Baltimore's offense is undervalued: The Ravens have been slightly more efficient than the Texans in earned drive points this season, averaging 1.93 EDP in Jacoby Brissett‘s two starts.

Jacoby Brissett draws a favorable schematic matchup: Brissett has averaged 0.30 more EPA per play against zone coverage than against man coverage, and Houston relies heavily on zone looks.

Houston is vulnerable to explosive plays: The Texans rank 29th in explosive play rate allowed, while Brissett has generated 0.80 EPA per play on deep passes since arriving in Baltimore.

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Let’s begin, as usual, by setting the framework for our analysis and evaluating the team fundamentals against the number.

In the chart below, we can look at earned drive points (EDP), which quantifies a drive’s quality on a points-per-drive basis based on how repeatable and sustainable the success on that drive was.

From an EDP perspective, the Ravens have actually been slightly better than the Texans on offense, with both defenses hovering around league average. Of course, Baltimore’s sample includes games with Lamar Jackson and Joe Fagnano, and while we don’t want to directly compare an 11-game sample to a two-game sample, Jacoby Brissett and company have averaged 1.93 EDP in his two starts.

The market is heavily discounting this offense, with Inpredictable suggesting that the Ravens have the 27th-best offense in the NFL. From a fundamentals perspective, I think this offense is quite underrated, creating value on Baltimore.

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The Texans’ offensive EPA numbers are among the best in the NFL, with the discrepancy between EPA and EDP stemming from an offense that has generated a lot of value on explosive plays, which are less predictive.

Houston ranks 12th in series-to-series success, putting the team squarely in the middle cluster of NFL offenses. I think there is some signal here that the market is slightly overrating the Texans as a top-10 offensive unit.

Looking at the matchup, Houston’s defense relies heavily on zone and single-high coverage and rarely blitzes. The scheme has often worked with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. generating a tremendous amount of pressure. However, the defense has been middle of the pack this season and appears likely to be without Hunter again, a significant blow to its ability to generate pressure.

Beyond that, several of Houston’s schematic tendencies play to Brissett’s strengths.

Since arriving in Baltimore, Brissett has posted above-average EPA per play against two-high coverage while struggling against single-high looks, a trend that also held during his time in Arizona. However, Houston’s tendency to avoid blitzing and deploy zone coverage should benefit Brissett. His EPA per play is 0.20 higher when he isn’t blitzed, and he’s 0.30 EPA per play better against zone coverage than against man coverage.

Where Brissett has been terrific since arriving in Baltimore is in the deep passing game, where he boasts the fourth-best PFF grade and is generating a robust 0.80 EPA per play on deep passes. Now he faces a Houston defense that has consistently faced some of the highest average depths of target in the NFL under DeMeco Ryans. The Texans have struggled to defend those passes this season, ranking 29th in explosive play rate allowed and 23rd in both EPA allowed and PFF coverage grade against deep passes.

Add it all up, and I think we have a spot where the market has been slow to adjust to a Ravens offense that should be able to move the ball effectively in this matchup. While Houston’s offense should also have some success, the six-point gap implied by the market is far too wide in my view. Particularly if Brissett can exploit this defense downfield, there is value on the Ravens, and they are live to win outright.