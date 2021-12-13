 NFL Week 15 Odds and Best Bets | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

NFL Week 15 Odds and Best Bets

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

By Eric Eager and George Chahrouri
Dec 13, 2021

Week 15 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move. Every single Wong teaser leg we pointed out last week hit, as did Green Bay Packers (-12.5) — even though it closed at -11 or so. While our pick of the week on the PFF Forecast didn’t hit, it wasn’t for lack of trying, as the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson connected on just seven of 15 targets.

Make sure you check PFF’s betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live on Tuesdays, and of course monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tools to find the very best betting value as you venture into college football bowl season and the end of the NFL regular season. Our NCAA Greenline models are up over 10 units this year. 

Week 15 is here, so let’s dive in.

Week 15 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5, 49.5)

Saturday

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns (-6.5, 43)
New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 44.5)

Sunday 1PM ET

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (+11.5, 45)
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5, 41)
Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5, 41.5)
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (-8.5, 43)
Washington Football Team @ Philadelphia Eagles (-4, 44.5)
Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions (+14, 47.5)
Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills (-11.5, 44.5)

Sunday 4PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos (-1.5, 44)
Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (-8, 44.5)
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (-7, 47.5)
Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens (+6.5, 42.5)

Sunday Night Football

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5, 47.5)

Monday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (+4.5, 43)

Week 14 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

Wong teasers have not done particularly well as of late, but we go back to the well. As a reminder, in order for a standard -110 teaser to have value, you need both sides to be expected to hit at a rate of 72.4% (the square root of the break-even 52.4% you need for the whole bet). If you’re getting -120, which is standard, then it’s 73.9%. Without handicapping games, you’re basically asking the six points to get you 25%. That’s hard to do if you’re not crossing 3 or 7 and/or the total is extremely low (i.e., points are worth more).

There are plenty of options this week, including the Rams out to +8.5 on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 14 slate. The Patriots and Bengals were our favorite pair of the group, in large part because each features a quarterback who ranks in the top five in PFF grade — Joe Burrow and Mac Jones.

