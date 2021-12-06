NFL Week 14 Odds and Best Bets

Week 14 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move.

All of our teaser legs hit last week, and we both won and got great line value on the Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) in Houston. Our pick of the week on the PFF Forecast, Denver/Kansas City under 47.5, closed better than we bet it (46.5) and went well under (22-9). We are now 10-4 on such plays this year. The last pick that we have is New England (+3.5) on Monday Night Football, but it's not really playable at its current price (New England +2.5).

Related content for you:

Why betting early is critical to beating NFL markets via Robert Greer

Make sure to check PFF’s betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live Tuesdays, and monitor the Best Bets tool and Player Props tool to find the very best value for this week.

NFL Greenline and NCAA Greenline are up over 17 combined units against closing lines this year and will continue to make predictions during the college bowl season and NFL playoffs.

Week 14 is here. Let’s dive in.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Week 14 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Find all current spreads and PFF’s model predictions on our NFL scores page

Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 45)

Sunday 1PM ET

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Football Team (+5, 49)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (-10.5, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks @ Houston Texans (+7.5, 43.5)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 51)

New Orleans Saints @ New York Jets (+5.5, 44)

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 43.5)

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (-1.5, 43.5)

Sunday 4PM ET

New York Giants @ Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, 45.5)

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (-8, 43.5)

San Francisco 49ers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 47.5)

Buffalo Bills @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 52.5)

Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-12.5, 45)

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 52)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Week 14 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

Wong teasers have not done particularly well as of late, but we go back to the well. As a reminder, in order for a standard -110 teaser to have value, you need both sides to be expected to hit at a rate of 72.4% (the square root of the break-even 52.4% you need for the whole bet). If you’re getting -120, which is standard, then it’s 73.9%. Without handicapping games, you’re basically asking the six points to get you 25%. That’s hard to do if you’re not crossing 3 or 7 and/or the total is extremely low (i.e., points are worth more).

There are plenty of options here, including the Monday Night Football game for Week 13 — Patriots @ Bills. The Seahawks managed to not completely flounder for the first time since quarterback Russell Wilson returned from injury, but the number against the Texans still bakes in how horrid they have been of late. And the Texans are really bad.