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NFL Week 6 Offensive Line Spotlight: Kingsley Suamataia shines in Week 6
By Mark Chichester
  • Perfect pass protection: Kansas City Chiefs guard Kingsley Suamataia didn't allow a pressure across 31 pass-blocking snaps in Week 6, finishing with a 100.0% pass-block win rate.
  • Dominant in the run game: Suamataia earned a 90.3 PFF run-blocking grade and received a positive grade on 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps.
  • Success in true pass sets: The Chiefs guard earned an 83.9 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, allowing no pressures and posting a 100.0% win rate.

Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now offer an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers win.

Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, going beyond traditional grades to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Kingsley Suamataia takes the spotlight in Week 6 after delivering an outstanding performance in both phases of blocking, earning an 88.9 PFF overall grade while keeping a completely clean slate in pass protection.

The third-year lineman earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade across 31 pass-blocking snaps without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry. And that pressure-free performance was the result of a 100.0% pass-block win rate.

His success carried over to true pass sets, too. Suamataia earned an 83.9 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, allowing no pressures and winning 100.0% of his pass-blocking reps.

Pass-blocking and run-blocking grades
Week 6
40.060.080.0Pass Block Grade20.040.060.080.0100.0Run Block GradeAVGAVG
Smith
Lindstrom
Nelson
Smith
Meinerz
Anderson
Gaines II
Cosmi
Johnson
Barber
Tippmann
Puni
Seumalo
Meredith
Burford
Skoronski
Hoffman
Cleveland
Goncalves
Ingram
Avila
Lampkin
Torrence
Brown
Mauch
Booker
Bergeron
Thuney
Zabel
Strange
Colby
Bredeson
Rogers
Ioane
McCormick
Powers
Lewis
Runyan
Dotson
Jones Jr.
Paul
Tomlinson
Edwards
Glover
Simpson
Rutledge
Pregnon
Mafi
Mauigoa
Steen
Taylor
Hunt
Suamataia
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

And while his pass-protection numbers were impressive, Suamataia made his biggest impact in the run game.

The Chiefs guard earned a positive grade on 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps, the second-highest mark of Week 6 behind only Chris Lindstrom.

His work in the zone-running game was particularly effective. Suamataia earned a 90.4 zone-blocking grade across 15 zone-blocking snaps, providing another example of the impact behind his overall run-blocking performance.

The combination of pressure-free pass protection, a perfect true-pass-set win rate and high-end run-blocking production made Suamataia one of Week 6's standout offensive linemen.

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