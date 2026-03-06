40-yard dash vs. football production: Do faster receivers deliver more?

Slower receivers often have more NFL success: Those running between a 4.40 and 4.59 40-yard dash have produced better results in the last few years.

Faster wideouts can be thrust into more constricted roles: Believing that speed stresses defenses, these prospects may run more deep routes, which can yield less consistency.

The NFL combine seems to divide opinion more and more every year. Claims that the current 2026 draft class is the fastest group of prospects we’ve ever seen have been dismissed by many, largely due to the number of prospects who opted out of running the 40-yard dash, among other drills.

Moreover, the NFL’s access to GPS data from the college ranks raises the question of whether anyone really needs to see these players run the 40-yard dash anyway. And yet, every year, the traditional system prevails — with athletes rising or falling on draft boards all over due to how fast they can run in a straight line in late February.

The wide receiver position is the most interesting spot at the forefront of this debate. The three players with the highest PFF receiving grades of the 2025 season (Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Amon-Ra St. Brown) all ran in the 4.5s. So too did many of the greatest receivers of the past decade, from route-running savants like Davante Adams and Keenan Allen to physical imposers like Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins.

On the faster end of the spectrum, Tyreek Hill is the only proven sub-4.3 receiver to sustain elite receiver production at the professional level. The sample size of athletes is much smaller, but even recent first-round prospects like Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden lacked the immediate impact of some of their slower counterparts.

I wanted to put all of these numbers to the test. Using a sample size of the last five years of NFL play, let’s compare categories of receiving speed (4.3s, 4.4s, 4.5s, 4.6s and above) to see if the combine’s showpiece event really matters as much as it feels like it does each offseason.

Only 12 receivers have run in the 4.2-second range and caught a pass over the past five years, so we’ll be throwing them into the same bucket as the 4.3 receivers.

Wide Receiver Production by Speed Category (Last Five Seasons)

40-Yard Dash Time Yards Per Reception YAC per Reception Deep Target % Drop % Contested Catch % Avg. Yards After Contact Sub-4.40 12.8 4.6 21.1% 6.1% 41.7% 1.81 4.40 – 4.49 12.6 4.4 17.6% 6.3% 46.2% 1.83 4.50 – 4.59 12.4 4.3 15.9% 5.9% 47.5% 1.87 4.60+ 11.8 4.2 12.9% 5.1% 52.1% 1.89

In most areas, wide receiver speed operates as you would expect. Faster receivers are typically superior in yards after catch, yards per reception and deep target rate, while those in slower categories dropped fewer passes, had more success in contested situations and were marginally better at gaining yards after contact.

This all makes sense. If a receiver runs in the 4.6s or slower and they still find themselves playing in the NFL, chances are they have quite a knack for making catches in traffic. Meanwhile, plenty of the league’s straight-line burners have had careers littered with concentration drops, but their dangerous pace allows them countless opportunities for playing time.

One of the most effective metrics for determining wide receiver efficiency is yards per route run. It’s in this category where we observe one of the harshest disparities among the categories: Those who ran in the 4.4s excel well above their faster counterparts.

WR Yards Per Route Run (Last Five Seasons)

40-Yard Dash Time Yards Per Route Run Sub-4.40 1.68 4.40 – 4.49 2.06 4.50 – 4.59 1.96 4.60+ 1.48

Bucketing every wide receiver into just four categories leaves loads of room for interpretation. But my overarching theory is that slower receivers struggle due to their lack of ability to create consistent separation. Meanwhile, many of the league’s blazing receivers are pigeon-holed into “deep threat” roles, running countless deep posts and go routes downfield with the quarterback seldom looking in their direction.

We often hear tight ends referred to as the “quarterback’s best friend.” That statement rings true for big-bodied, slower wide receivers as well. While they may not be the most efficient wideouts, they consistently yield the highest passer rating when targeted among any group.

WR ‘Quarterback Friendliness’ (Last Five Seasons)

40-Yard Dash Time Passer Rating When Targeted Completion Percentage Sub-4.40 92.3 63.5% 4.40 – 4.49 94.4 65.3% 4.50 – 4.59 97.2 66.1% 4.60+ 96.9 68.0%

Not only are these players more trusted to come down with a contested catch or two — they also typically have the size and physicality to turn into a defensive back and prevent an errant throw by their quarterback from getting picked off.

However, the primary limitation for slower receivers isn’t disappearing anytime soon: They continue to struggle versus man coverage at the next level. In fact, when faced with man coverage, the slowest tier’s passer rating when targeted completely flips with those who ran sub-4.40 times.

The same holds true for PFF receiving grades versus man coverage, where speed is not always the name of the game. But when pace is lacking, cornerbacks often dominate.

PFF Receiving Grade vs. Man Coverage (Last Five Seasons)

40-Yard Dash Time PFF Receiving Grade vs. Man Coverage Sub-4.40 91.0 4.40 – 4.49 93.4 4.50 – 4.59 92.8 4.60+ 82.6

Throughout this entire exercise, it has become fairly apparent that players who timed in the middle tiers between 4.40 and 4.59 are really the dominant force in the NFL. Not too slow to be considered athletically limited, while not too fast to be deemed little more than a speed merchant.

This is the Goldilocks zone of NFL wide receivers. While this is an inexact science (there’s a big gap between 4.40 speed and 4.59 speed), the numbers don’t particularly suggest that running in the 4.4s leads to better results than running in the 4.5s.

Even when looking at receivers who timed in the range of 4.40 to 4.45, aside from Justin Jefferson, the list of receivers producing the most yardage over the past half-decade doesn’t jump off the page. In fact, they are easily inferior as a group when compared to the players who ran slightly slower.

Yardage Leaders at Each 40-Yard Dash Speed (Last Five Seasons)

We are admittedly splitting hairs here. A few hundredths of a second in February does not define an NFL career. Quarterback play, route running and durability all shape production far more than a straight-line sprint in Indianapolis.

But when you zoom out over a five-year sample, the data paints a fairly steady picture: Elite NFL receiver play tends to live in the middle. The 4.40–4.59 range consistently delivers the strongest blend of versatility and production.

That doesn’t render the 40-yard dash meaningless, nor does it make GPS data the sole answer. Speed still stresses defenses, and slow corners still get exposed.

What it does suggest is that extremes often come with trade-offs. The more accurate takeaway is that wide receiver success is far more about how speed is deployed rather than how fast a player runs in isolation. The true aliens of the sport — like Calvin Johnson and potentially Jeremiah Smith in 12 months’ time — will still post unfathomable sprint times without ever running the risk of being labeled a “pure deep threat.”