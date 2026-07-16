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2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for superflex leagues
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Prioritize an elite quarterback early: In superflex, two starting quarterbacks are non-negotiable, so landing a top option like Drake Maye of the New England Patriots in the first round gives you an every-week edge that no other position can.
  • Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, superflex, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on Sleeper's superflex ADPs. It’s your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Thursday, July 16


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