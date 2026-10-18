Jonathan Taylor dominates goal-line opportunities: The Indianapolis Colts running back has handled 11 of the team's 14 carries inside the 5-yard line and scored six rushing touchdowns through five weeks.

Chuba Hubbard draws a favorable matchup: The Carolina Panthers running back has five total touchdowns this season and faces a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed six rushing scores.

Drake London excels against man coverage: The Atlanta Falcons receiver leads 110 qualifying players with 5.67 yards per route run against man coverage and faces a Chicago Bears defense that uses man coverage at the fourth-highest rate.

Taylor remains as reliable as ever, and he draws a Tennessee run defense that has already allowed five rushing touchdowns through five games, tied for ninth-most in the NFL. The Titans also rank 16th in rush EPA allowed.

Taylor has handled 11 of Indianapolis' 14 carries inside the 5-yard line this season, converting five of those opportunities into touchdowns. His six rushing scores through five weeks are tied for third in the NFL. He's also a big-play threat capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

With Indianapolis favored by seven points, Taylor should have plenty of opportunities to break a long run or punch in a short-yardage touchdown. Given how heavily the Colts rely on him near the goal line, there's little reason to overthink this matchup.

Philadelphia has allowed six rushing touchdowns through five games, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. The Eagles also rank 19th in rush EPA allowed and have been slightly worse in defensive rushing success rate.

Hubbard is Carolina's primary goal-line back, particularly with Jonathan Brooks sidelined. He has scored three rushing touchdowns on 62 carries this season, along with two receiving touchdowns, giving him multiple paths to the end zone.

Carolina enters the matchup as a 1.5-point underdog, which isn't ideal for Hubbard's rushing opportunities. However, his substantial role and favorable matchup make him a strong candidate to find the end zone.

A PFF study found that man coverage produces a wider distribution of outcomes because it creates more true one-on-one matchups. Chicago has leaned heavily on man coverage this season, using it at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.

London has thrived against man coverage. Across 127 total routes, he has averaged 3.84 yards per route run, ranking fourth among 146 qualifying receivers. Against man coverage, that figure jumps to 5.67 yards per route run, the highest mark among 110 qualifying receivers.

Despite that production, London has yet to catch a touchdown pass through five weeks. His underlying efficiency suggests that could change soon.

With the game's over/under set at 51.5 points, there should be plenty of scoring opportunities for Michael Penix Jr. to connect with his favorite target. London's success against man coverage makes this an especially appealing matchup for him to find the end zone.