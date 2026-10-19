Drake Maye earns quarterback and offensive player of the week honors: The Patriots quarterback threw three touchdowns against the Jets and recorded his second consecutive game with a PFF grade above 90.0.

Dorian Williams leads the defensive selections: The Bills linebacker earned a 91.3 PFF grade against the Raiders, adding an interception, a quarterback hurry and a defensive stop.

Omar Cooper Jr. and Buffalo's offensive line earn recognition: Cooper caught six passes for 103 yards in his return for the Jets, while Buffalo's starting offensive linemen all earned PFF pass-blocking grades of at least 74.5.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

MONTHLY PFF Plus NEW – PRICE DROP! $9.99 per month, billed monthly Choose Monthly PFF+ monthly, $9.99 per month What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE PFF+ content and tools Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting Access to mock draft simulator Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens

QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DRAKE MAYE, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The Drake Maye resurgence continued with his second straight game with a PFF grade above 90.0 in the Patriots‘ win over the New York Jets. Maye completed 18 of 32 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. After recording just two big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays from Week 1 to Week 3, he has produced 11 big-time throws and just one turnover-worthy play over the past three weeks.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB DORIAN WILLIAMS, BUFFALO BILLS

Williams was the highest-graded defensive player to play at least 30 snaps in Week 6, earning a 91.3 PFF grade in the Bills‘ win over the Raiders. He finished the game with a quarterback hurry, a defensive stop, an interception and no missed tackles on five tackle attempts.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR OMAR COOPER JR., NEW YORK JETS

Cooper returned to the field for the first time since Week 1 and delivered an impressive performance for the Jets this week. He averaged 3.68 yards per route run, turning seven targets into six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown across 28 receiving snaps.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BUFFALO BILLS

The lowest PFF pass-blocking grade earned by a starting Buffalo Bills offensive lineman this week was 74.5, with both left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern allowing no pressures. The unit also helped James Cook average 4.3 yards per carry in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.