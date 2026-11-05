Jacksonville enters as a heavy favorite: The Jaguars are favored by 10 points on the road against a Ravens team that has lost three straight games and is preparing to start Joe Fagnano at quarterback.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. offers touchdown potential: With Bhayshul Tuten dealing with an injury, Rodriguez is the anytime touchdown selection at +100 after recording seven carries inside the 10-yard line this season.

Jacksonville's offense anchors the parlay: The four-leg +370 bet includes a Jaguars moneyline win, more than 2.5 team touchdowns, a Rodriguez touchdown and at least 234 passing yards from Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling into Baltimore after winning four of their last five games, while the Ravens have lost their last three. To make matters worse, Baltimore has lost both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley for the season and must now start Joe Fagnano tonight.

The Jaguars are 10-point road favorites, with the total set at 39.5.

Thursday Night Same-Game Parlay (+370)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Moneyline (-500)

This one is pretty straightforward and more of a parlay booster than anything.

The Jaguars are 10-point favorites and one of the best teams in the league, and they're facing third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano. Even if they do not cover the spread, it's hard to see the Ravens upsetting Jacksonville.

Bhayshul Tuten has not practiced all week, and even if he does suit up in this one, it is hard to believe the Jaguars will give him a ton of work on a short week, especially with Jacksonville projected to win with ease.

That makes this a smash spot for Chris Rodriguez Jr. to find the end zone. Rodriguez has seven carries inside the 10-yard line this season, compared with Tuten’s eight on the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Over 2.5 total team touchdowns (-130)

Jacksonville has hit this number in back-to-back games and in four of its seven games this season. The Jaguars are not only heavy favorites, but they are converting 32.9% of their drives into touchdowns, while the Ravens allow touchdowns at a rate above the league average.

Looking at this further, the Jaguars have pulled Trevor Lawrence early several times this season, and 20 of their 24 offensive touchdowns have come in the first three quarters.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 234+ passing yards (-112)

Lawrence nearly hit this number last week on just 14 pass attempts, which would have made it three in a row reaching this total. Baltimore’s pass defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in the majority of statistical categories, making this a great matchup for Lawrence to hit this number.

With Tuten banged up, the Jaguars will likely lean on Lawrence’s arm to put this game out of reach early.