Perfect pass protection: Kansas City Chiefs guard Kingsley Suamataia didn't allow a pressure across 31 pass-blocking snaps in Week 6, finishing with a 100.0% pass-block win rate.

Dominant in the run game: Suamataia earned a 90.3 PFF run-blocking grade and received a positive grade on 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps.

Success in true pass sets: The Chiefs guard earned an 83.9 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, allowing no pressures and posting a 100.0% win rate.

Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now offer an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers win.

Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, going beyond traditional grades to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Kingsley Suamataia takes the spotlight in Week 6 after delivering an outstanding performance in both phases of blocking, earning an 88.9 PFF overall grade while keeping a completely clean slate in pass protection.

The third-year lineman earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade across 31 pass-blocking snaps without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry. And that pressure-free performance was the result of a 100.0% pass-block win rate.

His success carried over to true pass sets, too. Suamataia earned an 83.9 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, allowing no pressures and winning 100.0% of his pass-blocking reps.

Pass-blocking and run-blocking grades Week 6 40.0 60.0 80.0 Pass Block Grade 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Run Block Grade AVG AVG Smith Lindstrom Nelson Smith Meinerz Anderson Gaines II Cosmi Johnson Barber Tippmann Puni Seumalo Meredith Burford Skoronski Hoffman Cleveland Goncalves Ingram Avila Lampkin Torrence Brown Mauch Booker Bergeron Thuney Zabel Strange Colby Bredeson Rogers Ioane McCormick Powers Lewis Runyan Dotson Jones Jr. Paul Tomlinson Edwards Glover Simpson Rutledge Pregnon Mafi Mauigoa Steen Taylor Hunt Suamataia The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Trey Smith OG · KC Pass Block Grade 88.1 2nd / 53 Run Block Grade 91.0 1st / 53 Kingsley Suamataia OG · KC Pass Block Grade 87.1 3rd / 53 Run Block Grade 90.3 2nd / 53 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Pass Block Grade 59.2 42nd / 53 Run Block Grade 87.3 3rd / 53 Quenton Nelson OG · IND Pass Block Grade 84.6 7th / 53 Run Block Grade 78.9 5th / 53 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Pass Block Grade 75.2 14th / 53 Run Block Grade 78.9 5th / 53 Quinn Meinerz OG · DEN Pass Block Grade 88.8 1st / 53 Run Block Grade 71.1 13th / 53 Alec Anderson OG · BUF Pass Block Grade 74.5 16th / 53 Run Block Grade 75.0 9th / 53 Jon Gaines II OG · ARZ Pass Block Grade 64.1 31st / 53 Run Block Grade 77.2 7th / 53 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Pass Block Grade 80.1 10th / 53 Run Block Grade 73.1 12th / 53 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Pass Block Grade 54.2 47th / 53 Run Block Grade 81.3 4th / 53 Austin Barber OG · CLV Pass Block Grade 73.2 18th / 53 Run Block Grade 71.1 13th / 53 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Pass Block Grade 61.5 37th / 53 Run Block Grade 73.8 10th / 53 Dominick Puni OG · SF Pass Block Grade 75.4 13th / 53 Run Block Grade 69.0 15th / 53 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Pass Block Grade 45.9 51st / 53 Run Block Grade 76.3 8th / 53 Jordan Meredith OG · NYJ Pass Block Grade 78.0 11th / 53 Run Block Grade 67.6 18th / 53 Spencer Burford OG · LV Pass Block Grade 85.3 4th / 53 Run Block Grade 63.0 25th / 53 Peter Skoronski OG · TEN Pass Block Grade 77.4 12th / 53 Run Block Grade 66.8 20th / 53 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Pass Block Grade 62.9 34th / 53 Run Block Grade 73.3 11th / 53 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Pass Block Grade 74.7 15th / 53 Run Block Grade 64.6 22nd / 53 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Pass Block Grade 64.9 29th / 53 Run Block Grade 67.4 19th / 53 Ed Ingram OG · HST Pass Block Grade 65.9 26th / 53 Run Block Grade 66.8 20th / 53 Steve Avila OG · LA Pass Block Grade 66.3 25th / 53 Run Block Grade 64.4 23rd / 53 Willie Lampkin OG · PHI Pass Block Grade 66.9 24th / 53 Run Block Grade 63.9 24th / 53 O'Cyrus Torrence OG · BUF Pass Block Grade 74.5 16th / 53 Run Block Grade 67.9 16th / 53 Ben Brown OG · NE Pass Block Grade 71.4 19th / 53 Run Block Grade 61.4 27th / 53 Cody Mauch OG · TB Pass Block Grade 80.9 9th / 53 Run Block Grade 61.3 29th / 53 Tyler Booker OG · DAL Pass Block Grade 84.8 5th / 53 Run Block Grade 67.7 17th / 53 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Pass Block Grade 60.2 39th / 53 Run Block Grade 61.0 30th / 53 Joe Thuney OG · CHI Pass Block Grade 61.7 35th / 53 Run Block Grade 59.2 32nd / 53 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Pass Block Grade 69.8 20th / 53 Run Block Grade 61.7 26th / 53 Cole Strange OG · LAC Pass Block Grade 67.0 23rd / 53 Run Block Grade 54.4 38th / 53 Connor Colby OG · SF Pass Block Grade 81.1 8th / 53 Run Block Grade 58.1 33rd / 53 Ben Bredeson OG · TB Pass Block Grade 47.0 49th / 53 Run Block Grade 61.4 27th / 53 Caleb Rogers OG · LV Pass Block Grade 64.5 30th / 53 Run Block Grade 51.8 40th / 53 Vega Ioane OG · BLT Pass Block Grade 60.4 38th / 53 Run Block Grade 54.5 37th / 53 Mason McCormick OG · PIT Pass Block Grade 65.4 27th / 53 Run Block Grade 50.6 42nd / 53 Ben Powers OG · DEN Pass Block Grade 54.8 46th / 53 Run Block Grade 56.4 34th / 53 Damien Lewis OG · CAR Pass Block Grade 57.8 44th / 53 Run Block Grade 55.0 35th / 53 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Pass Block Grade 65.1 28th / 53 Run Block Grade 47.7 46th / 53 Kevin Dotson OG · LA Pass Block Grade 37.6 52nd / 53 Run Block Grade 60.3 31st / 53 Emery Jones Jr. OG · BLT Pass Block Grade 68.3 21st / 53 Run Block Grade 48.9 44th / 53 Chris Paul OG · WAS Pass Block Grade 52.5 48th / 53 Run Block Grade 53.8 39th / 53 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Pass Block Grade 63.3 32nd / 53 Run Block Grade 48.0 45th / 53 David Edwards OG · NO Pass Block Grade 63.2 33rd / 53 Run Block Grade 50.7 41st / 53 Travis Glover OG · GB Pass Block Grade 59.7 40th / 53 Run Block Grade 54.6 36th / 53 John Simpson OG · BLT Pass Block Grade 68.3 21st / 53 Run Block Grade 44.5 49th / 53 Keylan Rutledge OG · HST Pass Block Grade 59.1 43rd / 53 Run Block Grade 45.6 47th / 53 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Pass Block Grade 59.4 41st / 53 Run Block Grade 42.3 50th / 53 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Pass Block Grade 56.1 45th / 53 Run Block Grade 44.7 48th / 53 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Pass Block Grade 33.0 53rd / 53 Run Block Grade 49.4 43rd / 53 Tyler Steen OG · PHI Pass Block Grade 61.7 35th / 53 Run Block Grade 29.5 52nd / 53 Logan Taylor OG · LAC Pass Block Grade 47.0 49th / 53 Run Block Grade 37.9 51st / 53 Robert Hunt OG · CAR Pass Block Grade 84.7 6th / 53 Run Block Grade 28.9 53rd / 53

And while his pass-protection numbers were impressive, Suamataia made his biggest impact in the run game.

The Chiefs guard earned a positive grade on 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps, the second-highest mark of Week 6 behind only Chris Lindstrom.

His work in the zone-running game was particularly effective. Suamataia earned a 90.4 zone-blocking grade across 15 zone-blocking snaps, providing another example of the impact behind his overall run-blocking performance.

The combination of pressure-free pass protection, a perfect true-pass-set win rate and high-end run-blocking production made Suamataia one of Week 6's standout offensive linemen.