NFL Week 12 Odds and Best Bets

Week 12 NFL odds are live, and the best time to bet them is now — before the lines move.

Last week brought more frustration. PFF Greenline NFL and NCAA were positive against close, and our picks got an average closing line value of 0.4 points both in week 11 and on the season altogether, but we lost the Las Vegas Raiders (-0) and Green Bay Packers (-2.5), along with both teaser legs that satisfied the conditions of a Wong teaser.

Packers -2.5 was our Pick of the Week on the PFF Forecast, which lost closing line value and also lost. These picks are now 8-5 on the year.

Why betting early is critical to beating NFL markets

via Robert Greer

It's time to rebound. Make sure you check PFF’s betting dashboards on Tuesday when our weekly model predictions go live, and check out PFF's best bets and Player props tool to find the very best value for Thanksgiving week.

Week 12 is a split week, with three games on Thanksgiving and the rest on Sunday and Monday. So there should be a little something for everyone here to make the holiday a little more enjoyable (and sweaty, too).

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Week 12 NFL Football Betting Odds (spread, total)

Find all the current spreads and PFF’s model predictions on our NFL scores page

Bye: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday Night Football

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (+3.5, 42.5)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys (-7, 50.5)

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints (+4.5, 46.5)

Sunday 1 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts (+2.5, 51.5)

New York Jets @ Houston Texans (-2.5, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (+3.5, 46.5)

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins (+1, 43)

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots (-5.5, 44.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5, 45.5)

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+1, 46.5)

Sunday 4 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (+1.5, 49)

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (-1.5, 50)

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers (-3, 48.5)

Sunday Night Football

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (-4.5, 46.5)

Monday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team (+2.5, 46)

Week 12 Best Early NFL Bets

Teaser legs:

Wong teasers have not done particularly well as of late. But as a reminder, for a standard -110 teaser to have value, you need both sides to be expected to hit at a rate of 72.4% (the square root of the break-even 52.4% you need for the whole bet). If you’re getting -120, which is standard, then it’s 73.9%. Without handicapping games, you’re basically asking the six points to get you 25%. That’s hard to do if you’re not crossing 3 or 7 and/or the total is extremely low (i.e., points are worth more).