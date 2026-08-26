10 NFL players on roster bubbles going into the 2026 season

The end of the road for Broderick Jones in Pittsburgh?: The former first-round pick has allowed three sacks through two preseason contests, leaving his roster spot in jeopardy with Max Iheanachor returning to practice.

Former Day 2 quarterbacks could be on the move: Dillon Gabriel and Will Levis face uncertainty with the Browns and Titans, respectively.

Another franchise could loom for Mazi Smith: The ex-Cowboy might be on the outside looking in as the Jets trim down their roster.

The third and final week of the NFL preseason means real football is getting that much closer. The near arrival of the league’s opener on Sept. 9 carries universal excitement, but it also holds concern for some.

Indeed, with August action wrapping up, it means that a large chunk of NFL players are fighting to stay on rosters — and may only have one organized game left to stake their claim. While work in training camp and other summer practices is still important, performances against other teams in actual game settings are that much more significant.

Ahead of the Aug. 30 53-man roster cutdown deadline, here are 10 players whose statuses are very much up in the air — making them potential cuts or trade bait.

Tracy has operated as New York’s backup running back over the past two seasons, posting at least 740 rushing yards in every campaign with a cumulative 74.0 PFF rushing grade. However, he’s endured a shaky preseason, producing a 40.0 overall PFF grade thanks to allowing a sack (and big hit) on Jaxson Dart as well as fumbling in Week 2.

Before the second preseason contest, the Giants signed Najee Harris as depth behind Cam Skattebo, complicating Tracy’s role in the team’s backfield. While Tracy could still make the roster if John Harbaugh elects to retain four running backs, his spot seems tenuous, especially with Devin Singletary (75.0 PFF receiving grade) also shining in August.

Jones’ tenure with the Steelers has hardly gone according to plan. The 14th overall pick in 2023 has played to just a 58.1 overall PFF grade through his first three years, and his 22 sacks surrendered are the fourth-most among tackles in that span.

Jones was already put on notice when Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option, then selected Max Iheanachor in the first round of April’s draft. Beyond that, Jones has generally struggled in the preseason, giving up three sacks over two games while playing well into the fourth quarter with the Steelers’ backups.

Offensive line depth is always coveted, which could preserve a roster spot for Jones — especially with Iheanachor hardly practicing due to an injury. Yet it also wouldn’t come as a total shock to see Jones traded or cut by Sunday, as a fresh start seems inevitable for both sides in the next year.

The Browns’ quarterback battle and decision has been widely scrutinized, putting Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in the limelight. However, Gabriel and other Cleveland passers have gotten lost in the shuffle, and time may be running out to convince coaches of their status.

Gabriel saw a fair amount of regular-season action after being the 94th overall pick last April, although the results weren’t favorable. Across 217 dropbacks, he posted a 49.6 PFF passing grade with three big-time throws compared to 10 turnover-worthy plays. Gabriel’s 69.2% adjusted completion percentage was also the lowest of the 38 quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks in 2025.

With Watson and Sanders duking it out in August, Gabriel has attempted only nine passes through two preseason games. The former Oregon Duck will get the starting nod in the team’s finale in a game that figures to decide between Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green for the Browns’ QB3 job. It remains to be seen how many quarterbacks Todd Monken will keep around, with two up to four all plausible options.

The seventh overall pick in 2022, Neal has failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Giants. Neal has compiled a below-average 48.3 overall PFF grade through four pro seasons, including a paltry 41.0 PFF pass-blocking mark. His stock took another tumble in 2025 after appearing on zero offensive snaps, partly due to a hamstring injury.

While the Giants re-signed Neal this offseason, the team drafted Francis Mauigoa in the first round and signed Lucas Patrick. Patrick and veteran Aaron Stinnie have both shined in August, netting at least a 76.8 overall PFF grade. While trading away Josh Ezeudu could open a spot, New York’s veteran depth on the interior may spell the end of Neal’s unceremonious time with the franchise once and for all.

As the 33rd overall pick in 2023, Levis entered the NFL with what many believed was starting upside. However, that potential has yet to materialize given Levis’ career 57.6 PFF passing grade, tallying the same number of big-time throws as turnover-worthy plays (31).

After Levis missed all of 2025 with a shoulder injury, the Titans signed Mitchell Trubisky this offseason. On top of that, Levis has underwhelmed in August with a 35.1 passing grade and 53.3% adjusted completion percentage. If new head coach Robert Saleh only elects to retain just two quarterbacks, it’s probable that the 27-year-old Levis will find himself with another franchise, with a trade possible given his college profile.

Smith was the 27th overall selection in 2023 but has hardly amounted to what was expected. He’s played only 975 career snaps over three seasons, and his 34.5 overall PFF grade is the lowest of any qualified defensive player in that duration.

While the Jets acquired Smith in November as part of the return for Quinnen Williams, the team invested more in its interior defensive line this offseason with David Onyemata, T’Vondre Sweat and Darrell Jackson Jr. With players like Jowon Briggs and Harrison Phillips also in the room, it means the 25-year-old Smith may soon be on his third team in four seasons.

Braswell has been largely unspectacular over two years with the Buccaneers. Limited to just 618 snaps, the former Alabama standout has accrued 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps but has garnered just a 61.0 overall PFF grade.

Although the former 57th overall pick enters only his third pro campaign, he was put on notice this offseason when Tampa Bay drafted Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round and signed Al-Quadin Muhammad. Also complicating the situation is the performance of other edge defenders in the preseason, such as Anthony Nelson (92.6 overall PFF grade) and David Walker (80.5 PFF pass-rush grade). Coming off a 34.4 overall grade in Week 1 of the preseason, Braswell missed the Buccaneers’ second contest and may need a good outing against the Jaguars to firmly make the roster.

A third-round pick in 2025, Johnson seemed like a natural fit when he landed in Pittsburgh, looking to boost a rushing game that lacked reliable depth and consistent explosiveness. However, his rookie season didn’t go as planned, appearing on only 51 total snaps and generating a 40.2 overall PFF grade — including a 49.4 PFF rushing mark — in the process.

One year later, Johnson appears to have fallen out of favor with the team’s new coaching staff under Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh signed Rico Dowdle to operate alongside Jaylen Warren, while Johnson has fared worse than players like Lew Nichols (71.5 PFF rushing grade) in August. Johnson’s appearances late in preseason showings may be the writing on the wall for his time in the Steel City being a much briefer stint than expected.

Ojulari was the 42nd overall pick by Arizona in 2023, representing a promising prospect off the edge. Yet his career has been a circuitous one, playing just 613 defensive snaps through three seasons while tallying 27 pressures amid a serious knee injury.

The Cardinals didn’t make any meaningful additions at edge defender this offseason, but the team returns a solid nucleus in Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins and second-year Jordan Burch. Beyond that, Cameron Robertson and Eku Leota have both played to 75.0-plus overall PFF grades this preseason, well above Ojulari’s 53.8. Only 24, Ojulari feels like a touted player that multiple teams would have interest in if he doesn’t make Arizona’s roster.

After missing all of 2025 due to a torn ACL, Kohou joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in hopes of rekindling his prior form. As recently as 2024 with the Dolphins, Kohou showed glimpses with a 68.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing just a 76.0 passer rating when targeted.

Kansas City appears to have its two primary starting corners set in Mansoor Delane and Nohl Williams, but the team has a logjam at cornerback depth in Kohou, Kristian Fulton, rookie Jadon Canady, L’Jarius Sneed and Kaiir Elam. Fulton’s preseason excellence (76.6 PFF coverage grade), Canady’s fourth-round draft status and Sneed’s familiarity seem to bode well, which leaves the remaining names on the chopping block. That might include the 27-year-old Kohou, whose inside-outside versatility would be compelling around the league.