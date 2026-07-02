Safety-blanket receivers: The NFL’s best pass-catchers under pressure during the 2025 season

Davante Adams was crucial for Matthew Stafford‘s success: Adams' 23.1% target rate under pressure led the league in 2025.

Kenneth Gainwell was a real factor in the Steelers' passing attack: Gainwell accrued 16 receptions as the quarterback was pressured, an area he should bring with him to Tampa Bay.

Harold Fannin Jr. made waves as a rookie: Despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks, everyone knew who to go to when the pressure rose: Fannin. The first-year tight end finished the season tied for the NFL lead in receptions when the defense generated pressure (28).

As is the nature of the game, quarterback play significantly diminishes when pressure bears down on the pocket. An escape route, a plan B or a safety blanket are all valid answers for a passer when opposing defenses turn up the heat.

The top pass-catchers in any offense distinguish themselves by being the go-to option when things get dicey. From the 2025 season, these were the most-targeted pass-catchers in the NFL when opposing defenses generated pressure.

There’s no substitute for experience. In Adams' first season with the Rams, the 12-year veteran established himself as a steady presence in the receiving game, quickly building a strong rapport with Matthew Stafford.

His ability to manipulate coverage to win the leverage battle made Adams the go-to target for the MVP when things got shaky. Having posted the eighth-highest PFF receiving grade versus man-coverage (89.9) in the NFL, Adams stacked up targets, generating the highest target rate of any pass-catcher when the defense generated pressure (23.1%).

With Aaron Rodgers recording the fifth-fastest time to throw (2.58) in the NFL this past season, it comes as no surprise that a dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield like Gainwell would be the benefactor. His 16 receptions when the defense generated pressure more than doubled any other Steeler. With Gainwell having signed with the Buccaneers this offseason, that could spell trouble for Rodgers and the Steelers in 2026 as they seek a consistent pass-game replacement.

While Harvey may have spent much of his rookie season as the supporting cast to J.K. Dobbins‘ lead, the young back quickly carved out a starring role on passing downs. The Broncos‘ elite pass protection did well to limit pressure situations, but in the event rushers did push through, the Bo Nix-Harvey connection made them pay for it. Harvey’s four touchdowns when the defense generated pressure not only led his team, but also topped all backs in the NFL.

Despite being limited to just 10 games in 2025, Irving was undoubtedly one of the most efficient pass-catchers in the NFL out of the backfield. Although his sample was limited, the second-year back stood as the only qualifying player to post over 3.1 yards per route run and a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted on plays in which pressure arrived. What made Irving so dangerous in pressure situations was his ability after the catch, where he generated an NFL-leading 204 yards.

A series of brutal injuries may have robbed Evans of a history-defining moment, but his reliability in pressure situations can never be questioned. While his overall volume stats may not turn heads, the legendary weapon made every opportunity count, hauling in a perfect 100% of his catchable targets and over 66% of his contested targets when his quarterbacks were pressured. That’s a skill set Evans now brings with him to Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco.

Although Downs isn’t as highly regarded as some of his teammates, the third-year receiver is well-deserving of praise for the Colts’ hot start to 2025. Downs’ chemistry with Daniel Jones was especially evident when the pressure was mounting. His 21.7% target rate led the team by more than 6%, with the pair also combining for a team-leading 14 first downs when pressured.

Best receivers under pressure during the 2025 NFL season Name Team THREAT Yards per Route Run Passer Rating When Targeted Davante Adams Rams 23.1% 0.83 49.4 Kenneth Gainwell Steelers 23.0% 1.08 102.9 RJ Harvey Broncos 22.7% 1.16 121.3 Bucky Irving Buccaneers 22.4% 3.19 158.3 Mike Evans Buccaneers 22.2% 1.34 48.1 Josh Downs Colts 21.7% 1.74 110.4 Puka Nacua Rams 21.6% 2.40 106.8 Jake Tonges 49ers 21.6% 1.19 121.6 DeVon Achane Dolphins 21.5% 1.61 112.3 Harold Fannin Jr. Browns 21.2% 1.67 122.2

PFF’s Offensive Player of the Year joins his teammate Adams on this list, further solidifying the duo as the NFL’s most dangerous receiver tandem.

Nacua’s dominance as a safety-blanket receiver isn’t isolated to just one facet of his game. Among all players that qualified for this data set, no player finished in the top five in more metrics than Nacua. The list includes receptions (26; third), yardage (410; fourth), first downs (18; second), contested catches (7; second), explosive plays (12; fourth) and more. Needless to say, no matter the situation, good things happen when you find No. 12.

The 49ers maintained one of the NFL’s top offenses despite a myriad of injuries thanks to the efforts of guys like Tonges. Along with Christian McCaffrey – who also ranked inside the top 20 in this category – Tonges provided a consistent outlet for the 49ers’ offense to target when pressure appeared. That’s a situation the 49ers found themselves in frequently behind an offensive line that finished 21st in pass-block efficiency (84.2).

While the hope is that George Kittle can return from Achilles rehab by Week 1, the 49ers will be able to rely on Tonges should that not be the case.

To call Achane exclusively a running back is a disservice to his game. His versatility as an offensive weapon is unmatched in the modern NFL.

The Dolphins made great use of Achane’s diverse skill set by lining him up all over the field, recording 34.5% of his passing-down snaps out of the slot or out wide. No matter the alignment, Miami’s passers knew to find No. 28 if they got into trouble.

Even a revolving door at quarterback couldn’t slow down the first-year tight end. Fannin broke multiple franchise rookie records catching passes from veteran Joe Flacco and a pair of fellow rookies in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Maybe equally as impressive under the circumstances is the fact Fannin also tied for the NFL lead with 28 receptions when the defense generated pressure.