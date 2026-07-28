Ranking the NFL’s highest-graded players in primetime

Puka Nacua is especially lethal late: The Rams star leads the league with 3.22 yards per route run in games played at night.

Joe Burrow has been surgical: Burrow's 92.1 PFF passing grade stands alone since 2023, including being sacked just six times.

Ronnie Hickman has capitalized: The Browns safety has played just 103 primetime snaps in his career, but each game has featured very strong marks.

This time of year, it’s hard not to yearn for any NFL game being played. While even a contest happening first thing in the morning between two noncompetitive teams would fill a football craving, there’s always something extra special about a primetime game.

Playing in a nationally spotlit matchup naturally affords extra eyes, but it also often pits two very talented teams and players head-to-head. Whether happening on Sunday, Monday, Thursday or even a Saturday, those bright lights can either make some wilt — or evoke the best versions of a player.

In recent seasons, the NFL has continued to diversify its regular-season schedule, creating new game and time slots that can blur the lines between what counts as primetime and not. However, for this exercise, the games included were those starting at 6:30 p.m. ET or later from 2023-25, including both the regular season and playoffs.

Out of that 198-game sample, which players have separated themselves? Let’s dig in.

Note: A player had to record at least 100 primetime snaps in order to qualify for this list.

Since his debut in 2023, Nacua has been the NFL’s highest-graded receiver in virtually every category, from overall to the playoffs and beyond. That sentiment extends to primetime, where he’s performed like the league’s best on 802 such snaps.

Nacua’s 93.8 PFF receiving grade is the highest in night windows over the last three seasons, which is extra impressive considering he’s faced several high-quality cornerbacks in that stretch. His 168 targets lead all players, while his 3.22 yards per route run are the most among anyone with at least 35 such targets. Further, Nacua’s 74 first downs rank third behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

Recently ranked as the NFL’s best tackle, Sewell has maintained that dominance into matchups on the biggest stage. His 93.9 overall PFF grade is culminated while playing a steep 1,232 primetime snaps over the last three seasons, the eighth-most among any player. Those have come over 19 night games for Detroit, a number that trails only the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers.

Sewell’s run-blocking has paved the way for his success in later windows, with his 95.7 grade ranking first among qualified offensive linemen. Likewise, he’s posted a solid 75.2 PFF pass-blocking mark, allowing only one sack on 665 such opportunities.

If it feels like Burrow has twirled some gems during standalone games, that’s because he has. His 92.1 PFF passing grade is the best among the 35 quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks in primetime, powered by a stunning 23-to-5 big-time-throw to turnover-worthy-play ratio.

Burrow wields many superpowers that make him one of the sport’s best gunslingers, and one in particular here has been sack avoidance. Across 455 dropbacks — the 13th-most in the group — he’s taken only six sacks, the second-fewest behind only Bo Nix (on 279 dropbacks). Considering that Burrow’s offensive line ranks 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade in this overall three-year window, that’s a fairly remarkable individual feat.

A large volume of primetime snaps hasn’t deterred the great Williams. Although his 955 snaps are the 11th-most among tackles, his overall PFF grade is the second-best. In typical Williams fashion, he’s achieved that with balanced work, earning an 89.2 grade in both pass- and run-blocking.

Including the playoffs, Williams and the 49ers played seven night games during the 2025 season. Three of the tackle’s highest-graded games arrived in primetime, including dazzling with a 91.0 overall grade in Week 16 against the Colts.

No list of the game’s best tackles would feel appropriate leaving out Mailata, and he makes his way here as well. The Eagles’ blindside star has suited up on 1,111 primetime snaps since 2023 — the seventh-most at his position — and has flourished.

Mailata’s 92.8 PFF run-blocking grade trails only Sewell, while his 82.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is seventh at the position. Interestingly, the decorated Mailata finished above a 63.5 overall PFF grade in two of his five primetime games last season — struggling a bit more against the Giants, Lions and Chargers.

Donald’s final season (for now) came in the first year of his span, but he played enough to qualify — and excel. Over 162 primetime snaps, Donald registered a 91.5 PFF pass-rush grade and a strong 83.6 PFF run-defense grade.

Unsurprisingly, Donald was elite in two of the three night games he played in 2023. The all-time great finished with a 92.9 grade against the Bengals in Week 3 and a 90.6 mark vs. the Saints in Week 16, combining to generate 11 pressures. Perhaps finishing his career on a 66.4 grade against the Lions in the playoffs will add extra motivation for an unretirement tour next to new Ram Myles Garrett.

Hickman isn’t necessarily another name that would be expected to be on this list, but the unsung safety has flashed. While Hickman barely met the snap threshold with 103, he parlayed it with a 90.2 PFF coverage grade, good for third among qualified defenders in this study.

The Browns have played just four primetime games in the last three years, including zero last season. Hickman himself appeared in only three contests, but each one was spectacular. Hickman accrued at least a 79.5 overall PFF grade in all three, including two contests vs. the Steelers and one vs. the Broncos.

Since being selected second overall in 2022, all Hutchinson has done is wreck games. That sentiment has applied to matchups with the best and brightest, where the Pro Bowler has feasted.

Over the last three seasons, Hutchinson’s 93.0 primetime PFF pass-rush grade is the top mark among any defensive player with 100 pass-rushing snaps. His 108 total pressures also lead the way, while his 25.6% pass-rush win rate is behind just Donald — underscoring Hutchinson’s ability to remain efficient and rack up strong impact stats.

Highest-graded players in primetime, 2025 (min. 35 snaps) Player Team Position Snaps Overall Grade Penei Sewell Lions T 300 94.2 Jaycee Horn Panthers CB 38 94.0 Darren Waller N/A TE 50 94.1 Malik Willis Dolphins QB 82 92.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR 397 92.0 Will Anderson Jr. Texans EDGE 229 91.9 Tucker Kraft Packers TE 191 91.7 Puka Nacua Rams WR 334 91.7

The quarterback making magic happen late — and one often on the other end of standalone shootouts with Burrow — is often Jackson. Jackson’s 87.4 PFF passing grade is the third-best among qualified primetime passers since 2023, behind only Burrow and Kirk Cousins. Meanwhile, his 119.3 passer rating is the best.

In quintessential Jackson fashion, he’s also dominated on the ground for national audiences. Jackson’s 90.9 PFF rushing grade is the sixth-highest among players with at least 25 carries, and his 3.6 yards after contact per attempt tie for seventh. Intriguingly, that’s only the third-best rushing grade for quarterbacks in this sample, behind Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes.

As one of the sport’s most feared players, Parsons is tough to stop no matter what time the clock reads. That’s also very true at night, where he turns things up a notch.

Parsons’ 92.5 PFF pass-rush grade ranks second behind Hutchinson, and his 18.8% pressure rate is 10th. Prior to suffering a season-ending torn ACL, Parsons was unstoppable in late-window games for the Packers in 2025, including reaching a 94.2 overall grade in his Dallas homecoming and accruing 30 pressures over four such contests.