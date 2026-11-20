The Eagles can give the Steelers‘ passing game trouble: Philadelphia's defense has struggled, but its work in man coverage may present problems for a Pittsburgh offense lacking separators.

The Lions are equipped to handle the Buccaneers' blitz-heavy scheme: Detroit ranks third in perfect blocks, and Jared Goff has shredded defenses when sending five or more rushers.

Two betting angles emerge: Analysis focuses on the under for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' team totals as well as overs for the Lions and Goff.

Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works still shape discussions and influence analysis, this piece focuses on how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and on uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the markets most suited to a given thesis or angle.

Philadelphia Eagles’ man coverage gives Pittsburgh Steelers trouble

One of the areas of study at PFF centered around the difference between man and zone coverage and the corresponding distributions. Man coverage is much more talent- and matchup-driven, where the better receivers tend to beat the lesser cornerbacks, and vice versa. The picture is far muddier in zone.

This theme has been a problem for the Steelers’ passing game all season.

Aaron Rodgers owns some of the worst grading and production against man coverage. Part of that is on Rodgers of course, with the grade here being a leading indicator. But the Steelers’ receiver room has struggled all season to generate any separation.

Even with Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson potentially back, this is a unit that has seen a whole bunch of man coverage and simply has had nobody with the ability to win against the look. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense has been playing much more man coverage as of late and has some good underlying numbers. Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Riq Woolen are all above average in their separation allowed and on-ball coverage in man.

The Eagles’ defense has struggled all season, but I think this is a matchup where the Steelers might not be able to take advantage of this pass defense. If the Steelers are able to move the ball, I think it will involve relying on the ground game and a lot less so the passing.

Betting tips: I’ll be targets Aaron Rodgers unders, Steelers total team unders and some Eagles spreads.

Story: Detroit Lions’ perfect blocks and play vs. blitz primed to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense

The Buccaneers’ defense has been resurgent in recent weeks, leading the NFL in pass EPA on the backs of many forced turnovers. But the mechanism by which they force those turnovers is a heavy blitz scheme. Tampa Bay has blitzed on 50% of plays and generated an opposing EPA of -0.30 over the last six weeks.

The problem in this matchup is that this is the exact mechanism by which Jared Goff has had his most success.

Goff is only behind Brock Purdy in his EPA against the blitz. Despite his success, teams have continued to blitz him, which has been a losing strategy.

Part of the reason for this is Detroit unit which has been dominant in blitz pickups and in its ability to generate perfect blocks — which, as studied at PFF, is essential to success in the passing game while keeping the quarterback clean.

Jared Goff has been one of the best-protected quarterbacks in the NFL and has taken advantage of those perfect blocks with some of the best EPA numbers in the league. This is especially true against the blitz, where the Lions rank third in perfect blocks — and where Goff and the Lions lead the league in EPA on those plays.

The Buccaneers’ best weapon on defense, which has led their resurgence, is certainly mitigated by this Lions offense. Detroit should be primed to succeed, as it has all season.

Betting tips: I’ll be targeting Jared Goff passing, total team overs and Lions alternates.