Atlanta dominates at Lambeau: The Falcons defeated the Packers 35-14 without benefiting from a turnover, defensive score or special teams touchdown.

Drake London takes over: London caught passes for 194 yards on nine targets, with more than half of his yardage coming on two isolated go routes.

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In one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 NFL season so far, the Atlanta Falcons dominated the Green Bay Packers in a 35-14 Thursday Night Football win at Lambeau Field.

Game Summary

If you had told me the score before the game, I would have assumed the Falcons had scored a couple of special teams or defensive touchdowns, but that wasn’t the case. After struggling through their first two drives, the offense simply dominated, and the game was every bit the blowout the final score indicates.

Efficiency, fourth downs, turnovers, special teams

With the Falcons not benefiting from turnovers, defensive scores or special teams touchdowns, you would think something else had to explain such a dominant performance. Their late-down success provides the answer. The Falcons were moving the ball well regardless, but their extraordinary performance on third down put the icing on the cake.

Passing

The Packers’ issue was that Jordan Love was under pressure all game, forcing him into mostly risky and inefficient targets. Meanwhile, Michael Penix played a clean game after his early miscues, including an interception on the opening drive.

Receiving

It was the Drake London show, as he was targeted nine times and caught passes for 194 yards. More than half of that yardage came on two isolated go routes down the sideline.

Rushing

London finished with 194 yards from scrimmage, but that wasn’t even the highest total by a Falcons player in this game. Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards on an extremely efficient night while adding another 19 yards through the air. Brian Robinson was similarly efficient on fewer carries, rounding out a stellar night on the ground for the Falcons.