Ole Miss leads the explosive-play era: Lane Kiffin's Rebels recorded an FBS-best 905 explosive plays since 2021, finishing comfortably ahead of every other eligible program behind Jaxson Dart and one of college football's most aggressive offenses.

Oregon's consistency stands out: Rather than relying on one superstar, the Ducks paired balanced production from multiple quarterbacks, running backs and receivers to rank second nationally with 842 explosive plays.

Colorado's offense lacked balance: Despite explosive passing from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes produced an FBS-low 158 explosive runs over the past five seasons, illustrating the limitations of their pass-heavy approach.

College football thrives on explosive plays. Compared to the NFL, the college game's wider hash marks, greater disparity in athleticism and lower standard of tackling create more opportunities for long gains on the ground.

PFF defines an explosive play as either a run of 10 or more yards or a pass of 15 or more yards. In college football last season, 15.1% of rushing attempts gained at least 10 yards, while 14.3% of pass plays gained at least 15 yards. Those figures were notably higher than in the NFL, where the explosive run rate was 11.8%. The gap in explosive pass rate was smaller, but it still favored the college game, with the NFL checking in at 13.7%.

Over the past five years, college football offenses have ranged from modern powerhouses with explosive play rates above 20% to sleep-inducing units hovering near single digits.

This is an FBS-only list that includes only programs that competed in FBS for the full five-year period. So, although FBS newcomer North Dakota State won't appear on this list, its 842 explosive plays over the past five years would have been tied for the second most. The Bison also unsurprisingly led the way in explosive runs by a wide margin, recording more than 50 more than the next-closest offense.

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Most explosive FBS offenses (2021-25)

1. Ole Miss: 905 explosive plays

Having been led by offensive genius Lane Kiffin over this entire stretch (aside from the last three games), it’s no surprise to see the Rebels earn the title of college football’s most explosive offense of the modern era. It’s not particularly close either, as the gap between Ole Miss and second-place is as large as the gap between second and 10th.

Their 523 completed passes of 15-plus yards are the most of any team, and former Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart is responsible for over half of them (276). Current quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has made plenty of big plays, too, with 93 explosive passes and seven explosive runs on scrambles.

Lane Kiffin will now take over an LSU program that ranks 38th in explosive plays since Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase departed for the NFL.

2. Oregon: 842 explosive plays

Many assumed Oregon's transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten would cause its offensive output to decline in the short term. Instead, the Ducks have remained every bit as dangerous against the stronger defenses of the Midwest.

No single season or player defined Oregon's success over the past five years. Instead, the Ducks have consistently fielded one of college football's most explosive offenses.

Bo Nix leads the way through the air, but no Oregon receiver ranks among the top 30 in explosive receptions over the past five years. Troy Franklin comes closest. The story is similar on the ground. Eleven different players recorded double-digit explosive carries, and just 10 carries separate the top three: Bucky Irving, Jordan James and Noah Whittington.

3. Georgia: 840 explosive plays

Throughout their dominant run in the early 2020s, it's easy to think first of Georgia's defense as the driving force behind the program. But the Bulldogs' offense has done far more than simply capitalize on favorable field position.

Georgia has lacked a truly elite passer in recent years, although both Stetson Bennett and Gunner Stockton were capable of generating explosive plays on the ground. A deep stable of running backs also contributed to the Bulldogs' explosive rushing attack, while one name stands above the rest in the passing game. Brock Bowers' 61 explosive receptions rank first among all FBS tight ends over the past five years.

4. North Texas: 819 explosive plays

North Texas is the only team in the top five that wouldn't be considered among college football's upper echelon. Unlike the other four programs, all of which have reached the College Football Playoff, North Texas has played the fewest games over the past five seasons. Drew Mestemaker's breakout 2025 campaign saw him complete 106 passes that gained at least 15 yards, the most by any quarterback in college football.

With its head coach, quarterback and top receiving targets all departing for Oklahoma State, North Texas enters another rebuilding phase. That task won't be easy after the Mean Green signed the third-lowest-rated recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference. Only the two service academies ranked lower.

5. Ohio State: 801 explosive plays

The Buckeyes were always going to appear on this list. Over the past five NFL drafts, Ohio State has produced 10 first-round offensive picks, and nearly all have enjoyed productive starts to their NFL careers.

As impressive as the Buckeyes' recent run of receivers has been, the best may still be to come. Jeremiah Smith's 55 explosive receptions already rank ahead of Ohio State standouts such as Carnell Tate, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson over the past five years. That's yet another reason he ranks No. 1 on PFF's 2027 Big Board.

Five least explosive FBS offenses (2021-25)

1. UMass: 449 explosive plays

UMass has been the FBS' worst program over the past five seasons, compiling a 7-53 record. After going winless in MAC play in 2025, it's difficult to argue the program is trending in the right direction.

The Minutemen also haven't produced an NFL draft pick since 2021, and the rise of the transfer portal has made rebuilding even more difficult.

2. Iowa: 451 explosive plays

Over the past five seasons, Iowa has been easily the most accomplished program in the bottom five. Its offense has famously struggled in recent years, particularly through the air. Only the three service academies, all of which run triple-option offenses, have completed fewer explosive passes since 2021.

Despite producing five NFL draft picks at the offensive skill positions over the past four drafts, Iowa has consistently ranked among the Big Ten's worst offenses. Current Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta leads the way with 30 explosive receptions. The Hawkeyes have been more respectable on the ground. Only 38 FBS programs have recorded fewer explosive runs since 2021, thanks in large part to Kaleb Johnson's 65 carries of 10 or more yards across his three seasons.

3. Stanford: 456 explosive plays

The same program that produced Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey within five years of each other has struggled to develop offensive playmakers ever since. No Stanford running back has recorded more than 30 explosive carries since McCaffrey left for the NFL.

Tanner McKee's 2022 season provided Stanford's biggest boost through the air. More recently, Ashton Daniels accounted for 84 explosive pass completions while adding 27 explosive runs of his own. Daniels has since transferred twice — first to Auburn and then to Florida State — leaving Stanford facing another potentially difficult season on offense.

4. Northwestern: 468 explosive plays

Northwestern has endured constant instability at quarterback over the past five seasons. The Wildcats have typically relied on conservative passers who rarely push the ball downfield, a major reason they rank among the bottom five in explosive plays.

Bryce Kirtz, who spent six seasons at Northwestern, leads the program with just 41 explosive receptions. Former fifth-round NFL Draft pick Evan Hull has struggled to establish himself in the NFL, but he leads the Wildcats with 46 explosive carries.

5. Colorado: 480 explosive plays

Only three schools have produced a top-five NFL Draft pick at a skill position since 2022, and Colorado is one of them. While Travis Hunter's draft stock was boosted by his defensive ability, he still formed one half of college football's most dangerous deep-passing duos alongside Shedeur Sanders. Sanders spent just two seasons at Colorado, but his 165 explosive pass completions are more than four times as many as the next-closest Buffaloes quarterback.

On the ground, however, the story has been much different. Colorado has recorded just 158 carries of 10 or more yards since 2021, the fewest of any FBS program. In fact, 32 offenses have recorded more than twice as many explosive runs.

Colorado's pass-heavy offense during the Shedeur Sanders era, combined with a porous offensive line, produced the FBS' lowest explosive run total in both 2023 and 2024.