2026 NFL linebacker unit rankings: 49ers lead the pack

The 49ers bring back a dynamic duo: Fred Warner‘s return, coupled with the re-signing of Dre Greenlaw, net San Francisco the top spot on the list.

The Bears crack the top five: Chicago's addition of Devin Bush forms a strong tandem with T.J. Edwards.

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As we wrap up our positional rankings series, it’s time to look at the linebacker groups throughout the NFL. It’s a position group that isn’t particularly easy to rank because there are teams with one true standout, others with two solid starters and some with rookies who we just don’t know enough about yet projected to start.

Here are our linebacker rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

In Fred Warner, the 49ers have the best linebacker in football, with the former BYU standout ranking inside the top-two linebackers in the league in terms of PFF grade in each of the past four seasons. They also return Dre Greenlaw next to him, and he looked to be close to his old self when he got back onto the field in 2025. Greenlaw missed most of the previous season-and-a-half after an Achilles injury in the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This group is headlined by Zack Baun, whose career has been transformed after a full-time move to off-ball linebacker when he joined the Eagles in 2024. He has earned a PFF coverage grade above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons, and led the position in PFF grade in 2024. He’s joined by 2025 first-round draft pick Jihaad Campbell, who had a good rookie season. The former Alabama star missed just 7.4% of his tackles as a rookie, and the expectation will be that he can make an even bigger impact in 2026.

Azeez Al-Shaair is coming off a career year in terms of PFF grade, with the 75.9 PFF mark he produced in 2025 ranking 17th at the position. He is one of the most well-rounded linebackers in the NFL, and was one of just six players at the position to receive a PFF run-defense grade of 80.0 or better, and a PFF coverage grade above 65.0. Henry To'oTo'o is a solid partner for him at the second level, with his 65.1 PFF grade placing 38th at the position.

The Seahawks had three linebackers play 300 or more snaps in 2025, and all three earned PFF grades above 60.0. Tyrice Knight was the highest-graded of the three, with his 78.8 PFF grade ranking ninth at the position, though it came on a smaller sample size of just 327 snaps. Drake Thomas placed 23rd with a 72.9 PFF grade, while Ernest Jones’ 76.5 PFF run-defense grade sat 22nd.

The addition of Devin Bush gives the Bears’ linebackers a boost, with the 10th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft blossoming after struggling in his first five seasons in the league. He was the one of just two linebackers to receive PFF grades above 80.0 both against the run and in coverage in 2025, with the other being Warner. T.J. Edwards remains solid next to him, with his 70.1 PFF grade slotting 28th at the position a year ago.

Demario Davis returns to the Jets in 2026, and despite his advancing age, he has continued to grade well. In 2025 with the New Orleans Saints, he earned a 89.3 PFF run-defense grade and a 70.4 PFF coverage grade. Next to him is Jamien Sherwood, who has arguably been the Jets’ breakout player over the past two seasons. Although Sherwood is on the smaller side, he has impressed against the run with an 82.0 PFF run-defense grade last season.

Jordyn Brooks is coming off a season that saw him rank third in the league with a 92.0 PFF run-defense grade, helping him reach a career-high 77.9 PFF grade. He’s likely to have rookies playing alongside him in Jacob Rodriguez and Trey Moore, but the Dolphins do also have the veteran experience of Tyrel Dodson should those newcomers struggle.

The Lions’ linebacking group is headlined by Jack Campbell, who has emerged as one of the best players in the NFL at the position over the past three seasons. His 93.0 PFF run-defense grade led all linebackers, as did his 69 tackles resulting in a defensive stop. Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes figure to take the majority of snaps alongside him, with Barnes earning a 62.3 PFF grade as a starter last year, and Rodriguez netting a 74.4 PFF grade on 318 snaps in a rotational role the year prior.

Roquan Smith played to a 74.1 PFF grade last season, and at 29 years old, it has prompted many to wonder if he’s on the downslope of his career. The Ravens’ defensive scheme asked a lot of him over the past two seasons, though, and a return to a scheme similar to the one we saw from Mike Macdonald in 2023 that saw Smith earn an 83.2 PFF coverage grade should help. Teddye Buchanan had started to improve before a season ending injury last season, with PFF grades above 60.0 in four of his final five starts, while Trenton Simpson took a step forward in his development in relief of Buchanan.

The Panthers made a splash at linebacker in free agency, picking up Devin Lloyd after another strong season from the former Jacksonville Jaguars standout. Lloyd ranked third at the position in terms of PFF grade, and placed inside the top 11 both as a run defender and in coverage. Next to him is Trevin Wallace, who has compiled PFF coverage grades of 64.2 and 64.5 in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Edgerrin Cooper has impressed since arriving in the NFL, notching PFF grades above 75.0 in his first two years. While his grade dropped from 85.6 as a rookie to 75.8 last year, it’s worth pointing out that it came on a sample size that was almost double that of his first year; the fact that he was still strong in a much bigger role is important. Zaire Franklin is expected to start next to him after a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. He’s coming off a career-low 38.0 PFF grade last season, but did record PFF grades above 60.0 the two seasons prior to 2025. If Franklin can get back to that level, then he is a perfectly adequate partner for Cooper.

The Browns lost Bush to free agency, which definitely hurts this group, but they also got a really strong showing from Carson Schwesinger as a rookie. The 33rd overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft compiled a 75.3 PFF grade in his first year out of UCLA. Cleveland added Quincy Williams to partner him in free agency, but his 45.5 PFF grade last year was the lowest he has earned in a season since 2021. If Williams can get back to the level we saw in 2023 and 2024, the Browns will be absolutely fine, but that is not guaranteed.

The departure of Lloyd is a big knock for the Jaguars; if they had both him and Foyesade Oluokun, they would be contending for the best pairing in the NFL. Oluokun is still a very good linebacker, having earned PFF grades above 70.0 in three of his four seasons in Jacksonville. But losing Lloyd means that the Jaguars need to see Ventrell Miller in a bigger role, with the former Florida Gator securing a 72.6 PFF grade on 220 snaps last year.

Frankie Luvu is coming off a season that saw him notch a career-low 53.7 PFF grade, missing 21.0% of the tackles he attempted. However, he earned PFF grades above 74.0 in three straight seasons between 2021 and 2023, so there is reason to expect a bounceback. Washington also added Sonny Styles with the seventh overall selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has looked solid in preseason so far, meriting a 74.7 PFF grade on 29 snaps through two weeks. Yet it’s just worth a reminder that linebacker is traditionally one of the positions that we see the biggest struggles from rookies.

Nick Bolton has earned PFF grades above 60.0 in all five of his seasons in the NFL, and he set a career high with a 78.9 PFF grade in 2025. Fellow Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also established a personal best with 76.2 PFF grade last season. While the Chiefs will miss Leo Chenal as an early-down specialist, this is still a plus group.

Alex Singleton’s 72.2 PFF grade in 2025 was the second-best of his career, and his highest since the 2022 season. He has always been a better run defender than in coverage, but Justin Strnad has emerged as the stronger coverage defender with a 71.1 PFF coverage grade next to him to help balance the pairing out.

Tremaine Edmunds joined the Giants in free agency, coming off somewhat of a rebound year that saw him record an 80.6 PFF run-defense grade and a 52.9 PFF coverage grade. New York also drafted Arvell Reese with the fifth overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he has looked really good in limited work, playing to an 88.2 PFF grade on just 22 snaps. Yet as noted earlier, we know that linebacker is traditionally a position that sees players take some time to get acclimated in the regular season, so this could be a group that sees a leap in the second half of the year.

Nate Landman had a solid first season in Los Angeles, earning a 68.6 PFF grade on 1,224 snaps. He was effective against the run all season, but did have some issues in coverage in the playoffs, with PFF coverage grades below 50.0 in both of the Rams’ final two games. Next to him, Omar Speights had been quality since arriving in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. But he too has had some issues in coverage, finishing with a sub-60.0 PFF coverage grade in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Kaden Elliss returns to the Saints after three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and, alongside being a strong linebacker overall, also brings some pass-rush juice with 119 pressures over the past four seasons. Pete Werner is expected to start next to him but is coming off a career-low 57.2 PFF grade in 2025.

Eric Wilson is a proven run defender, having earned a 72.9 PFF run-defense grade last year, but has struggled in coverage throughout his career. His 36.5 PFF coverage grade in 2025 was a career low, and he hasn’t finished with a PFF coverage grade above 60.0 since the 2020 season. Blake Cashman has churned out PFF run-defense marks above 75.0 in each of the past three seasons, but he too set a career low with a 48.6 coverage grade last year.

The departure of Elliss hurts this group, even with the emergence of Divine Deablo. He set a career high with a 77.7 PFF grade in 2025 and had PFF grades above 70.0 both against the run and in coverage. Christian Harris comes in to replace Elliss via free agency, and if he can perform like he did in 2023 — when he earned a 65.0 PFF grade— then the Falcons will be better than this ranking. But, Harris has played just 273 snaps over the past two seasons.

Robert Spillane is one of the best run defenders in the NFL, receiving PFF run-defense grades above 84.0 in each of the past three seasons, but he has recorded a PFF coverage grade above 60.0 just once in his career. Christian Elliss will start next to him again, coming off a season that saw him conclude with a 64.1 PFF grade.

The Lavonte David era is over in Tampa Bay, with Alex Anzalone and rookie Josiah Trotter expected to start when the 2026 season begins. Anzalone has developed into a fair starter over the course of his career with PFF grades above 65.0 in each of the past three seasons. Trotter was an excellent run defender in college but yielded sub-50.0 PFF coverage grades in each of the past two campaigns.

Denzel Perryman returned to the Chargers ahead of the 2024 season, but has compiled PFF grades below 63.0 in each of those two seasons. Next to him, Daiyan Henley took a step back in 2025 with a 57.3 PFF grade after playing to a 69.5 grade in his second season in the NFL in 2024. If Henley can bounce back, then Los Angeles should outproduce this ranking. But if not, then the second level of the Chargers’ defense could give them serious problems.

Cedric Gray took a big step forward in his second season with a 78.9 PFF grade. That was driven heavily by a 92.7 PFF run-defense grade that trailed only Jack Campbell at the position. His 59.0 PFF coverage grade shows that there is still some room to grow, and if he can improve on that, then the Titans will shoot up these rankings. Cody Barton is expected to start next to him, but he has produced a PFF grade above 60.0 just once in his NFL career.

Patrick Queen has disappointed since signing with the Steelers and is coming off a season that saw him earn a 43.5 PFF grade, tied for the second-lowest in his career. He allowed 829 yards in coverage in 2025, 96 more than any other linebacker in the regular season and playoffs. A Payton Wilson bounce-back would see the Steelers rise from this. The third-year linebacker out of NC State impressed as a rookie but tallied a 54.0 PFF grade in 2025.

There have been flashes from DeMarvion Overshown, but he has been on the field for just 926 snaps in his NFL career to date, and hasn’t yet had a season with either a PFF coverage or run-defense grade above 65.0. The Cowboys traded for Dee Winters to start next to him, and Winters is coming off a season that saw him earn a 60.1 PFF grade on 1,038 snaps.

The Raiders added a pair of starting linebackers in free agency in Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Dean had a really strong showing in 2024 with a 77.4 PFF grade, and looked back to his best by the end of 2025 after dealing with an injury. Walker was a first-round draft pick back in 2022 but has never played a season with a PFF grade above 60.0.

The Bills return a pair of starters at linebacker who earned sub-60.0 PFF grades in 2025. Terrel Bernard missed 17.9% of the tackles he attempted and was responsible for a 46.7 PFF coverage grade last season. Dorian Williams didn’t fare any better, missing 18.2% of his tackles with a 47.0 PFF coverage grade.

Mack Wilson and Cody Simon return as starters for the Cardinals after a tough 2025 season. Wilson earned a 60.1 PFF grade, missing 16.4% of his tackles, while Simon missed 19.0% of his tackles and garnered a 56.1 PFF grade. It wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Jack Gibbens, who missed just 8.6% of his tackles, move into a starting role before the end of the season.

The Bengals had two of the six lowest-graded linebackers in the NFL last season in Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. Carter produced only a 39.5 PFF grade, and Knight wasn’t much better at 40.4. In fairness, it is worth noting that there were some flashes at the end of the year, with Knight recording PFF grades of 80.7 and 71.6 in the final two games of the season, and Carter producing a PFF grade above 60.0 in two of the final three contests. As the pair heads into their second season, some improvement should be expected.

There are reasons for optimism for the Colts at the linebacker position, just perhaps not this season. Akeem Davis-Gaither is expected to open the season as a starter coming off a season that saw him finish with a 49.9 PFF grade for the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie CJ Allen will start next to him, but he generated a 32.2 PFF coverage grade in his only action of the preseason so far. It is likely that there will be some growing pains as he adapts to life in the NFL.