Minnesota's defense presents problems for Michael Penix Jr.: Penix ranks third worst among NFL quarterbacks with -0.65 EPA per play under pressure, while the Vikings generate pressure disruption on 22% of plays.

Joe Burrow can exploit New Orleans' deep coverage: Burrow ranks second in accuracy and EPA per play on deep passes, while the Saints rank fourth worst in EPA allowed per deep pass.

Target Cincinnati's offensive upside: The Saints rank 29th in quick pressure rate, creating favorable conditions for Burrow passing overs, Bengals team total overs and same-game parlays.

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Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works still shape discussions and influence analysis, this piece focuses on how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and on uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the markets most suited to a given thesis or angle.

Minnesota’s pressure-heavy defense poses problems for Michael Penix Jr.

At PFF, we studied the effects of quarterback traits, particularly how quarterbacks who can scramble are better equipped to mitigate a defensive advantage.

Less mobile quarterbacks who struggle to create outside of structure are far less capable of finding success against strong defenses.

Penix has one of the lowest scramble rates in the NFL, and he’s losing nearly a full expected point per play on plays with pressure disruption. That is a major problem against a Vikings defense that generates pressure disruption on 22% of plays, with opposing offenses losing nearly 0.8 expected points per play in those situations. Penix’s struggles under pressure extend beyond those plays, as his -0.65 EPA per play under pressure ranks third worst in the NFL.

The Falcons have responded by getting the ball out quickly on nearly half of their passing plays, but they rank last in EPA per play in those situations. Penix has found more success when holding onto the ball longer, but those opportunities figure to be few and far between against this defense, particularly given his inability to extend plays with his legs.

It doesn’t get much easier, given that the Vikings also rank second in perfect coverage rate, leaving Penix with few avenues for success against a stifling defense.

Betting tips: I’ll be on the Vikings, alternate spreads in Minnesota’s favor and some unders on Penix and the Falcons’ passing game.

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Joe Burrow and the Bengals are primed to exploit the Saints’ deep coverage

PFF has also studied how central explosive plays are to drive-level success. Drives featuring an explosive play are far more likely to end in a score, while those without one rarely end in touchdowns.

Marching down the field without an explosive play is a problem of conditional probability: The more plays an offense needs to reach the end zone, the more opportunities a defense has to get a stop.

While teams are attacking the Saints deep at a league-average rate, they are dominating New Orleans when they do. The Saints rank fourth worst in the NFL in EPA allowed per deep pass, surrendering nearly a full expected point per play, and their PFF coverage grade against deep passes ranks third worst.

Burrow, meanwhile, has been one of the game’s best deep passers, ranking second in both accuracy and EPA per play on deep passes.

With the Saints’ pass rush ranking 29th in quick pressure rate, Burrow should have ample time to look downfield and generate explosive plays against a defense that has struggled to defend the deep ball.

Betting tips: I’ll be on Bengals team total overs, Burrow passing overs and same-game parlays built around a dominant Cincinnati performance.