Worst perimeter cornerbacks of the 2025 season

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. Low-end NFL perimeter cornerbacks can increase opposing No. 1 wide receiver outlooks to a surprising degree. Opposing quarterbacks repeatedly target beatable coverage defenders, allowing wide receivers to rack up efficient gains via high reception totals.

The article below breaks down the 2025 NFL season’s four worst perimeter cornerbacks.

Stevenson made three appearances in the weekly wide receiver matchups column, yielding overall half-PPR WR15, WR25 and WR30 results. Stevenson was eventually relegated to a rotational perimeter role after midseason shoulder, calf and hip injuries jeopardized his availability, while his teammates enjoyed successful rehab programs. The underperforming cornerback earned a 66.2 PFF defense grade, buoyed by an 83.2 PFF run-defense grade, ranking 31st and seventh, respectively, among 71 NFL cornerbacks with at least 600 defensive snaps.

Opposing quarterbacks relentlessly picked on Stevenson, who freely surrenders fantasy-friendly yardage productivity.

Stevenson’s coverage data among 75 NFL cornerbacks with at least 345 coverage snaps.

NFL CB Coverage Tyrique Stevenson PFF Coverage Grade 62.3 (No. 46) Targeted Rate 18.2% (No. 69) Open-Target Rate 44.6% (No. 34) Receiving Yards Allowed 617 (No. 57) Catch Rate Allowed 61.5% (No. 39) Forced Incompletions 9 (T-No. 30) Forced Incompletion Rate 13.9% (No. 29) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.73 (No. 74) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed 15 (T-No. 58) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 4.2% (No. 73)

Stevenson’s contract includes only $422,637 in dead money this season. Chicago’s front office can save $3.6 million by releasing him. His status as a 2023 second-round pick could get him a starting role elsewhere, in this scenario. Should Stevenson return to the starting ranks, he will again be a prominent figure in the target-worthy matchups.

The Commanders continue deploying their stud 2024 slot cornerback prospect in a perimeter-heavy role despite problematically poor results. Sainristil operates as the No. 2 perimeter cornerback in base formations and slides into to cover the slot in nickel packages. This tactic allows opponents to aggressively target Sainristil in both roles; his slot-coverage ability deteriorates as he primarily plays out of position out wide. Sainristil’s 51.6 PFF defense grade ranked 68th among 71 NFL cornerbacks with at least 600 defensive snaps. He failed to earn even a 53.0 PFF grade in any of the three defensive subcategories.

Sainristil is the NFL’s most explosive-play-friendly perimeter cornerback.

Sainristil’s coverage data among 75 NFL cornerbacks with at least 345 coverage snaps.

NFL CB Coverage Mike Sainristil PFF Coverage Grade 50.9 (No. 73) Targeted Rate 16.9% (No. 64) Open-Target Rate 54.2% (t-No. 59) Catch Rate Allowed 71.9% (No. 65) Forced Incompletion Rate 8.3% (T-No. 57) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.51 (No. 70) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed 23 (No. 75) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 4.0% (No. 72) Missed Tackles 8 (T-No. 62)

His 10 receiving touchdowns allowed lead the sample by two, making him the only cornerback to allow double-digit touchdowns.

Sainristil allowed a 62.5% catch rate on third down, ranking 46th among 63 NFL cornerbacks with at least 115 third-down coverage snaps.

Sainristil is the NFL’s worst explosive-play defender.

Baker was successfully identified as a cornerback to target in his first career start, back in Week 1, 2023. He remains a beatable opponent today. His 54.8 PFF defense grade ranked 62nd among 71 NFL cornerbacks with at least 600 defensive snaps.

Baker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He earned a starting role with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and has somehow done the same with the Titans over the last two seasons.

Although Baker moderately dissuades quarterbacks from throwing into his primary coverage at high frequencies, he allowed 0.2 yards shy of an explosive pass play on each completed pass.

Baker’s coverage data among 75 NFL cornerbacks with at least 345 coverage snaps.

NFL CB Coverage Darrell Baker Jr. PFF Coverage Grade 53.9 (T-No. 69) Targeted Rate 13.8% (No. 28) Catch Rate Allowed 72.4% (No. 67) Forced Incompletion Rate 13.8% (No. 30) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.48 (No. 67) Yards Allowed Per Reception 14.8 (No. 72) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed 16 (T-No. 63) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 3.8% (No. 68) Defensive Success Rate 45.4% (No. 71)

Baker’s five explosive pass plays allowed on third down tied for the 13th-most among 76 NFL cornerbacks with at least 100 third-down coverage snaps.

Baker enters free agency this offseason. Should he earn yet another starting role, he will once again be a cornerback to target in 2026.

Jackson served as a defensive weak point for Philadelphia’s vaunted defense. His 53.6 PFF defense grade ranked 67th among 71 NFL cornerbacks with at least 600 defensive snaps and 10th among 11 Eagles defenders with at least 600 defensive snaps.

Opposing quarterbacks aggressively threw passes into Jackson’s primary coverage. Despite benefiting from 14 off-target incompletions and/or drops, he forced incompletions neither efficiently nor voluminously.

Jackson’s coverage data among 75 NFL cornerbacks with at least 345 coverage snaps.

NFL CB Coverage Adoree’ Jackson PFF Coverage Grade 52.8 (No. 72) Targeted Rate 19.0% (No. 72) Catch Rate Allowed 64.4% (No. 45) Forced Incompletions 6 (T-No. 52) Forced Incompletion Rate 8.2% (No. 59) Yards Allowed Per Coverage Snap 1.43 (No. 66) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 3.6% (No. 67) Missed Tackles 9 (T-No. 69)

Jackson, 30, is best suited to a rotational role. He will be a cornerback to target if he retains a starting role in 2026.