Target the Jets' rushing attack at 25-1: Breece Hall and Braelon Allen could both reach 80 rushing yards against a struggling Miami run defense missing three interior defensive linemen.

Baltimore's passing attack offers upside at 35-1: Jacoby Brissett and Rashod Bateman headline a three-leg parlay targeting Houston's vulnerability to explosive passing plays and a Ravens outright victory.

Bateman headlines a 95-1 alternative: The Ravens receiver recorded a season-high 93% route participation rate last week, making his anytime touchdown prop an intriguing addition to Baltimore's three-leg parlay.

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The Jets’ run-heavy offense can exploit Miami’s depleted defensive front

The Jets have become one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL, running the ball 5% more often than expected over both the past six weeks and the past month.

They have about as favorable a matchup as they could ask for against a Dolphins defense that, as you can see in the chart above, has struggled in virtually every measure of run defense and has gotten progressively worse as the season has gone on.

Miami is now without three interior defensive linemen due to injury, leaving the Dolphins with what projects to be one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.

With the Jets’ backfield split between Braelon Allen and Breece Hall, there is potential for both to rack up plenty of rushing yards. Hall still handles the bulk of the carries, but Allen’s explosiveness as a runner could allow him to make up for the difference in volume in a matchup where both backs have considerable upside.

With Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord averaging -0.40 EPA per play, there is potential for significant offensive play volume for the Jets. They should be able to run the ball frequently and effectively, creating a scenario in which both running backs can hit their alternate rushing yards lines despite the typically negative correlation between teammates’ rushing production.

Same-game parlay (25-1):

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Rashod Bateman offers explosive upside against Houston’s vulnerable secondary

Building on our data-backed betting column, we can look at who stands to benefit if the Ravens’ passing attack is able to generate explosive plays.

While Zay Flowers is, of course, a great bet to rack up receiving yards, the Ravens will likely need one of their secondary receiving options to have a ceiling game for Jacoby Brissett to go well over his passing yards line and for Baltimore’s passing attack to exceed expectations.

Rashod Bateman has excelled at creating separation and has the type of downfield role that has burned the Texans all season, with an average depth of target (aDOT) in the 80th percentile. Bateman had been hovering around a 75% route participation rate but set a season high last week at 93%, firmly establishing himself as the Ravens’ No. 2 wide receiver.

Same-game parlay (35-1):

Alternative same-game parlay (95-1):