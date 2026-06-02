How new Patriots WR A.J. Brown can unlock another dimension in New England’s offense

A.J. Brown has been among the league's best since his debut: Over the last six seasons, Brown is the third-most-valuable receiver by PFF Wins Above Replacement.

Brown can help Drake Maye on frequently targeted routes: The former Eagle thrives on slants and out routes, where the MVP runner-up wasn't stellar.

A key move to offset other worries: Despite winning the AFC last year, New England has question marks about its pass rush and run game.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

June 1, 2026 proved to be a landmark day in the recent history of the NFL. Not only did the Rams pull off the latest stunner when they acquired edge defender Myles Garrett from the Browns, but the Patriots finally completed the handshake acquisition of All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown from the Eagles — surrendering a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

Admittedly, Brown’s 2025 season is one that he would like to put to rest. Although Brown still netted an 83.4 PFF receiving grade, 1.96 yards per route run and 3.3 yards after the catch per reception — figures that many around the sport would love to achieve even once — those were either career lows or his fewest since 2019. Likewise, Brown regularly looked frustrated as both the Eagles’ offense sputtered and he didn’t receive the ball with his desired frequency.

Surrendering this type of draft capital for a 29-year-old receiver with a history of dramatics is far from a sure bet for Patriots lead executive Eliot Wolf. But taking a deeper dive into Brown’s career makes it easy to understand why New England eventually pulled the trigger on acquiring the mercurial Brown.

Since Brown was a second-round pick in 2019, all he’s done is produce at an efficient level. In that span, the Ole Miss product ranks no worse than fourth in each of the following categories: PFF receiving grade (93.6), Wins Above Replacement (2.64), receiving first downs (399) and contested catches (104). Whether playing in Tennessee or Philadelphia, Brown has become one of the unquestioned best weapons in the sport, finishing with at least an 81.8 overall PFF grade in each of his six career seasons.

What makes Brown such a tough cover are the multifaceted nuances to his game. One of his biggest strengths is producing with the ball in his hands. His career 3,061 yards after the catch are the seventh-most among receivers since he broke in, culminating in an extra 5.2 yards per catch once the ball has been delivered.

Moreover, Brown dominates no matter the direction of his target. On passes over the middle of the field, he sports a 93.6 career PFF receiving grade; outside the numbers, that mark is 94.4. The same goes for any range of the field, with Brown earning at least a 91.6 receiving mark on short, intermediate and deep targets — including a ludicrous 99.4 on throws 10-plus yards downfield.

It’s clear that Brown creates separation and chunk plays no matter where he’s targeted. But let’s take things a step further to understand how he can elevate New England’s receiving corps, and offense, in greater detail.

Patriots wideouts were actually among the league’s best in 2025, finishing with the fifth-best PFF receiving grade and the fourth-best mark in EPA per play while thriving downfield. But the group only tied for 14th in yards after the catch per reception (4.2), something which Brown figures to augment. On top of that, Stefon Diggs was the only Patriots wideout to rank in the top 25 in PFF receiving grade vs. man coverage, while Brown still placed seventh in a down year.

It’s also useful to analyze how Brown dovetails with Drake Maye’s preferred pass types, and how Maye’s shiny new toy may enhance his play.

Where Brown could help Maye in particular is on slant routes. Since 2019, Brown’s 97.3 receiving grade on slants is tops — he was still at a 90.6 in 2025, good for ninth — and his 125 receptions are the most in the NFL by over 40. Although Maye threw the sixth-most slants last season (40), he ranked only 24th in PFF passing grade (67.8), and New England’s wideouts were 28th in receiving mark.

Brown's Career Route Frequency

Another key department is out routes. Consider that Maye threw an out route on 17.9% of his targets in 2025, although his 59.7 PFF passing grade ranked 39th out of 50 qualifiers with 10 or more such attempts. Much of that could stem from Patriots receivers owning the 29th-ranked receiving grade on such concepts. It’s worth noting that Brown slotted 39th among 50 qualifiers in out receiving grade last year (70.6), but he ties for seventh in receiving mark on those looks since 2019.

When New England released Diggs just one year into a three-year, $63.5 million pact and on the heels of a Super Bowl appearance, it created a self-inflicted hole at receiver. Signing Romeo Doubs was a strong complementary move, but it didn’t quite provide Maye with a consistently explosive WR1 capable of taking over a game. When at his best, Brown is exactly that — and a clear upgrade over Diggs, which is harder to find than it may seem given his 82.6 PFF receiving grade in 2025.

Wins Above Replacement A.J. Brown · WR -0.03 0.15 0.33 0.51 0.68 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2019 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 20 of 250 at WR 2019 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 20 of 250 at WR 0.26 2020 · 0.37 WAR · Rank 8 of 252 at WR 2020 · 0.37 WAR · Rank 8 of 252 at WR 0.37 2021 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 30 of 280 at WR 2021 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 30 of 280 at WR 0.26 2022 · 0.49 WAR · Rank 4 of 262 at WR 2022 · 0.49 WAR · Rank 4 of 262 at WR 0.49 2023 · 0.47 WAR · Rank 6 of 243 at WR 2023 · 0.47 WAR · Rank 6 of 243 at WR 0.47 2024 · 0.18 WAR · Rank 12 of 225 at WR 2024 · 0.18 WAR · Rank 12 of 225 at WR 0.18 2025 · 0.61 WAR · Rank 6 of 266 at WR 2025 · 0.61 WAR · Rank 6 of 266 at WR 0.61 Player WAR Positional avg Hover a season for WAR rank Avg WR (200+ snaps)

Back with head coach Mike Vrabel after thriving together in Tennessee from 2019-21, Brown is afforded another chance to be the top option on a contending team. The fact he’ll receive a fresh start is welcome news given that his 2025 campaign was a worrisome one, including committing a career-high eight penalties and being tagged with a personal-low 97.5 passer rating when targeted.

After Brown not-so-indirectly aired his grievances with Jalen Hurts, he now gets the opportunity to work with a more skilled and balanced passer in Maye, one of football’s best young quarterbacks who should better mesh with his strengths as a receiver. If the three-time All-Pro Brown can regain form, he will turn New England’s already strong receiving corps into potentially the league’s best by mitigating its weaknesses — and in the process, potentially create an even better version of Maye. That’s a scary thought considering Maye’s 90.1 overall PFF grade throughout the regular season, culminating in a second-place finish in MVP voting.

Candidly, the Patriots are a candidate to regress in 2026 because of worries about their defense and rushing attack. It’s no sure thing that Brown will develop the same caliber of rapport that Diggs had with Maye right off the bat, or that Brown will return to peak efficiency levels as he gets older.

However, adding a player of Brown’s ilk could be exactly what offsets those more overarching qualms. It’s not often that a receiver of his caliber becomes available, and he certainly raises the ceiling of an offense that ranked seventh in EPA per play. Brown’s fit and play in New England remains to be seen — but if it looks anything like his first few years in Philadelphia, then he alone might get the Patriots back atop the mountain.