10 in both team PFF run-defense grade and team PFF pass-rush grade in 2025. He earned an impressive career 87.1 PFF overall grade and would form a powerful partnership with Derrick Brown in the middle of Carolina’s defensive line.

Four Cowboys edge defenders are free agents, leaving the team in search of a long-term running-mate for Donovan Ezeiruaku. Dallas finds one here in Mesidor, who was one of two Power Four edge defenders to earn top-10 PFF grades as a pass rusher and a run defender.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Neither Troy Fautanu nor Broderick Jones was among the 40 highest-graded tackles in the league this past season, and Jones, in particular, is firmly on the hot seat after three below-average years in the NFL. Proctor's 86.1 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked fourth in the country.

The Chargers' offensive line, marred by injuries, was the league's worst front this season. While the return of tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt will improve the unit, Los Angeles also fielded the lowest-graded interior in the NFL. Enter Ioane, who allowed no sacks or hits across his 311 pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Dallas Goedert is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career (66.7) and is a free agent at 31 years old. The Eagles find his replacement here in Sadiq, whose eight receiving touchdowns in 2025 were the most among college football tight ends.

After selecting Carnell Tate at No. 6, the Browns turn their attention to an offensive line that was tagged with the worst PFF pass-blocking grade and the fourth-worst PFF run-blocking grade in the NFL in 2025. Lomu, on the other hand, earned an impressive 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade at Utah with no sacks allowed this past season.

25. Chicago Bears: DI Caleb Banks, Florida

No Bears defensive tackle earned a 60.0 PFF overall grade this season. Banks played in only three games in 2025 at Florida due to a foot injury, but his 12% pressure rate since 2023 still ranked sixth among Power Four interior defenders over that stretch. He also has the second-largest wingspan ever recorded for a defensive tackle (85 3/4 inches).

26. Buffalo Bills: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

The Bills addressed their biggest need by trading for wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason. While Buffalo should still add more to that room, it also must fix a defense that has held the team back in the past couple of seasons.

Thieneman’s 91.0 PFF overall grade in 2025 led all Power Four safeties, as did his 91.1 PFF coverage grade. He missed just 8.3% of his tackle attempts and finished as the most valuable safety in the country, per PFF Wins Above Average.

San Francisco’s receiving corps is in complete flux right now. George Kittle tore his Achilles in January, Brandon Aiyuk is set to be released and Jauan Jennings is a free agent. Concepcion paced the SEC with 48 receptions that went for either a first down or a touchdown in 2025 and is a dangerous player with the ball in his hands.

28. Houston Texans: T Blake Miller, Clemson

The Texans have needs all over their offensive line after finishing with the 10th-worst PFF pass-blocking grade in the league in 2025. Miller is a fantastic athlete who started every game of his college career as Clemson’s right tackle, tallying 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in all four years.

Chris Jones is the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the league, but the Chiefs need more juice along the edge. Howell has the second-shortest arms ever recorded for an edge defender (30 1/4 inches), but he logged 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades in three consecutive seasons.

30. Denver Broncos: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

While the Broncos showcased one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses in 2025, they could still improve at linebacker. Allen’s 88.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among Power Four linebackers.

No Patriots edge defender earned a top-40 PFF overall grade this past season. Parker notched 85.0-plus career PFF grades as a pass rusher and a run defender and brings great power for the position.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Devon Witherspoon may have been the NFL's highest-graded cornerback this season, but the Seahawks still need more help at the position, as both Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are free agents. Hood’s 80.3 PFF coverage grade in 2025 ranked sixth among SEC cornerbacks.

Round 2

33. New York Jets: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: DI Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

36. Las Vegas Raiders: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

37. New York Giants: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

38. Houston Texans (via Commanders): DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

39. Cleveland Browns: IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

40. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

41. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

42. New Orleans Saints: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

43. Miami Dolphins: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

44. New York Jets (via Cowboys): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

45. Baltimore Ravens: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

48. Atlanta Falcons: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

49. Minnesota Vikings: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

50. Detroit Lions: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

52. Green Bay Packers: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

54. Philadelphia Eagles: IOL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

55. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

57. Chicago Bears: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

58. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

59. Houston Texans: IOL Connor Lew, Auburn

60. Chicago Bears (via Bills): S Kamari Ramsey, USC

61. Los Angeles Rams: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

62. Denver Broncos: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

63. New England Patriots: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

64. Seattle Seahawks: IOL Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

66. Tennessee Titans: CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL)

67. Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via Jets): EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

69. Houston Texans (via Giants): RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

70. Cleveland Browns: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

71. Washington Commanders: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

72. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

73. New Orleans Saints: WR Skyler Bell, UConn

74. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

75. Miami Dolphins: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via Cowboys): S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

78. Indianapolis Colts: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

79. Atlanta Falcons: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

80. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Lions): DI Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

82. Minnesota Vikings: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

83. Carolina Panthers: IOL Jake Slaughter, Florida

84. Green Bay Packers: DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State

87. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles): IOL Brian Parker II, Duke

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

89. Chicago Bears: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

90. Miami Dolphins (via Texans): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

91. Buffalo Bills: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

92. San Francisco 49ers: S Genesis Smith, Arizona

93. Los Angeles Rams: QB Drew Allar, Penn State

94. Denver Broncos: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

95. New England Patriots: T Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

96. Seattle Seahawks: RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

97. Minnesota Vikings: IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Lions): IOL Logan Jones, Iowa