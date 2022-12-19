Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Betting 2022: Week 16 spread picks to bet before lines move

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

By George Chahrouri, Brad Spielberger and Arjun Menon
Dec 19, 2022

• Bet Cincinnati Bengals (-4) @ New England Patriots: The Bengals have been one of the best — and healthiest — teams in the NFL recently. Since Week 9, they’ve been the best offense overall by expected points added (EPA) per play and a top-four passing attack by EPA per dropback.

• Bet Miami Dolphins (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers: The Dolphins covered in Buffalo in Week 15 and put on a dynamic offensive performance, which should quell any concern of them having been figured out.

New users who bet $10 or more at BetMGM will receive a free year’s subscription to PFF+ — a $79.99 value.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 mins

Editor's Note: Betting lines are accurate as of post-Sunday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals (-4) @ New England Patriots

Why to bet:

The Bengals have been one of the best — and healthiest — teams in the NFL recently. Since Week 9, they’ve been the best offense overall by expected points added (EPA) per play and a top-four passing attack by EPA per dropback.

The Patriots simply do not possess the top-end talent at cornerback to guard Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While Bill Belichick can scheme against some of the best teams in the league, talent wins out on occasion, which is seen in performances by top wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs.

On the other side, the Patriots' offense is not good. They are a below-average rushing attack and one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL. Against the Raiders' bottom-tier secondary in Week 15, Mac Jones averaged -0.16 EPA per play. The Bengals' defense started slowly against the Bucs but completely turned it around via numerous turnovers. They’ve shown the capability to slow down opposing offenses by forcing turnovers or punts all season, and there’s little reason to think that will stop when they play Jones and the Patriots.

Why to be wary:

Bill Belichick versus Zac Taylor. While Taylor’s ability to redesign the offense during the season has been highlighted and praised, he was on Sean McVay’s staff in the 2018 Super Bowl when the Rams scored three points. Now, Joe Burrow is much better than then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and Taylor has grown a lot as a coach, but after a heartbreaking loss in Vegas, this could be a huge Belichick revenge game.

Miami Dolphins (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Subscribe to PFF+ to continue reading

Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Betting Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores
Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 15 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.