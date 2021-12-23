NFL Week 16 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|TEN
|Ankle
|RB26
|10.9
|LP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR45
|8.9
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|(-)
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers (-7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB4
|22.7
|DNP
|DNP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Knee
|RB12
|15.0
|LP
|LP
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLV
|Knee
|TE22
|7.5
|(-)
|LP
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|GB
|Back
|TE32
|5.2
|FP
|FP
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|GB
|Shoulder
|1.6
|FP
|FP
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|GB
|Ankle
|0.6
|LP
|LP
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|CLV
|Ankle
|TE43
|0.0
|LP
|LP
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|GB
|Concussion
|0.0
|LP
|LP
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|GB
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals (-1)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|TE9
|10.3
|LP
|LP
|James Conner
|RB
|ARZ
|Heel
|RB19
|9.9
|DNP
|DNP
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|ARZ
|Ankle
|WR72
|9.7
|LP
|LP
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARZ
|Ankle
|WR69
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (+11)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Ankle
|WR13
|15.9
|LP
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|TB
|Hamstring/Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|Hamstring
|WR68
|0.0
|DNP
Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans (+9.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|Knee
|WR93
|9.0
|LP
|David Johnson
|RB
|HST
|Quad
|RB48
|7.2
|DNP
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|HST
|Hand
|TE25
|0.0
|FP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Ankle
|QB9
|24.1
|DNP
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|Right Finger
|QB12
|23.6
|FP
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|Ankle
|RB7
|14.9
|FP
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|BLT
|Ankle
|WR97
|3.2
|DNP
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Knee
|1.7
|LP
|Drew Sample
|TE
|CIN
|Foot
|1.2
|DNP
|Mitchell Wilcox
|TE
|CIN
|Toe
|0.3
|LP
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|BLT
|Knee
|0.0
|LP
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|Ankle
|QB7
|23.0
|LP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|RB18
|15.3
|LP
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHI
|Quad
|RB17
|11.1
|DNP
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|PHI
|Knee
|RB39
|5.0
|LP
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|NYG
|Ankle
|TE39
|4.6
|LP
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|PHI
|Knee
|2.0
|LP
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|NYG
|Neck
|0.1
|DNP
|Cullen Gillaspia
|RB
|NYG
|Shin
|0.0
|LP
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Knee
|RB3
|17.2
|LP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|NYJ
|Calf
|WR42
|12.8
|DNP
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|Shoulder/Foot
|WR60
|10.3
|DNP
|Matthew Wright
|K
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|K32
|8.6
|DNP
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|JAX
|Shoulder
|1.6
|LP
Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|MIN
|Ribs
|QB14
|20.1
|LP
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Shoulder
|RB2
|15.3
|FP
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|MIN
|Hamstring
|RB89
|1.4
|LP
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|MIN
|NIR – Rest
|RB56
|0.0
|LP
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|MIN
|Ankle
|WR33
|0.0
|LP
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|Foot
|QB3
|23.7
|FP
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|Illness
|RB30
|12.2
|DNP
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|NE
|Concussion
|WR77
|9.8
|DNP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K2
|8.8
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Hamstring
|RB27
|7.4
|LP
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NE
|Knee
|RB51
|6.6
|LP
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|NE
|Hip
|WR94
|4.5
|LP
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|BUF
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|NE
|Illness
|0.0
|LP
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|BUF
|Knee
|WR96
|0.0
|LP
Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons (-6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Shoulder
|17.6
|LP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|DET
|Shoulder
|WR81
|11.1
|LP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|DET
|Thigh
|WR51
|10.1
|LP
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|ATL
|Foot
|WR99
|8.2
|DNP
Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|SEA
|Ankle
|QB15
|22.7
|FP
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Ankle
|QB13
|18.5
|LP
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|Ankle
|WR23
|13.3
|FP
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|SEA
|Ankle
|WR98
|6.0
|LP
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Abdomen
|RB77
|4.8
|LP
|Travis Homer
|RB
|SEA
|Hamstring
|RB81
|2.7
|DNP
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|CHI
|Foot
|WR114
|0.0
|LP
Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Illness
|RB11
|17.6
|DNP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|Knee
|RB15
|11.7
|LP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|Wrist
|WR61
|10.6
|LP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Thumb/Hip
|RB25
|9.4
|DNP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|Knee/Back
|TE6
|7.6
|DNP
|Zay Jones
|WR
|LV
|Toe
|WR47
|6.7
|DNP
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|DEN
|Knee
|TE26
|4.7
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|LV
|Abdomen/Thigh
|TE30
|4.6
|LP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Concussion
|1.9
|DNP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|LV
|Knee
|0.6
|LP
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Right Shoulder
|QB22
|15.2
|FP
|Kevin Rader
|TE
|PIT
|Hip
|0.0
|FP
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|Concussion
|TE24
|0.0
|DNP
Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Toe
|RB10
|15.4
|DNP
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB16
|15.3
|FP
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|Foot
|RB32
|7.6
|LP
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|WAS
|Ribs
|WR75
|7.6
|FP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|2.5
|LP
|Corey Clement
|RB
|DAL
|Toe
|RB86
|0.4
|LP
Miami Dolphins @ New Orleans Saints (-3)
Injury report not yet posted…
