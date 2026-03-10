Worst fantasy-relevant position groups in the NFC

Estimated reading time: 12 minutes

Fantasy-relevant players are set to become free agents at the quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and running back positions. Teams are currently allowed to apply the exclusive and non-exclusive franchise tags, plus the transition tag, to retain players on a one-year deal, though these options make up only a small portion of the impending free agent signings.

The article below identifies the NFC conference’s worst fantasy-relevant position groups. Expect these teams to commit resources in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft to improving their insufficient position groups.

Capable quarterbacks dot the NFC conference landscape, making this a difficult group to aggressively parse. Although the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback personnel group earned a 47.6 PFF passing grade, ranking dead last among NFC conference teams, it possesses one potentially healthy starter. As detailed previously, “Atlanta could have a new starting quarterback in 2026 and will move on from its top 2025 backup.” The personnel group’s 67.4 PFF passing grade ranks 13th among NFC conference teams.

Atlanta’s 2025 starting quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., suffered his third ACL injury, this time a partial tear in his previously healthy right knee. The Grade 2-plus sprain required reconstruction. His prior ACL tears occurred in his left knee in 2018 and 2020. He notably fractured a clavicle in 2019 and suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain in 2021.

Among 23 NFC quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks in 2025, Penix grades out second-worst passer with a 58.0 PFF passing grade. Penix’s game is built on his downfield passing proclivities, yet his accuracy can be erratic. Entering 2026 with a compromised base is highly problematic. His ranks ninth in average depth of target (8.8), 11th in yards per passing attempt (7.2), 19th in big-time throw rate (2.7%), 15th in turnover-worthy play rate (3.4%), 20th in adjusted completion rate (71.3%), 22nd in accuracy rate (53.9%) and third in accuracy-plus rate (20.3%).

The Falcons possess the worst quarterback position group entering free agency, and signing Tua Tagovailoa (65.8 PFF passing grade, 30th among 42 eligible quarterbacks) doesn't help much either.

Wide Receiver: New York Giants

The New York Giants enter the 2026 season with an injured star and are likely to lose their talented slot receiver in free agency. The unit’s 63.3 PFF receiving grade ranks last among 16 NFC conference-wide receiver corps.

Giants No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers’ season-ending knee injury resulted in “a lot” being “messed up” in his knee injury, including a full, Grade 3 ACL tear and, evidently, a fully torn meniscus, clouding his return timeline. There may be more undisclosed damage. Nabers’ 71.4 PFF receiving grade ranks first among the three Giants wide receivers with at least 25 targets.

The unit’s 44.8% target rate and 3.52 yards per route run (YPRR) both rank 13th and its 39.6% contested catch rate ranks 15th.

The Carolina Panthers nearly earned this spot, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ tight end corps’ glaring inadequacies are too dire. Among NFC conference tight end corps, Tampa Bay ranks dead last in target rate (14.6%), deep-target rate (1.2%), YPRR (1.03) and centerfield targets thrown 10-plus yards downfield and between the painted numbers (five). It grades out as the second-worst overall receiving unit (55.0 PFF receiving grade) and play-action passing game unit (62.7 PFF receiving grade via play action).

The Panthers’ tight end corps’ 54.4 PFF receiving grade ranks last.

Buccaneers No. 1 tight end Cade Otton is the only player among Buccaneers tight ends to earn more than three targets last season. Among 32 NFL tight ends with at least 50 targets in 2025, Otton ranks in the bottom five in target rate (15.2%) and YPRR (1.08). He grades out as the third-worst player (58.1 PFF receiving grade).

Re-signing Otton does not meaningfully improve the unit. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht must overhaul this position group.

The New Orleans Saints must revamp their running back position group this offseason. Among NFC conference running back corps, the Saints’ running back corps’ 61.2 PFF offense grade is 6.6 worse than all remaining teams. The likewise grade out as the worst rushing unit (68.8), 14th in receiving (49.8 PFF receiving grade) and 13th in pass protection (33.0 PFF pass-blocking grade).

Long-time Saints star, running back Alvin Kamara, played through a multi-week ankle sprain before suffering a season-ending MCL sprain. His 51.7 PFF offense grade, 61.0 PFF rushing grade and 39.5 PFF receiving grade are the worst among his nine NFL seasons. His contract could prevent the Saints from releasing him, though he cannot be expected to meaningfully contribute this season.

The unit’s intended No. 2 running back suffered a torn ACL last season and 2025 sixth-round rookie, running back Devin Neal, earned just a 58.7 PFF offense grade, 58.7 PFF rushing grade, 58.8 PFF receiving grade and a 57.8 PFF pass-blocking grade last season.

New Orleans must find a new starter, and potentially a new No. 2 running back, for the 2026 season.

Editor's note: The Saints signed Travis Etienne after this article was written.