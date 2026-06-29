The PFF College 50 returns for 2026: The rankings identify the nation's 50 best players using PFF grades, advanced data and future projection rather than traditional statistics alone.

The rankings will roll out throughout the week: Players are unveiled in groups of 10, with the top 10 scheduled to be revealed on Friday, July 3.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Unlock PFF Premium Stats PFF Premium Stats gives you access to every player grade and advanced statistic. Analyze performance from every angle with powerful filters, situational splits and position-specific metrics that go far beyond the box score. NFL Premium Stats (opens in new tab) College Premium Stats (opens in new tab)

The 2026 college football season is loaded with elite returning talent, and the PFF College 50 is your definitive guide to the nation's best players.

Using PFF grading and advanced data, we have compiled a list of the 50 most valuable players in college football based on proven performance and future projection. From established stars to emerging breakout candidates, these are the players most likely to define the 2026 college season.

Editor's note: The PFF College 50 will be released in stages throughout the week, with 10 players revealed each day. The top 10 will be unveiled on Friday, July 3.

Stone's potential stands out even on an exceptionally talented Oklahoma defense that carried the team to the College Football Playoff last season. His 26 pressures tied for the third most among SEC defensive tackles in 2025. Even more impressive, he ranked second among FBS defensive tackles in run-stop rate (13.0%), trailing only Ohio State‘s Kayden McDonald.

Tuioti is as well-rounded as any edge defender in the country, and his polish shows up both as a pass rusher and a run defender. He was one of just two Big Ten edge defenders to earn 80.0-plus grades in both pass rushing and run defense. Tuioti led the Ducks with 11 sacks and ranked second on the team with 38 pressures. His 58 run stops over the past two seasons rank first among all FBS defensive linemen.

Uiagalelei continued to improve in 2025, ranking sixth among qualified Big Ten edge defenders in PFF grade (82.2). His 52 pressures led Oregon and ranked second in the Big Ten. He is also a reliable run defender who can kick inside over offensive tackles when needed. Expect another big season from Uiagalelei as part of what could be the nation's best defensive line.

Lauck excelled in his first season as Iowa’s starting left tackle. He played his part in the Hawkeyes’ dominant run game by posting a 79.7 run-blocking grade. Lauck also ranked fourth among all qualified tackles in pass blocking grade (87.8) while allowing just six pressures all season. He and the rest of Iowa’s elite offensive line will continue to be the driving force for Iowa’s offensive success.

Craver emerged as a legitimate force in Texas A&M’s offense last season after transferring in from Mississippi State. His 917 receiving yards finished just two shy of eventual first-round pick KC Concepcion for the team lead. His 82.7 receiving grade and 3.25 yards per route run led all qualified SEC wide receivers. Craver is the Aggies’ best player, and he’ll be relied upon for elite production this season.

Hawkins took the American Conference by storm as a true freshman last season and aims to do the same for Oklahoma State this year. He led the FBS with a 94.1 rushing grade and 25 touchdowns in 2025. His 1,431 rushing yards and 86 missed tackles forced were also top-five marks in the nation. Hawkins, along with quarterback Drew Mestemaker and wide receiver Wyatt Young, should bring major improvement to the Cowboys’ offense.

Baugh is a physical runner who should post huge numbers in Buster Faulkner’s creative rushing attack this season. Last year, Baugh finished third among SEC running backs with 1,168 rushing yards, 65 missed tackles forced and 35 explosive runs. He’s also fumbled just one time across 354 career carries. Baugh could be a Doak Walker Award candidate this season if all goes well in Florida’s new offense.

Lee emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC as a true freshman last season. He picked off two passes while breaking up five others en route to earning an excellent 80.2 coverage grade. His 6-foot-4 frame and terrific zone coverage technique allow him to shut down his side of the field. He and the rest of Alabama’s secondary will make life very difficult for opposing offenses again in 2026.

Finney immediately became a mainstay in Oregon’s secondary as a true freshman in 2025. His 42.3 passer rating allowed was the lowest among qualified Big Ten outside cornerbacks. He also missed just four tackles all season and reeled in three interceptions, two of which came in his signature playoff performance against Texas Tech. The Ducks lost some elite talent in their secondary this offseason, but they should still be in excellent shape with Finney leading the way.

Coleman’s sky-high potential could finally be maximized in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Despite a horrid quarterback situation and stiff usage, Coleman led Auburn with 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. His penchant for spectacular plays was evident, as he led all SEC players with 13 contested catches in 2025. Catching passes from Arch Manning should allow Coleman to make a huge impact on Texas’ offense.

There will be no shortage of pressure on Leavitt to perform as the leader of LSU's revamped offense. While last season was a disappointing one by his standards, Leavitt is as physically gifted as any quarterback in the country. He ranked among the nation's top 10 in big-time throw rate (6.9%). His athleticism is just as dangerous, as he has produced 39 explosive runs over the past two seasons.

Fitzgerald emerged as an elite playmaker during his true freshman season with the Hurricanes. His six interceptions, including two in his breakout College Football Playoff performance against Texas A&M, tied for the most among Power Four players. His all-around contributions led to an 80.7 PFF grade that ranked fifth among qualified ACC safeties. He will be the glue that holds Miami's secondary together this season.

Seaton is arguably the best pass protector in college football. Last season, he earned an 84.1 pass-blocking grade that led all Big 12 tackles and ranked 11th among qualified FBS tackles. He allowed just seven pressures and two sacks. While his work as a run-blocker could stand to improve, Seaton will have plenty of opportunities to show off his talents as a part of LSU’s potentially explosive offense.

Johnson is the latest in a long line of supremely talented Notre Dame defensive backs. His first season as a starter was a rousing success, as he tallied four interceptions and three pass breakups. He also missed just two tackles all season, and his 82.8 PFF grade was a top-25 mark among qualified safeties.

Williams’ 2025 season was curtailed due to injury, but he was on his way to a second consecutive excellent year. He brings his talents to Los Angeles in 2026 with the hope of leading USC’s secondary to success. Over the past two seasons at Iowa State, Williams hauled in five interceptions while breaking up six passes. He has allowed a 25.6 passer rating since 2023, the lowest among FBS cornerbacks who have played at least 300 coverage snaps over that span.

Indiana should once again boast an elite secondary despite losing multiple key veterans. A big reason for that is the return of Amare Ferrell, who is tied for the Power Four lead with eight interceptions over the past two years. Ferrell has proven durable as well, having played more than 1,500 snaps over the last two seasons.

Jones is a shutdown cornerback with elite size. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he allowed just 11 catches across 38 targets as the primary coverage defender last season. Jones also tied for the SEC lead with 11 forced incompletions. Opposing offenses would be wise to not test Jones often, particularly on downfield targets.

Much of last season’s spotlight in Provo was turned toward true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, but Martin was the heartbeat of the Cougars’ offense. His 1,299 rushing yards led the Big 12, while his 12 touchdowns ranked second in the conference. He also led all Big 12 rushers with 56 missed tackles forced and 36 explosive runs of 10 or more yards. As long as he is fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, Martin will be a force to be reckoned with.

Green’s size and skills make him a tantalizing NFL prospect and a dangerous mismatch for opposing defenses. His seven touchdown receptions and 12 contested catches both ranked second among all tight ends in 2025. Greater exposure in Lane Kiffin’s offense should allow Green to excel downfield and be in contention for the John Mackey Award.

Oregon lost a first-round tight end in Kenyon Sadiq, but there’s a legitimate chance that his replacement could be even better. Johnson finished the 2025 season ranked seventh among qualified tight ends in receiving grade (85.2), while his 510 receiving yards were the 16th-most in the nation at the position. He’ll be a major factor in what should once again be an elite offense in Eugene.