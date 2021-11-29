NFL Week 13 Odds and Best Bets

Week 13 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move.

Last week was up and down, and we even had to get off of a pick (Minnesota Vikings +3). The that the Vikings were without half of their defense led to our pick of the week, though, which was over 48.5 in the Vikings/49ers matchup — a bet that hit in the third quarter.

As always, we guessed the Week 13 opening lines on Sunday night’s PFF Forecast, and on Wednesday we’ll reveal our best pick (sometimes picks) for the week. These are 9-4 on the season (we made two picks in Week 11).

Make sure to check PFF’s betting dashboards when our weekly model predictions go live Tuesdays, and monitor the Best Bets and Player Props tool to find the very best value for this week.

NFL Greenline and NCAA Greenline are up over 17 combined units against closing lines this year and will continue to make predictions during the college bowl season and playoffs.

Week 13 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (+6, 47.5)

Sunday 1PM ET

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins (-3, 42)

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (+7.5, 46)

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions (+7, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets (+6.5, 45.5)

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (+7, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 50.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (+10, 50.5)

Sunday 4PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48.5)

Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5, 48.5)

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3, 44)

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 46.5)

Sunday Night Football

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 49.5)

Monday Night Football

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 45)

Week 13 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

Wong teasers have not done particularly well as of late. As a reminder, in order for a standard -110 teaser to have value, you need both sides to be expected to hit at a rate of 72.4% (the square root of the break-even 52.4% you need for the whole bet). If you’re getting -120, which is standard, then it’s 73.9%. Without handicapping games, you’re basically asking the six points to get you 25%. That’s hard to do if you’re not crossing 3 or 7 and/or the total is extremely low (i.e., points are worth more).

The Colts suffered some bad turnover luck against the Buccaneers, losing all three fumbles in addition to throwing two interceptions. Indianapolis is known for dominating up front with a strong offensive line but got stonewalled by Vita Vea and the Bucs' best-in-class run defense. The tide will change in Houston against a team that couldn’t beat the Jets. Need we say more?