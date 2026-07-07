Puka Nacua paced the NFL in receiving efficiency: Nacua led all qualifying receivers with 3.57 yards per route run while posting a league-best 96.2 PFF receiving grade, 2,047 receiving yards and 200 targets.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba cemented his place among the elite: Smith-Njigba ranked second at 3.42 yards per route run after producing 136 catches, 1,992 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in a breakout campaign.

Young stars and proven veterans rounded out the top 10: Zay Flowers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Drake London, Luther Burden III, Christian Watson and Nico Collins all finished among the league leaders in one of PFF's most predictive receiving efficiency metrics.

The QB Annual Is Live Every qualifying quarterback. Every metric that matters. PFF grades, passing splits, EPA per dropback, clutch performance, interception luck and more — all in one interactive guide built on the same data trusted by all 32 NFL teams. Read the QB Annual (opens in new tab) Get PFF+ (opens in new tab)

Yards per route run has long been one of PFF's favorite receiving metrics, and for good reason. It's one of the more stable indicators of receiver performance from year to year, making it a valuable tool for projecting future production and evaluating past performance. That also makes it useful for fantasy managers and bettors looking to identify sustainable receiving success.

Below are the NFL's top 10 qualifying wide receivers (minimum 40 targets) in yards per route run during the 2025 season.

Nacua was the NFL's most efficient high-volume receiver in 2025, turning 574 routes into 2,047 receiving yards, 153 receptions and 12 touchdowns on a league-high 200 targets. He also led this group in yards after the catch (777) and contested catches (30), all while hauling in 76.5% of his targets.

Nacua's 96.1 overall grade and 96.2 receiving grade both led this group, capping one of the most complete performances of the season.

Smith-Njigba established himself as one of the NFL's premier receivers in 2025, hauling in 136 receptions for 1,992 yards and 12 touchdowns on 182 targets. He remained productive after the catch, too, generating 596 yards after the catch.

Flowers recorded 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on 117 targets. He continued to be dangerous with the ball in his hands, averaging 5.5 yards after the catch per reception, while his 73.5% catch rate and 7-for-13 contested-catch performance showed continued growth as an all-around receiver.

St. Brown continued to be one of the NFL's most dependable receivers in 2025, hauling in 117 of 162 targets (72.2%) for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. While his 8.4-yard average target depth was the lowest among this group, he still generated 591 yards after the catch.

St. Brown earned a 90.7 PFF grade while dropping just 4.1% of his catchable targets.

Despite appearing in just 14 games, Lamb still topped 1,000 receiving yards, finishing with 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns on 114 targets. He consistently worked farther downfield than the other receivers in this group, posting a 12.7-yard average depth of target while recording the longest reception (74 yards) and winning 14 of his 30 contested targets.

The only blemish was a 9.6% drop rate, the highest among this group.

Pickens enjoyed the most productive season of his career following his move to Dallas, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 131 targets. He remained one of the league's premier downfield threats, leading this group with 15.4 yards per reception while winning 22 of 39 contested targets.

Despite appearing in just 12 games, London still caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 targets. He continued to shine at the catch point, winning 13 of 30 contested targets, while earning an 89.9 PFF receiving grade and an 88.0 overall grade, both among the best in this group.

London generated just 243 yards after the catch (3.6 per reception), the lowest total among these receivers, reinforcing that much of his production came before the ball was secured rather than after.

Burden made the most of a limited workload as a rookie, turning just 307 routes — the fewest among this group — into 53 receptions for 718 yards and two touchdowns on 72 targets. He was the most dangerous receiver in this group after the catch on a per-reception basis, averaging a league-best 7.2 yards after the catch per reception, while posting a strong 73.6% catch rate.

Burden also earned a solid 76.7 PFF grade in his first NFL season. The biggest area for improvement is ball security, as his 10.2% drop rate was the highest among this group.

Watson thrived as Green Bay's vertical playmaker in 2025. He ran by far the deepest routes in this group, posting a 17.4-yard average depth of target while leading the group in yards per reception (17.0).

His production came on limited opportunities. Watson caught 38 of 62 targets for 647 yards and seven touchdowns, added a 52-yard long reception, dropped just 2.6% of his catchable targets and won 11 of 23 contested targets.

Collins followed up a tremendous 2024 campaign with another highly efficient season, catching 74 passes for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns on 124 targets. He consistently threatened defenses downfield, posting a 13.0-yard average depth of target, while also winning 19 of his 34 contested targets. Just as importantly, he dropped only 1.3% of his catchable targets, the lowest rate in this group.