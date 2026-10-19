- Drake Maye earns quarterback and offensive player of the week honors: The Patriots quarterback threw three touchdowns against the Jets and recorded his second consecutive game with a PFF grade above 90.0.
- Dorian Williams leads the defensive selections: The Bills linebacker earned a 91.3 PFF grade against the Raiders, adding an interception, a quarterback hurry and a defensive stop.
- Omar Cooper Jr. and Buffalo's offensive line earn recognition: Cooper caught six passes for 103 yards in his return for the Jets, while Buffalo's starting offensive linemen all earned PFF pass-blocking grades of at least 74.5.
Offense
- QB: Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- HB: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR: Malik Nabers, New York Giants
- WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- TE: Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
- Flex: WR Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans
- LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts
- LG: Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs
- C: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
- RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
- RT: Taliese Fuaga, New Orleans Saints
Defense
- EDGE: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
- EDGE: George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs
- DI: DJ Reader, New York Giants
- DI: Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys
- LB: Dorian Williams, Buffalo Bills
- LB: Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars
- CB: Cam Hart, Los Angeles Chargers
- CB: L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
- S: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
- S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
- Flex: CB Martin Emerson Jr., New Orleans Saints
Special Teams
- K: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
- P: Jeremy Crawshaw, Denver Broncos
- KR/PR: Kaden Wetjen, Pittsburgh Steelers
- ST: Julius Chestnut, Tennessee Titans
Click here to subscribe to PFF+ Monthly — $9.99 a month
QUARTERBACK AND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DRAKE MAYE, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
The Drake Maye resurgence continued with his second straight game with a PFF grade above 90.0 in the Patriots‘ win over the New York Jets. Maye completed 18 of 32 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. After recording just two big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays from Week 1 to Week 3, he has produced 11 big-time throws and just one turnover-worthy play over the past three weeks.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB DORIAN WILLIAMS, BUFFALO BILLS
Williams was the highest-graded defensive player to play at least 30 snaps in Week 6, earning a 91.3 PFF grade in the Bills‘ win over the Raiders. He finished the game with a quarterback hurry, a defensive stop, an interception and no missed tackles on five tackle attempts.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR OMAR COOPER JR., NEW YORK JETS
Cooper returned to the field for the first time since Week 1 and delivered an impressive performance for the Jets this week. He averaged 3.68 yards per route run, turning seven targets into six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown across 28 receiving snaps.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: BUFFALO BILLS
The lowest PFF pass-blocking grade earned by a starting Buffalo Bills offensive lineman this week was 74.5, with both left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern allowing no pressures. The unit also helped James Cook average 4.3 yards per carry in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders.