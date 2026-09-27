Denver's secondary presents a difficult matchup: The Broncos' man-heavy approach could challenge a Rams receiving corps that will be without Puka Nacua.

Matthew Stafford faces pressure concerns: Denver has consistently generated pressure under Vance Joseph, creating opportunities to target Stafford's unders.

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Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works still shape discussions and influence analysis, this piece focuses on how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and on uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the markets most suited to a given thesis or angle.

Denver to lock down a Rams receiving corps that will be without No. 1 target Puka Nacua

One of our studies examined the differences between man and zone coverage. We found that man coverage produced a wider distribution of outcomes, largely because it creates more true one-on-one matchups rather than a battle to find open space. The result is that talent tends to win out more often in man coverage: superior coverage players can erase receivers, while superior receivers have more opportunities to separate and create explosive plays.

And the Rams will face a tough test against a Broncos defense that has consistently ranked among the NFL’s most man-heavy units under Vance Joseph. Denver didn’t play much man coverage against the Chiefs in Week 1 but returned to its usual approach in Week 2. There is good reason for the Broncos to lean on man coverage, too, given that they have one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

Dating back to last season, there hasn’t been a single weak link in Denver’s secondary against man coverage, with every member of the unit performing well in both yards allowed per coverage snap and PFF coverage grade.

If Puka Nacua were healthy, this would be a different story, as very few defensive backs have the advantage over him in man coverage. But with Nacua likely to miss this game, the Rams will be relying on Davante Adams (who has been much better against zone) and a supporting cast of wide receivers made up largely of late-round picks who have played more on special teams than on offense. Without Nacua, the advantage in man coverage sits firmly with the Broncos, in my view.

That creates a compounding problem for Matthew Stafford. He offers little as a scrambler and has been extremely sensitive to pressure, and now he faces a Broncos defense that has consistently ranked among the league’s best at generating pressure under Vance Joseph. Denver’s 2026 numbers are somewhat skewed by a Chiefs game plan built around getting the ball out quickly, so I have more trust in the larger sample of this Broncos defense under Joseph.

The Rams will likely need their wide receivers to win early in their routes to keep Stafford clean, and that could prove difficult against this secondary in man coverage.

Betting tips: I’ll be on Stafford unders and the Broncos here. If the Rams do win, I think it will have to come on the ground.

Kyler Murray to get the better of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that can't generate pressure

My introduction to PFF many years ago came through one of its seminal studies, which examined the stability of quarterback play under pressure versus from a clean pocket. While we’ve made significant improvements in how we study performance under pressure since then, the core takeaway remains: How a quarterback performs when kept clean better indicates future performance.

The Buccaneers’ pass rush has been bleak this season, ranking second-lowest in disruption-pressure rate (pressure that forces the QB off his first read) and third-lowest in overall pressure rate.

We are dealing with a tiny 2026 sample, but quarterbacks under Kevin O’Connell have been far more productive when kept clean. And while the market is still clinging to the prior that Todd Bowles’ defense can blitz its way to consistent pressure, that formula hasn’t worked so far. Murray is better positioned to take advantage than the market suggests.

Betting tips: I’ll be on Murray alternate lines, Minnesota and same-game parlays built around the Vikings finding success through the air.