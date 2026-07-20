5 underappreciated acquisitions during the 2026 NFL offseason

Osa Odighizuwa could dramatically help the 49ers: San Francisco's interior defenders were the worst in the NFL last year, but the team now sports an elite pass-rusher up the middle.

The Jets landed a big boost in Minkah Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick posted the fifth-best grade among qualified safeties in 2025, in part due to a more well-rounded snap share.

Luke Fortner can be an X-factor for the Panthers: Fortner earned the third-highest PFF pass-blocking grade among all centers last season.

The NFL offseason can feel like an eternity, with nearly seven months separating organized game action. But all of that down time breeds an avalanche of transactions.

The 2026 spring and summer have unquestionably followed suit. Superstars like Myles Garrett, Dexter Lawrence, Trent McDuffie and A.J. Brown have all been traded, while the likes of Tyler Linderbaum, Kenneth Walker III and Mike Evans all signed with new organizations in free agency.

It can be easy to forget every maneuver over such a long stretch; naturally, lots of names don’t receive enough attention for how they will benefit their new clubs. While these five players on the move have flown under the radar, they loom large for the 2026 outlook of their franchises.

The Cowboys have operated with some unpredictability over the last two offseasons, including acquiring George Pickens and trading away Micah Parsons. The latest chapter in that chaos came when the team unexpectedly dealt Odighizuwa to the 49ers in March — a move that isn’t receiving the attention it should.

Over the last three seasons, Odighizuwa has established himself as one of the sport’s foremost pass-rushing defensive linemen. Since 2023, Odighizuwa ranks seventh among qualifiers at the position in total pressures generated, and his 14.2% pass-rush win rate is fifth. Impressively, Odighizuwa has been fairly steady year over year with at least a 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade in each of the last four campaigns.

The former Cowboy’s presence will truly be a welcome one up the middle for San Francisco. Last year, 49ers interior defenders produced the worst overall PFF grade by a wide margin, including the fewest total pressures accrued and the 27th-ranked PFF pass-rush mark. The team returns second-year talents Alfred Collins and CJ West, but each earned only a 35.0 overall grade as a rookie.

While Odighizuwa hasn’t been quite as stout against the run, his value against the pass is enormous — especially on a defense that needs real help getting after the quarterback. Odighizuwa should serve as a legitimate complement to the returning Nick Bosa, and his presence figures to unlock better play out of a defense that finished 24th in EPA per play.

During his three-year tenure in Atlanta, Elliss performed at a high level but was subject to poor surrounding play, not to mention subpar team results. However, he could be in for a season in which many more become familiar with his game.

The former Saint returned to New Orleans on a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency, and he should become the centerpiece of an upstart defense. Over the last three seasons, Elliss ranks fifth among all linebackers in PFF Wins Above Replacement, in part due to playing at least 1,082 snaps in each of those campaigns.

Although Elliss’ grades have declined a bit since a strong 2023, he still sits in the 66th percentile in PFF coverage grade and the 57th percentile in PFF run-defense mark in the last three seasons. His biggest asset has been as a pass-rusher, leading the position with 93 total pressures on an efficient 17.9% pass-rush win rate in that window.

It won’t be an easy task to replace the venerable Demario Davis in New Orleans, but Elliss has the skillset to do so. Given the Saints blitzed at the seventh-highest rate during Brandon Staley’s inaugural season, Elliss’ versatility could add new layers to a unit that punched above its weight class. If Elliss can act as an every-down playmaker in 2026 on a growing defense, it should only help the blossoming Saints make more noise.

Expectations are, yet again, fairly bleak for the Jets going into 2026. While the upcoming season may not culminate in a playoff berth, the underlying talent on New York’s roster does look better. Much of that is fueled by a strong free-agent period, including trading for Fitzpatrick in exchange for just a seventh-round pick.

After a down 2024 season in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick regained his foothold in 2025 back in Miami. His 81.9 overall PFF grade was the fifth-best among qualifiers, and Fitzpatrick was one of five safeties with a 77.0-plus coverage and run-defense grade. A more versatile and well-distributed role for the three-time All-Pro proved fruitful, as his coverage grade in the slot increased from the 55th to the 74th percentile.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's Seasons by Positional Split Season Overall Grade Slot Snap % FS Snap % Box Snap % 2025 81.9 40.8% 29.7% 22.6% 2024 65.2 9% 68.4% 18.8% 2023 73.3 24.2% 43.8% 25.5%

The Jets’ 2025 defense was poor in almost every area, including at safety — producing the 26th-ranked overall PFF grade with the lowest PFF run-defense score. Fitzpatrick’s fearless game should be a big boon, particularly given New York’s struggles covering the slot if he continues to work there. Volatility is always possible at a position like safety — especially for older players — but Fitzpatrick’s individual success on a poor Miami defense bodes well for him to make the Jets a better unit in 2026.

Panthers brass did its part to upgrade a below-average defense, making two splash moves by signing Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. Yet the addition of Fortner was quietly a savvy one as well.

After playing only 13 offensive snaps in 2024, Fortner enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign with New Orleans. Across 678 snaps, Fortner permitted three sacks but just 11 pressures, good for a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade to rank third among qualified centers. Moreover, Fortner was his best in the run game yet with a career-high 65.3 PFF run-blocking grade, including the 61st percentile for gap concepts.

Utilizing both Cade Mays and Austin Corbett, the Panthers earned just the 23rd-ranked overall PFF grade at center last season. With both departing this spring, Fortner figures to not only assume command, but has the tools to upgrade the position along a high-potential offensive line.

Any defending champion will innately lose multiple crucial pieces of success, and that was true for Seattle on both sides of the ball during the 2026 offseason. However, the Seahawks attempted to land replacements, one of which was Fowler. The team signed him to only a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for its edge-rushing depth.

Working on a bad Dallas defense didn’t hinder Fowler in 2025. Across 248 pass-rushing snaps, Fowler registered a 72.8 PFF pass-rush grade with a 14.3% pass-rush win rate. Both figures sat in at least the 72nd percentile, and he added an 85th-percentile PFF run-defense mark as well.

During Seattle’s Super Bowl run, four separate edge rushers accrued at least 320 pass-rushing snaps — unsurprisingly, the most of any team. With Boye Mafe now in Cincinnati, Fowler should be able to seamlessly step into the Seahawks’ deep pass-rushing rotation and fit right in next to DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu. If Fowler garners as much playing time as projected, there’s a strong chance his pressure totals will far outweigh his minimal contract.