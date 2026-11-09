Justin Jefferson draws a favorable matchup: Buffalo ranks 30th in passing yards allowed per game, while Jefferson has exceeded 70 receiving yards in six of seven career games with Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Khalil Shakir offers a potential answer to Minnesota's blitz: Shakir has drawn 51 targets against the blitz over the past two seasons, making his three-plus receptions prop a focus of the parlay.

Buffalo's offense faces a distinctive defensive challenge: The Bills rank fourth in EPA per play against the blitz since the start of 2025, while Minnesota blitzes at an 81% rate.

Monday Night Football brings a battle between two 6-1 teams with drastically different styles of play.

The Minnesota Vikings rely heavily on their best-in-class defense and have succeeded despite poor play from the offense. The Buffalo Bills have arguably the league's most explosive offense, paired with one of its worst defenses.

We have hit three of our last five same-game parlays, so let's keep the train going tonight with a +550 play for tonight's game.

Offensive and defensive performance 40.0% 45.0% 50.0% 55.0% Success rate -0.10 0.00 0.10 EPA / play allowed AVG AVG ARZ ATL BLT CAR CHI CIN CLV DAL DEN DET GB HST IND JAX KC LAC LA LV MIA NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS BUF MIN The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Cardinals NFC West Success rate 45.9% 13th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.09 29th / 32 Atlanta Falcons NFC South Success rate 44.5% 16th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.02 17th / 32 Baltimore Ravens AFC North Success rate 46.2% 12th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.02 15th / 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East Success rate 49.2% 6th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.07 25th / 32 Carolina Panthers NFC South Success rate 44.1% 17th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.03 21st / 32 Chicago Bears NFC North Success rate 46.8% 11th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.05 10th / 32 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North Success rate 50.8% 2nd / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.00 14th / 32 Cleveland Browns AFC North Success rate 40.8% 28th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.03 11th / 32 Dallas Cowboys NFC East Success rate 49.6% 5th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.11 31st / 32 Denver Broncos AFC West Success rate 40.1% 29th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.00 13th / 32 Detroit Lions NFC North Success rate 50.7% 3rd / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.09 28th / 32 Green Bay Packers NFC North Success rate 42.1% 25th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.07 7th / 32 Houston Texans AFC South Success rate 44.0% 19th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.03 20th / 32 Indianapolis Colts AFC South Success rate 42.7% 23rd / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.08 26th / 32 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South Success rate 49.1% 7th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.13 2nd / 32 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West Success rate 49.1% 8th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.06 8th / 32 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West Success rate 39.6% 30th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.02 16th / 32 Los Angeles Rams NFC West Success rate 50.2% 4th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.09 5th / 32 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West Success rate 44.9% 15th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.13 32nd / 32 Miami Dolphins AFC East Success rate 40.9% 27th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.11 30th / 32 Minnesota Vikings NFC North Success rate 39.2% 31st / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.13 3rd / 32 New England Patriots AFC East Success rate 47.4% 9th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.04 22nd / 32 New Orleans Saints NFC South Success rate 45.0% 14th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.07 24th / 32 New York Giants NFC East Success rate 42.3% 24th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.02 12th / 32 New York Jets AFC East Success rate 47.0% 10th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.03 19th / 32 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East Success rate 38.5% 32nd / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.08 27th / 32 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North Success rate 43.5% 20th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.08 6th / 32 Seattle Seahawks NFC West Success rate 44.1% 18th / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.11 4th / 32 San Francisco 49ers NFC West Success rate 53.6% 1st / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.06 9th / 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Success rate 42.8% 22nd / 32 EPA / play allowed -0.16 1st / 32 Tennessee Titans AFC South Success rate 42.9% 21st / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.07 23rd / 32 Washington Commanders NFC East Success rate 41.3% 26th / 32 EPA / play allowed 0.03 18th / 32

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Justin Jefferson anytime touchdown (+135) and 70+ receiving yards (-160)

Jefferson draws a great matchup, per the PFF Matchup Chart, against a bottom-tier Bills defense that ranks 24th in passing touchdowns allowed and 30th in passing yards allowed per game. He has surpassed 70 receiving yards in six of his seven career games with Carson Wentz under center, making this a great bounce-back opportunity for one of the best receivers in the game.

Khalil Shakir 3+ receptions (-384)

Minnesota’s absurd blitz rate is one of the most well-known tendencies in the NFL at this point. Over the past two seasons, Khalil Shakir has been Josh Allen‘s No. 1 target against the blitz, drawing 51 targets when opponents send an extra rusher.

During that span, Shakir has also been the Bills‘ highest-graded offensive player in those situations. Shakir will be a key part of the Bills‘ counterattack against the Vikings‘ incredible 81% blitz rate.

Buffalo Bills moneyline (-198)

They say defense wins championships, but it won’t win you a game on Monday night. The Bills should handle Brian Flores’ blitz packages, having ranked fourth in EPA per play against the blitz since the start of the 2025 season. The Bills also run the football at the fourth-highest rate in the league, one area where the Vikings’ defense has struggled. Minnesota ranks 27th in yards per carry allowed and 29th in explosive run rate allowed.