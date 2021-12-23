 NFL Week 16 Injury Report: All 16 games | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL Week 16 Injury Report: All 16 games

Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates as he catches the ball during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Dec 23, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
D'Onta Foreman RB TEN Ankle RB26 10.9 LP FP FP (-)
Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR45 8.9 DNP DNP FP (-)
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Knee 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers (-7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Tues. Status Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB4 22.7 DNP DNP
Aaron Jones RB GB Knee RB12 15.0 LP LP
David Njoku TE CLV Knee TE22 7.5 (-) LP
Josiah Deguara TE GB Back TE32 5.2 FP FP
Amari Rodgers WR GB Shoulder 1.6 FP FP
Dominique Dafney TE GB Ankle 0.6 LP LP
Harrison Bryant TE CLV Ankle TE43 0.0 LP LP
Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Concussion 0.0 LP LP
Malik Taylor WR GB Shoulder 0.0 DNP DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals (-1)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Tues. Status Wed. Status
Zach Ertz TE ARZ Hamstring TE9 10.3 LP LP
James Conner RB ARZ Heel RB19 9.9 DNP DNP
Antoine Wesley WR ARZ Ankle WR72 9.7 LP LP
Rondale Moore WR ARZ Ankle WR69 0.0 DNP DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (+11)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Antonio Brown WR TB Ankle WR13 15.9 LP
Leonard Fournette RB TB Hamstring/Ankle 0.0 DNP
Mike Evans WR TB Hamstring WR68 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans (+9.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Chris Conley WR HST Knee WR93 9.0 LP
David Johnson RB HST Quad RB48 7.2 DNP
Brevin Jordan TE HST Hand TE25 0.0 FP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Ankle QB9 24.1 DNP
Joe Burrow QB CIN Right Finger QB12 23.6 FP
Joe Mixon RB CIN Ankle RB7 14.9 FP
Devin Duvernay WR BLT Ankle WR97 3.2 DNP
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Knee 1.7 LP
Drew Sample TE CIN Foot 1.2 DNP
Mitchell Wilcox TE CIN Toe 0.3 LP
Nick Boyle TE BLT Knee 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jalen Hurts QB PHI Ankle QB7 23.0 LP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle RB18 15.3 LP
Miles Sanders RB PHI Quad RB17 11.1 DNP
Jordan Howard RB PHI Knee RB39 5.0 LP
Kyle Rudolph TE NYG Ankle TE39 4.6 LP
Jack Stoll TE PHI Knee 2.0 LP
Gary Brightwell RB NYG Neck 0.1 DNP
Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Shin 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 40.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
James Robinson RB JAX Knee RB3 17.2 LP
Jamison Crowder WR NYJ Calf WR42 12.8 DNP
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAX Shoulder/Foot WR60 10.3 DNP
Matthew Wright K JAX NIR – Rest K32 8.6 DNP
Chris Manhertz TE JAX Shoulder 1.6 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kirk Cousins QB MIN Ribs QB14 20.1 LP
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Shoulder RB2 15.3 FP
C.J. Ham RB MIN Hamstring RB89 1.4 LP
Alexander Mattison RB MIN NIR – Rest RB56 0.0 LP
Adam Thielen WR MIN Ankle WR33 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Allen QB BUF Foot QB3 23.7 FP
Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE Illness RB30 12.2 DNP
Nelson Agholor WR NE Concussion WR77 9.8 DNP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K2 8.8 LP
Damien Harris RB NE Hamstring RB27 7.4 LP
Brandon Bolden RB NE Knee RB51 6.6 LP
N'Keal Harry WR NE Hip WR94 4.5 LP
Taiwan Jones RB BUF Knee 0.0 DNP
Matthew Slater WR NE Illness 0.0 LP
Emmanuel Sanders WR BUF Knee WR96 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons (-6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
D'Andre Swift RB DET Shoulder 17.6 LP
Kalif Raymond WR DET Shoulder WR81 11.1 LP
Josh Reynolds WR DET Thigh WR51 10.1 LP
Tajae Sharpe WR ATL Foot WR99 8.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Chicago BearsSeattle Seahawks (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Russell Wilson QB SEA Ankle QB15 22.7 FP
Justin Fields QB CHI Ankle QB13 18.5 LP
Darnell Mooney WR CHI Ankle WR23 13.3 FP
Freddie Swain WR SEA Ankle WR98 6.0 LP
Alex Collins RB SEA Abdomen RB77 4.8 LP
Travis Homer RB SEA Hamstring RB81 2.7 DNP
Marquise Goodwin WR CHI Foot WR114 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Jacobs RB LV Illness RB11 17.6 DNP
Javonte Williams RB DEN Knee RB15 11.7 LP
Courtland Sutton WR DEN Wrist WR61 10.6 LP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Thumb/Hip RB25 9.4 DNP
Darren Waller TE LV Knee/Back TE6 7.6 DNP
Zay Jones WR LV Toe WR47 6.7 DNP
Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Knee TE26 4.7 LP
Foster Moreau TE LV Abdomen/Thigh TE30 4.6 LP
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Concussion 1.9 DNP
Daniel Helm TE LV Knee 0.6 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Right Shoulder QB22 15.2 FP
Kevin Rader TE PIT Hip 0.0 FP
Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Concussion TE24 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Toe RB10 15.4 DNP
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB16 15.3 FP
Tony Pollard RB DAL Foot RB32 7.6 LP
Adam Humphries WR WAS Ribs WR75 7.6 FP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Hamstring 2.5 LP
Corey Clement RB DAL Toe RB86 0.4 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints (-3)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 38.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

